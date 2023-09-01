Netflix Renews Hit True-Crime Show for Season 2

Netflix has given a surprise renewal to its hit true crime series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. The streamer announced Thursday, alongside several first-look images of the upcoming season, that Season 2 of the series, which covers the story of convicted murdered Alex Murdaugh, will premiere with all three episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Originally billed as a limited series, Season 1 of the hit show premiered in February as Murdaugh's trial was actively unfolding and covered the Murdaugh family and the high-profile murder case that captivated the nation. Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney, was accused of the murders of his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, in 2021. In March, Murdaugh was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for shooting his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun.

A second season of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is coming, offering more insight than ever into that deadly night. Premieres September 20. pic.twitter.com/ZnnWV84uEZ — Netflix (@netflix) August 31, 2023

Season 2 of the series will feature firsthand accounts from those who were there the days leading up to and following the murders, giving more insight into that deadly night, including Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson (Former Murdaugh family housekeeper) and Mushelle "Shelly" Smith (Caregiver for Libby Murdaugh) – who became some of the most powerful witnesses at the trial – Curtis Edward Smith (aka Cousin Eddie), and Gwen Generette, one of the trial's jurors, according to Netflix, per Deadline. Paul's ex-girlfriend Morgan Doughty, friend Anthony Cook, and Wall Street Journal reporter Valerie Bauerlein will also return.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Season 1 was a massive hit for Netflix, the limited series debuting at No. 2 on the chart and remaining in the spot for two weeks, a success that was propelled by the murder trial taking place at the time. Speaking to Variety shortly after the show's premiere, Jenner Furst, who directed and executive produced Season 1, indicated that there was potential for a second season, sharing, "We knew this could go nine hours, 12 hours or four seasons...If the viewers and Netflix want another season, we have the goods to deliver. Remember, this trial is going to conclude, and there still won't be any answers in Stephen Smith's murder and there still won't be any justice for Mallory Beach's family. There is a lot still to uncover here. It's fascinating and enthralling, and we think it all works together in a truly unique way, so we are super excited about the possibilities here."

Julia Willoughby Nason will return to direct and executive produce Season 2 alongside Michael Gasparro. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Season 2 debuts on Netflix on Sept. 20.