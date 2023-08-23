New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in September 2023

Fall is just weeks away, and Netflix is hoping to settle into cozy weather with some binge-worthy content. On Wednesday, the streaming giant released the complete list of titles arriving to the platform in September 2023, a long list of content that includes 68 Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials. The list of more than five dozen Netflix originals headed to the content catalog next month includes the return of some of the streamer's most popular reality TV listings. Next month, Selling the OC will return for its second season, while Love Is Blind: After the Altar returns for a fourth outing as the flagship show, Love Is Blind, kicks off its fifth season. Meanwhile, the Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson-starring series will drop its fifth season, with the Netflix Family title Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight returning for Season 3. Meanwhile, September will also mark the end for two beloved titles – Disenchantment and Sex Education, which will be concluding after their respective fifth and fourth seasons. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in September 2023.

Sept. 1 - Sept. 5 The Devil's Plan (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (TBD)

In this competition of intelligence, contestants face off in games of wit and strategy to be crowned winner and go home with the ultimate prize. Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (ID) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY ((TBD)

This documentary delves into the unanswered questions surrounding the trial of Jessica Wongso – years after the death of her best friend, Mirna Salihin. Song of the Bandits (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES ((TBD)

In the lawless land of Gando, fierce bandits will stop at nothing to fight for their precious homeland and loved ones – even if it means life or death. Vasco Rossi: Living It (IT) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY ((TBD)

Italy's most beloved rock star Vasco Rossi grants unprecedented access to intimate details of his personal life and successful career over the decades. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – NETFLIX FILM ((TBD)

A beloved Roald Dahl story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling. A Day and a Half (SE) – NETFLIX FILM (Sept. 1)

In a desperate bid to reunite with his daughter, an armed man bursts into the medical center where his estranged wife works and kidnaps her. Disenchantment: Part 5 – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 1)

To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves. Friday Night Plan (IN) – NETFLIX FILM (Sept. 1)

When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns. Happy Ending (NL) – NETFLIX FILM (Sept. 1)

A year into their otherwise happy relationship, Luna's suggestion to include a third person in their sex life turns her bond with Mink upside down. Love is Blind: After the Altar : Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 1)

The season's participants share updates and fresh perspectives a year after living the pod life while preparing for an epic flag football showdown. Is She the Wolf? (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 3)

They're all here to look for true romance – but hidden among the women is at least one "wolf," a saboteur who's only pretending to be falling in love. Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs – NETFLIX COMEDY (Sept. 5)

A new stand-up comedy special from Shane Gillis. prevnext

Sept. 6 - Sept. 10 6ixtynin9 The Series (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 6)

After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep – and her life takes a turn for the worse. Infamy (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 6)

They're all here to look for true romance – but hidden among the women is at least one "wolf," a saboteur who's only pretending to be falling in love. Predators (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Sept. 6)

Experience life through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears and more of the planet's most powerful hunters as they fight against the odds to survive. Reporting For Duty (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 6)

When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad. Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Sept. 6)

Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America's decadeslong cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact. Tahir's House (SA)- NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 6)

A family of amateur entrepreneurs must come together to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn't easy. Dear Child (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 7)

A mysterious woman's escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the terrifying truth behind an unsolved disappearance years earlier. GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (Sept. 7)

In the summer of 1989, four kids in Tokyo witness the emergence of the turtle kaiju Gamera, who bravely stands up against giant human-eating monsters. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY (Sept. 7)

In a race to destroy the all-powerful Tianshang weapons once and for all, the Dragon Knights face off against enemies both familiar and unexpected. Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 7)

Sully takes charge, pushing Dushane to cash out, but with a new order comes new challenges, threats, and consequences. Virgin River: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 7)

Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River. What If (PH) – NETFLIX FILM (Sept. 7)

When a pair of newlywed musicians get trapped in a storm on their island honeymoon, they must face difficult truths that could tear their marriage apart. A Time Called You (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 8)

A grieving woman magically travels through time to 1998, where she meets a man with an uncanny resemblance to her late love. Burning Body (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 8)

When a police officer is murdered and set on fire, all eyes focus on two other agents: his girlfriend and her lover. Inspired by true events. Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY (Sept. 8)

Ash, Pikachu and their two friends Misty and Brock travel around helping Pokémon in need – all while being watched by a guardian in the sky. Rosa Peral's Tapes (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Sept. 8)

