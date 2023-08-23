Everything Coming to Netflix in September 2023

Netflix just released its full list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in September 2023! While some new content will premiere on September 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in September are Love Is Blind Season 5 – as well as three episodes of the follow-up to Love Is Blind Season 4, After the Altar – Virgin River Season 5, Selling the OC Season 2, and Sex Education Season 4. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are 8 Mile, Bobby Mama, Fast Times at Ridgemont Hie, the entire Jaws franchise, Matilda, Miss Congeniality, and Superbad!

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in September, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in September 2023.