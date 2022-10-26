Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2022
Netflix is releasing its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in November 2022! As cool fall temperatures sweet across most of the country, ideal Netflix-watching conditions are finally here. While plenty of new titles will premiere on November 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in November, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in November 2022.
COMING 11/1
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Takeover -- NETFLIX FILM
Attack on Finland
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
Dolphin Tale
Key & Peele: Season 1
Key & Peele: Season 2
Key & Peele: Season 3
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Man on a Ledge
The Mask of Zorro
Mile 22
Moneyball
Notting Hill
Oblivion
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Still Alice
Think Like a Man
Top Gear: Season 31
Training Day
Up in the Air
COMING 11/2 - 11/8
Avail. 11/2/22
The Final Score -- NETFLIX SERIES
Young Royals: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Killer Sally -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/3/22
Blockbuster -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Dragon Prince: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Panayotis Pascot: Almost -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 11/4/22
Buying Beverly Hills -- NETFLIX SERIES
Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman -- NETFLIX FILM
Enola Holmes 2 -- NETFLIX FILM
The Fabulous -- NETFLIX SERIES
Lookism -- NETFLIX ANIME
Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/5/22
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/6/22
Captain Phillips
Avail. 11/7/22
Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/8/22
Behind Every Star -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Claus Family 2 -- NETFLIX FILM
Minions & More Volume 2
Neal Brennan: Blocks -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Triviaverse -- NETFLIX SPECIAL
COMING 11/9 - 11/17
Avail. 11/9/22
Angels & Demons
The Crown: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
FIFA Uncovered -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Railway Man
The Soccer Football Movie -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/10/22
Falling for Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM
Lost Bullet 2 -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia -- NETFLIX SERIES
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Warrior Nun: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/11/22
Ancient Apocalypse -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Capturing the Killer Nurse -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don't Leave -- NETFLIX FILM
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under -- NETFLIX SERIES
Goosebumps
Is That Black Enough for You?!? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
Monica, O My Darling -- NETFLIX FILM
My Father's Dragon -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/14/22
Stutz -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Teletubbies -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/15/22
Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Run for the Money -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/16/22
In Her Hands -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Lost Lotteries -- NETFLIX FILM
Mind Your Manners -- NETFLIX SERIES
Off Track -- NETFLIX FILM
Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Wonder -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/17/22
1899 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Bantú Mama
Christmas with You -- NETFLIX FILM
Dead to Me: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
I Am Vanessa Guillen -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pepsi, Where's My Jet? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
COMING 11/18 - 11/30
Avail. 11/18/22
The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Elite: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Inside Job: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Reign Supreme -- NETFLIX SERIES
Slumberland -- NETFLIX FILM
Somebody -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Violence Action -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/21/22
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday -- NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Answer Time -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/22/22
LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 11/23/22
The Boxtrolls
Blood, Sex & Royalty -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm -- NETFLIX FILM
Lesson Plan -- NETFLIX FILM
The Swimmers -- NETFLIX FILM
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Unbroken Voice -- NETFLIX SERIES
Wednesday -- NETFLIX SERIES
Who's a Good Boy? -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/24/22
First Love -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Noel Diary -- NETFLIX FILM
Southpaw
The Vanishing
Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Avail. 11/25/22
Blood & Water: Season 3 🇿🇦-- NETFLIX SERIES
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/28/22
The Action Pack Saves Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/29/22
The Creature Cases: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 11/30/22
A Man of Action -- NETFLIX FILM
My Name Is Vendetta -- NETFLIX FILM
The Lost Patient -- NETFLIX FILM
Snack VS. Chef -- NETFLIX SERIES
Take Your Pills: Xanax -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
COMING SOON:
The Last Dolphin King
Bingeworthy New Netflix Originals
While you're waiting for the November Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Luckiest Girl Alive: Mila Kunis stars as a New York City journalist whose perfectly crafted life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history. Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Jessica Knoll, the complex, intense story is a disturbing and gripping watch. Luckiest Girl Alive is available to stream on Netflix now.
'Big Mouth' - Season 6
Season six of Big Mouth, the fan-beloved, critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning adult animated comedy about the glorious nightmare that is puberty, will premiere October 28, 2022. Inspired by Kroll and Andrew Goldberg's childhood, it follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age. Season six focuses on the theme of family as the beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you can't always pick your family, you can surround yourself with those that love you for who you are. The series is co-created and executive produced by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin. Big Mouth Season 6 is available to stream on Netflix starting Oct. 28, 2022.
'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy kicked off his Netflix content deal with Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which follows the serial killer's harrowing murders throughout the years from the perspective of his victims. Not without controversy, family members of Dahmer victims have spoken out negatively about the series, which has become one of Netflix's most-watched series in the streamer's history. All episodes of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are available to stream on Netflix.
'Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy'
After performing stand-up for 20 years, Nick Kroll makes his Netflix stand-up special debut with Little Big Boy. Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, and the trick to farting without making any noise ... and much more. The special is executive produced by Kroll, John Irwin, Casey Spira and Christie Smith. It is directed by Bill Benz. Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy is available to stream on Netflix now.
'Love Is Blind' - Season 3
Reality TV fans will be excited to hear that the third season of Love Is Blind debuts on Wednesday, October 19. Brand new contestants are back to court through the walls of private pods and put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Fans can also catch up on new Love Is Blind: After the Altar episodes that show glimpses of couples from Season 2 after they made their big decisions.