Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 4)

Following a month filled with terrifying titles like The Midnight Club and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix marking the first weekend of November with a round of new additions. This weekend, the streamer is set to add nine new titles to the streaming library, including eight Netflix original series and films. This weekend's additions include plenty of heavy hitters, with everything from Enola Holmes 2 to the first part of Manifest's fourth and final season dropping.

'Buying Beverly Hills' Netflix is highlighting the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles in its latest original series, Buying Beverly Hills. Set to premiere on Friday, Nov. 4 and dubbed as a "real estate occu-soap," the new show follows Mauricio Umansky and his team at high-end real estate firm The Agency as they attempt to sell some of the priciest properties in the city. Along with Mauricio, the series also features his daughters Farrah and Alexia. prevnext

'Enola Holmes 2' Enola Holmes is on the case again when Enola Holmes 2 drops on Netflix on Friday. Starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes' younger sister, the sequel to the 2020 film sees he title character takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, which leads to a dangerous conspiracy. But to solve the case, she will have to call on her friends and Sherlock to help her unravel the mystery. Along with Brown, Enola Holmes 2 stars Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge, David Thewlis, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. prevnext

'Manifest: Season 4 Part 1' More than a year after a year after its cancellation at NBC and subsequent saving by Netflix, Manfiest is returning to the screen. On Friday, Netflix will debut the first part of what will be the popular series' fourth and final season and its first on the streamer. Per the official synopsis for the Season 4, Volume 1, "amid loss and misfortune, the Stone family and the Flight 828 passengers search for the true meaning behind their Callings as ominous signs linger." prevnext

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman – NETFLIX FILM

The Fabulous – NETFLIX SERIES

Lookism – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 11/5/22

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 11/6/22

Captain Phillips prevnext

