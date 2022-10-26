Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2022

Netflix is releasing its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in November 2022! As cool fall temperatures sweet across most of the country, ideal Netflix-watching conditions are finally here. While plenty of new titles will premiere on November 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in November, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in November 2022.

COMING 11/1 Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Takeover -- NETFLIX FILM Attack on Finland The Bad Guys The Bodyguard Dennis the Menace Dolphin Tale Key & Peele: Season 1 Key & Peele: Season 2 Key & Peele: Season 3 The Legend of Zorro The Little Rascals The Little Rascals Save the Day Man on a Ledge The Mask of Zorro Mile 22 Moneyball Notting Hill Oblivion The Pink Panther The Pink Panther 2 Still Alice Think Like a Man Top Gear: Season 31 Training Day Up in the Air

COMING 11/2 - 11/8 Avail. 11/2/22 The Final Score -- NETFLIX SERIES Young Royals: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Killer Sally -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 11/3/22 Blockbuster -- NETFLIX SERIES The Dragon Prince: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Panayotis Pascot: Almost -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 11/4/22 Buying Beverly Hills -- NETFLIX SERIES Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman -- NETFLIX FILM Enola Holmes 2 -- NETFLIX FILM The Fabulous -- NETFLIX SERIES Lookism -- NETFLIX ANIME Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 11/5/22 Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 11/6/22 Captain Phillips Avail. 11/7/22 Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 11/8/22 Behind Every Star -- NETFLIX SERIES The Claus Family 2 -- NETFLIX FILM Minions & More Volume 2 Neal Brennan: Blocks -- NETFLIX COMEDY Triviaverse -- NETFLIX SPECIAL

COMING 11/9 - 11/17 Avail. 11/9/22 Angels & Demons The Crown: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES FIFA Uncovered -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Railway Man The Soccer Football Movie -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 11/10/22 Falling for Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM Lost Bullet 2 -- NETFLIX FILM Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia -- NETFLIX SERIES State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Warrior Nun: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 11/11/22 Ancient Apocalypse -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Capturing the Killer Nurse -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Don't Leave -- NETFLIX FILM Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under -- NETFLIX SERIES Goosebumps Is That Black Enough for You?!? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2 Monica, O My Darling -- NETFLIX FILM My Father's Dragon -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 11/14/22 Stutz -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Teletubbies -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 11/15/22 Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy -- NETFLIX COMEDY Johanna Nordström: Call the Police -- NETFLIX COMEDY Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure -- NETFLIX FAMILY Run for the Money -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 11/16/22 In Her Hands -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Lost Lotteries -- NETFLIX FILM Mind Your Manners -- NETFLIX SERIES Off Track -- NETFLIX FILM Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Wonder -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 11/17/22 1899 -- NETFLIX SERIES Bantú Mama Christmas with You -- NETFLIX FILM Dead to Me: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES I Am Vanessa Guillen -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Pepsi, Where's My Jet? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING 11/18 - 11/30 Avail. 11/18/22 The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Elite: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES Inside Job: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Reign Supreme -- NETFLIX SERIES Slumberland -- NETFLIX FILM Somebody -- NETFLIX SERIES The Violence Action -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 11/21/22 My Little Pony: Winter Wishday -- NETFLIX FAMILY StoryBots: Answer Time -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 11/22/22 LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4 Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 11/23/22 The Boxtrolls Blood, Sex & Royalty -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Christmas on Mistletoe Farm -- NETFLIX FILM Lesson Plan -- NETFLIX FILM The Swimmers -- NETFLIX FILM Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Unbroken Voice -- NETFLIX SERIES Wednesday -- NETFLIX SERIES Who's a Good Boy? -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 11/24/22 First Love -- NETFLIX SERIES The Noel Diary -- NETFLIX FILM Southpaw The Vanishing Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor Avail. 11/25/22 Blood & Water: Season 3 🇿🇦-- NETFLIX SERIES Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 11/28/22 The Action Pack Saves Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 11/29/22 The Creature Cases: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 11/30/22 A Man of Action -- NETFLIX FILM My Name Is Vendetta -- NETFLIX FILM The Lost Patient -- NETFLIX FILM Snack VS. Chef -- NETFLIX SERIES Take Your Pills: Xanax -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY COMING SOON: The Last Dolphin King

