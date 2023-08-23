Everything Coming to Netflix in September 2023

Netflix's list of new movies and shows coming in September has finally arrived.

By Libby Birk

Netflix just released its full list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in September 2023! While some new content will premiere on September 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in September are Love Is Blind Season 5 – as well as three episodes of the follow-up to Love Is Blind Season 4, After the Altar – Virgin River Season 5, Selling the OC Season 2, and Sex Education Season 4. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are 8 Mile, Bobby Mama, Fast Times at Ridgemont Hie, the entire Jaws franchise, Matilda, Miss Congeniality, and Superbad!

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in September, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in September 2023.

COMING 9/1

A Day and a Half (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Disenchantment: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Friday Night Plan (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Happy Ending (NL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: After the Altar : Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

COMING 9/2 - 9/12

Avail. 9/2/23

Love Again

Avail. 9/3/23

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She the Wolf? (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 9/5/23

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs -- NETFLIX COMEDY

A new stand-up comedy special from Shane Gillis.

Avail. 9/6/23

6ixtynin9 The Series (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Infamy (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Predators (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Reporting For Duty (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tahir's House (SA)-- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 9/7/23

Dear Child (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Virgin River: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

What If (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/8/23

A Time Called You (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Burning Body (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Rosa Peral's Tapes (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Selling The OC: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Spy Ops -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/12/23

Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here -- NETFLIX COMEDY

The Wolf of Wall Street

COMING 9/13 - 9/21

Avail. 9/13/23

Class Act (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Freestyle (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Wrestlers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/14/23

Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) -- NETFLIX FILM

Once Upon a Crime (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

Thursday's Widows (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 9/15/23

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

El Conde (CL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Intervention: Season 22

Love at First Sight -- NETFLIX FILM

Miseducation (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Pacific

Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Wipeout Part 1

Avail. 9/16/23

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Avail. 9/18/23

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 9/19/23

Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer -- NETFLIX COMEDY

The Saint of Second Chances -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/20/23

Hard Broken (LB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

New Amsterdam: Season 5

Avail. 9/21/23

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

COMING 9/22 - 9/29

Avail. 9/22/23

The Black Book (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM

How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 9/22/23

Spy Kids: Armageddon -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 9/25/23

Little Baby Bum: Music Time -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 9/26/23

Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/27/23

Encounters -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Overhaul (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Street Flow 2 (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/28/23

Castlevania: Nocturne -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love is in the Air (AU) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/29/23

Choona (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Do Not Disturb (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Nowhere (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury -- NETFLIX FAMILY

