Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 10)

Netflix's content catalog is getting a little bigger this weekend. After kick starting the month with dozens of new titles, including The Equalizer, Jumanji (1995), Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and more, Netflix is stocking seven new series and films in the streaming library this weekend, and all of them are Netflix originals. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Blood of Zeus Season 2' Premiere Date: Friday, May 10

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "Following Zeus' demise, a power vacuum emerges amongst the gods, leaving Heron, Zeus' demigod son, struggling to find his place. He is racked with loss and hears a mysterious refrain in his dreams, prodding him to save his brother, Seraphim, who is suffering the terrors of the Underworld. Unbeknownst to Heron, Hades is trying to enlist Seraphim to help him secure Zeus' vacant throne and save his family from their long standing suffering."

'Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Friday, May 10

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "This docuseries analyzes a murder case implicating a Spanish chef, who built a career in the spotlight through a web of secrets and false identities."

'John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A.' (new episodes) Premiere Date: Friday, May 10

Type: Netflix Comedy Special (Live Event)

Synopsis: "Six live installments of a show where John Mulaney explores the city of Los Angeles during a week when every funny person is in it."

'Living with Leopards' Premiere Date: Friday, May 10

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "A film crew follows two leopard cubs as they make the fascinating journey from infancy into adulthood in this up-close-and-personal nature documentary."

'Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2' Premiere Date: Friday, May 10

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "The Rising Volt Tacklers continue their daring quest to find the black Rayquaza, with Liko and Roy upping their skills at every twist and turn!"

'The Ultimatum: South Africa' Premiere Date: Friday, May 10

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A six-way partner-swap sparks wild attractions and tearful betrayals. Participants choose whom to love and leave in this heart-pounding experiment."

'Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart' Premiere Date: Saturday, May 11

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: "Comedy's biggest stars gather to honor – and roast – Kevin Hart as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a heartfelt, hilarious ceremony."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix's content catalog may be growing this weekend, but it will also suffer a few losses. On Saturday, both Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios and Where the Crawdads Sing are set to exit, with even more titles set to follow in the coming days. Leaving 5/14/24

Fifty Shades of Black Leaving 5/19/24

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3 Leaving 5/22/24

The Boxtrolls Leaving 5/26/24

Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4