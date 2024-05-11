'The Chi': Luke James and Jacob Latimore on Victor and Emmett's Challenges In Season 6 (Exclusive)

Following a record-breaking Season 6 premiere, the second half of the sixth season of The Chi is finally here. Taking center stage are Luke James and Jacob Latimore. This season, Emmett (Latimore) and Kiesha's (Birgundi Baker) bond is tested by his dangerous partnership with Douda, (Curtiss Cook). Victor's (James) tangled past impacts his new role as city councilman. As each season has shown us, no one, even the good guys, are safe in the Chi.

Both Victor and Jacob are reeling from trying to end business with former shady mayor, Douda. Part 2 of the season follows the ramifications of their previous rash decision-making. In an interview with PopCulture.com, Latimore told us that Emmett is trying to find his way. His business and personal life, family, and safety are now jeopardized.

"We are seeing Emmett trying to find his value as a man, but also protect his family, but also not be the guy that's guns blazing, but still stand up for himself in a way. So that's a that's a hard balance for him because he's not cut like that. But we also are going to see in the second half him being strategic and negotiating and figuring out his way, in this, in this chaos."

Victor is navigating his new role in politics, but his past comes back to haunt him. Despite such, he remains the people's champion of his community and someone everyone leans on. But it's overwhelming to be everything to everybody while trying to maintain his own sanity.

"With being a councilman, and trying to understand how much you have to compromise, being a person who comes from the street where there's not much compromising in that, and also the duality of those things," James explains. "The streets are calling him. He keeps calling him back, and he's trying to be a good man, a good role model. And he's also surviving and trying to heal himself from his past traumas and whatnot."

The beauty of the show is how each character is intertwined in some way, with the city of Chicago as a character as well, and not just a backdrop. Both say the series is a love letter to the good of Chicago. Production is fully in the city, with many of the actors born and bred there. The show has already been renewed for a seventh season.

Season 6B of The Chi premieres onParamount+ with Showtime on May 10. The show airs on the Showtime cable network on May 12. Watch the full interview with Latimore and James on our YouTube channel as they discuss their love interests, character growth and more.