This true-crime documentary film features Rosa Peral's first interview from prison since she was convicted of murdering her partner aided by an ex-lover. Selling The OC: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 8)

O Group agents work to keep their eyes on the prize as they meet a potential new teammate, battle red-hot rumors and test the real estate waters in Cabo. Spy Ops – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Sept. 8)

Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents. prevnext

Sept. 11 - Sept. 15 Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 12)

A new batch of aspiring makeup artists draw, contour and blend their way to a big career break in this creative and colorful reality competition series. Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here – NETFLIX COMEDY (Sept. 12)

A new stand-up comedy special from Michelle Wolf. Class Act (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 13)

A relentlessly ambitious working-class man becomes one of France's most controversial public figures in this fictionalized biopic about Bernard Tapie. Freestyle (PL) – NETFLIX FILM (Sept. 13)

In need of cash for time in the recording studio, a rising rap star with a criminal past sets up a risky drug deal that could cost him everything. Wrestlers – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Sept. 13)

At a storied professional wrestling organization, new owners and a roster of rising stars strive to make an impact beyond the ring in this docuseries. Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) – NETFLIX FILM (Sept. 14)

Appointed to teach the Grand Duchess's timid son the intricacies of seduction, a love connoisseur finds himself in a scandal – and a romance of his own. Once Upon a Crime (JP) – NETFLIX FILM (Sept. 14)

While at the royal ball with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Can she solve the case before midnight strikes? Thursday's Widows (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 14)

Teresa finds her husband and his two best friends dead in the lavish community where they live. As the truth comes to light, so will dark secrets. The Club: Part 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 15)

With her husband gone, Raşel raises her daughter at Club Istanbul with the help of her mother, but their relationships are tested by loss and betrayal. El Conde (CL) – NETFLIX FILM (Sept. 15)

Augusto Pinochet is a vampire ready to die, but the vultures around him won't let him go without one last bite. A dark satire by Pablo Larraín. Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Sept. 15)

Journalist and former inmate Raphael Rowe experiences life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands. Love at First Sight – NETFLIX FILM (Sept. 15)

Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable – but love has a way of defying the odds. Miseducation (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 15)

After a public humiliation, a wannabe influencer enrolls in the only university that will take her, where she aspires to regain her social status. Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 15)

A new rival drops in as Summer trains with her friends for the national surfing competition, challenging her on the waves – and for the boy she loves. prevnext

Sept. 16 - Sept. 20 My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY (Sept. 18)

Now that Opaline has captured Sparky's Dragonfire, the evil Alicorn is stronger than ever – and she won't stop until she has all the power of Equestria! Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer – NETFLIX COMEDY (Sept. 19)

Comedian Kountry Wayne delivers a rousing stand-up set about life as a dad of 10, how to know if a woman likes you and why he keeps it real with Jesus. The Saint of Second Chances – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Sept. 19)

Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. But it all fell apart when Mike blew up his dad's career. Exiled from the game, the younger Veeck spent the next few decades clawing his way back, determined to redeem himself. The Saint of Second Chances is wildly unexpected, full of heart, and keeps you laughing through a comeback story unlike any other. Hard Broken (LB) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 20)

A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives. prevnext

Sept. 21 - Sept. 25 KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (Sept. 21)

The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death Tournament continues – without Ohma. As the mighty gladiators clash, a shadowy figure plots a violent coup. Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 21)

After an intense battle, a severely wounded Seven must bounce back to defend Chicken Island and his friends from another ruthless Shadow assassin. Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 21)

With Maeve in America and Moordale closed, Otis must find his footing at free-spirited Cavendish College – but he's not the only sex therapist on campus. The Black Book (NG) – NETFLIX FILM (Sept. 22)

After his son is framed for a kidnapping, a bereaved deacon takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him. How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) – NETFLIX FILM (Sept. 22)

Her two best friends are mapping out a bright future. Ma Fé? She's broke, uninspired and under a tight deadline to produce a book she can't write. Love Is Blind: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES (Sept. 22)

Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns and triangles in search of true love. Spy Kids: Armageddon – NETFLIX FAMILY (Sept. 22)

When a game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents must work together to save their parents – and the world. Little Baby Bum: Music Time – NETFLIX FAMILY (Sept. 25)

Come join the fun at the magically musical Magic Time preschool, where every day is an adventure fueled by familiar songs – and lots of learning! prevnext