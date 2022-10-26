Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2022

By Libby Birk

Netflix is releasing its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in November 2022! As cool fall temperatures sweet across most of the country, ideal Netflix-watching conditions are finally here. While plenty of new titles will premiere on November 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in November, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in November 2022.

COMING 11/1

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Takeover -- NETFLIX FILM

Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

Key & Peele: Season 1

Key & Peele: Season 2

Key & Peele: Season 3

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of Zorro

Mile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Still Alice

Think Like a Man

Top Gear: Season 31

Training Day

Up in the Air

prevnext

COMING 11/2 - 11/8

Avail. 11/2/22

The Final Score -- NETFLIX SERIES

Young Royals: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Killer Sally -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/3/22

Blockbuster -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Dragon Prince: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Panayotis Pascot: Almost -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 11/4/22

Buying Beverly Hills -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman -- NETFLIX FILM

Enola Holmes 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

The Fabulous -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lookism -- NETFLIX ANIME

Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/5/22

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/6/22

Captain Phillips

Avail. 11/7/22

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/8/22

Behind Every Star -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Claus Family 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

Minions & More Volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Triviaverse -- NETFLIX SPECIAL

prevnext

COMING 11/9 - 11/17

Avail. 11/9/22

Angels & Demons

The Crown: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

FIFA Uncovered -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Railway Man

The Soccer Football Movie -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/10/22

Falling for Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

Lost Bullet 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia -- NETFLIX SERIES

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Warrior Nun: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/11/22

Ancient Apocalypse -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Capturing the Killer Nurse -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don't Leave -- NETFLIX FILM

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under -- NETFLIX SERIES

Goosebumps

Is That Black Enough for You?!? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Monica, O My Darling -- NETFLIX FILM

My Father's Dragon -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/14/22

Stutz -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Teletubbies -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/15/22

Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Run for the Money -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/16/22

In Her Hands -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Lost Lotteries -- NETFLIX FILM

Mind Your Manners -- NETFLIX SERIES

Off Track -- NETFLIX FILM

Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Wonder -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/17/22

1899 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Bantú Mama

Christmas with You -- NETFLIX FILM

Dead to Me: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

I Am Vanessa Guillen -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pepsi, Where's My Jet? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

prevnext

COMING 11/18 - 11/30

Avail. 11/18/22

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Elite: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Inside Job: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Reign Supreme -- NETFLIX SERIES

Slumberland -- NETFLIX FILM

Somebody -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Violence Action -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/21/22

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday -- NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Answer Time -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/22/22

LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 11/23/22

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm -- NETFLIX FILM

Lesson Plan -- NETFLIX FILM

The Swimmers -- NETFLIX FILM

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Unbroken Voice -- NETFLIX SERIES

Wednesday -- NETFLIX SERIES

Who's a Good Boy? -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/24/22

First Love -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Noel Diary -- NETFLIX FILM

Southpaw

The Vanishing

Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Avail. 11/25/22

Blood & Water: Season 3 🇿🇦-- NETFLIX SERIES

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/28/22

The Action Pack Saves Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/29/22

The Creature Cases: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 11/30/22

A Man of Action -- NETFLIX FILM

My Name Is Vendetta -- NETFLIX FILM

The Lost Patient -- NETFLIX FILM

Snack VS. Chef -- NETFLIX SERIES

Take Your Pills: Xanax -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING SOON:

The Last Dolphin King

prevnext

Bingeworthy New Netflix Originals

While you're waiting for the November Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

luckiest-girl-alive-mila-kunis.jpg
(Photo: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Luckiest Girl Alive: Mila Kunis stars as a New York City journalist whose perfectly crafted life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history. Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Jessica Knoll, the complex, intense story is a disturbing and gripping watch. Luckiest Girl Alive is available to stream on Netflix now.

prevnext

'Big Mouth' - Season 6

big-mouth-netflix-20089298.jpg

Season six of Big Mouth, the fan-beloved, critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning adult animated comedy about the glorious nightmare that is puberty, will premiere October 28, 2022. Inspired by Kroll and Andrew Goldberg's childhood, it follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age. Season six focuses on the theme of family as the beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you can't always pick your family, you can surround yourself with those that love you for who you are. The series is co-created and executive produced by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin. Big Mouth Season 6 is available to stream on Netflix starting Oct. 28, 2022.

prevnext

'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

netflix-monster-the-jeffrey-dahmer-story.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy kicked off his Netflix content deal with Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which follows the serial killer's harrowing murders throughout the years from the perspective of his victims. Not without controversy, family members of Dahmer victims have spoken out negatively about the series, which has become one of Netflix's most-watched series in the streamer's history. All episodes of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are available to stream on Netflix.

prevnext

'Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy'

nick-kroll-little-big-boy.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

After performing stand-up for 20 years, Nick Kroll makes his Netflix stand-up special debut with Little Big Boy. Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, and the trick to farting without making any noise ... and much more. The special is executive produced by Kroll, John Irwin, Casey Spira and Christie Smith. It is directed by Bill Benz. Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy is available to stream on Netflix now.

prevnext
0comments

'Love Is Blind' - Season 3

netflix-love-is-blind-season-2-danielle-ruhl-nick-thomspon-copy.jpg
(Photo: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX)

Reality TV fans will be excited to hear that the third season of Love Is Blind debuts on Wednesday, October 19. Brand new contestants are back to court through the walls of private pods and put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Fans can also catch up on new Love Is Blind: After the Altar episodes that show glimpses of couples from Season 2 after they made their big decisions.

prev
Start the Conversation

of