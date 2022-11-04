Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 4)
Following a month filled with terrifying titles like The Midnight Club and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix marking the first weekend of November with a round of new additions. This weekend, the streamer is set to add nine new titles to the streaming library, including eight Netflix original series and films. This weekend's additions include plenty of heavy hitters, with everything from Enola Holmes 2 to the first part of Manifest's fourth and final season dropping.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Buying Beverly Hills'
Netflix is highlighting the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles in its latest original series, Buying Beverly Hills. Set to premiere on Friday, Nov. 4 and dubbed as a "real estate occu-soap," the new show follows Mauricio Umansky and his team at high-end real estate firm The Agency as they attempt to sell some of the priciest properties in the city. Along with Mauricio, the series also features his daughters Farrah and Alexia.prevnext
'Enola Holmes 2'
Enola Holmes is on the case again when Enola Holmes 2 drops on Netflix on Friday. Starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes' younger sister, the sequel to the 2020 film sees he title character takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, which leads to a dangerous conspiracy. But to solve the case, she will have to call on her friends and Sherlock to help her unravel the mystery. Along with Brown, Enola Holmes 2 stars Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge, David Thewlis, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.prevnext
'Manifest: Season 4 Part 1'
More than a year after a year after its cancellation at NBC and subsequent saving by Netflix, Manfiest is returning to the screen. On Friday, Netflix will debut the first part of what will be the popular series' fourth and final season and its first on the streamer. Per the official synopsis for the Season 4, Volume 1, "amid loss and misfortune, the Stone family and the Flight 828 passengers search for the true meaning behind their Callings as ominous signs linger."prevnext
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 11/4/22
Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman – NETFLIX FILM
The Fabulous – NETFLIX SERIES
Lookism – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 11/5/22
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/6/22
Captain Phillips
What's leaving this weekend?
After beginning the month with a number of departures, Netflix is thankfully hitting the breaks. This weekend, no titles will exit the streaming library, but several exits are scheduled later in he month.
Leaving 11/11/22
If Anything Happens I Love You
Leaving 11/13/22
Scary Movie 5
Leaving 11/14/22
America's Next Top Model: Seasons 21-22
Survivor: Season 16: Micronesia
Survivor: Season 37: David vs. Goliath
Leaving 11/15/22
Suffragette
The Green Inferno
Leaving 11/18/22
Donald Glover: Weirdo
Goosebumps: Seasons 1-4
Goosebumps: Specials
What was added this week?
Avail. 11/2/22
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Takeover – NETFLIX FILM
Attack on Finland
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
Dolphin Tale
Key & Peele: Season 1
Key & Peele: Season 2
Key & Peele: Season 3
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Man on a Ledge
The Mask of Zorro
Mile 22
Moneyball
Notting Hill
Oblivion
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Still Alice
Think Like a Man
Top Gear: Season 31
Training Day
Up in the Air
Avail. 11/2/22
The Final Score – NETFLIX SERIES
Young Royals: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Killer Sally – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/3/22
Blockbuster – NETFLIX SERIES
The Dragon Prince: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Panayotis Pascot: Almost – NETFLIX COMEDY