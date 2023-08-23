Everything Coming to Netflix in September 2023
Netflix's list of new movies and shows coming in September has finally arrived.
Netflix just released its full list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in September 2023! While some new content will premiere on September 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in September are Love Is Blind Season 5 – as well as three episodes of the follow-up to Love Is Blind Season 4, After the Altar – Virgin River Season 5, Selling the OC Season 2, and Sex Education Season 4. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are 8 Mile, Bobby Mama, Fast Times at Ridgemont Hie, the entire Jaws franchise, Matilda, Miss Congeniality, and Superbad!
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in September, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in September 2023.
COMING 9/1
A Day and a Half (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Disenchantment: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Friday Night Plan (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Happy Ending (NL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love is Blind: After the Altar : Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fences
Field of Dreams
Hacksaw Ridge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
S.W.A.T.: Season 6
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpeckerprevnext
COMING 9/2 - 9/12
Avail. 9/2/23
Love Again
Avail. 9/3/23
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Is She the Wolf? (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/5/23
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs -- NETFLIX COMEDY
A new stand-up comedy special from Shane Gillis.
Avail. 9/6/23
6ixtynin9 The Series (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Infamy (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Predators (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Reporting For Duty (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tahir's House (SA)-- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/7/23
Dear Child (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Virgin River: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
What If (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/8/23
A Time Called You (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Burning Body (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Rosa Peral's Tapes (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Selling The OC: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Spy Ops -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/12/23
Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here -- NETFLIX COMEDY
The Wolf of Wall Streetprevnext
COMING 9/13 - 9/21
Avail. 9/13/23
Class Act (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Freestyle (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Wrestlers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/14/23
Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) -- NETFLIX FILM
Once Upon a Crime (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
Thursday's Widows (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/15/23
Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
Band of Brothers
The Club: Part 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
El Conde (CL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Intervention: Season 22
Love at First Sight -- NETFLIX FILM
Miseducation (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Pacific
Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Wipeout Part 1
Avail. 9/16/23
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Avail. 9/18/23
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/19/23
Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer -- NETFLIX COMEDY
The Saint of Second Chances -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/20/23
Hard Broken (LB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
New Amsterdam: Season 5
Avail. 9/21/23
KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIESprevnext
COMING 9/22 - 9/29
Avail. 9/22/23
The Black Book (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM
How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/22/23
Spy Kids: Armageddon -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/25/23
Little Baby Bum: Music Time -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/26/23
Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/27/23
Encounters -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Overhaul (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Street Flow 2 (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/28/23
Castlevania: Nocturne -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love is in the Air (AU) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/29/23
Choona (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Do Not Disturb (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Nowhere (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury -- NETFLIX FAMILYprevnext
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the September 2023 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Bird Box Barcelona (ES) – NETFLIX FILM: From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows. Bird Box Barcelona is available to stream on Netflix now.prevnext
Quarterback - NETFLIX SERIES
Go inside the huddle and into the homes of three NFL quarterbacks in this candid docuseries tracing their 2022-23 season. Following Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, the series has already been praised for its behind-the-scenes looks. Quarterback is available to stream on Netflix now.prevnext
Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 - NETFLIX SERIES
As the Death Date looms, the Flight 828 passengers and their loved ones race to fulfill their Callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits. Manifest Season 4 Part 2 is available to stream now on Netflix!prevnext
The Out-Laws - NETFLIX FILM
Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws. The Out-Laws is available to stream pn Netflix now.prev