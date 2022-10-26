New Netflix Original Content Coming in November 2022

Netflix is giving subscribers plenty to be thankful for this November. On Thursday, the streamer unveiled its complete list of titles coming to the streaming library next month, and along with plenty of beloved licensed movies and series, like Moneyball and The Pink Panther, subscribers will be treated to dozens of new and returning Netflix original series, films, specials, and documentaries. In total, 84 new Netflix originals will arrive in the content catalogue next month. Along with entirely new debuts like Wednesday and the streamers Teletubbies revival, the TV side of things will also be packed to the brim with the return of several fan-favorites, including Down to Earth With Zac Efron, Dead to Me, and The Crown, with the Netflix original series' fifth season already drawing controversy ahead of its premiere. November will also be a big month for movies, with the highly-anticipated sequel to 2020's Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, arriving next month. Of course, with November kicking off the holiday season, Netflix also plans to add several holiday movies, including The Claus Family, Falling for Christmas, and Christmas on Mistletoe Farm. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in November 2022.

Coming TBD - Nov. 5 The Last Dolphin King – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary traces the career of renowned Spanish dolphin trainer José Luis Barbero and the events leading up to his shocking death in 2015.

Avail. TBD Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Join Gabby, Pandy and their kitty pals for more creative adventures in their magical dollhouse, where they play dress-up, become superheroes and more!

Avail. 11/1 The Takeover – NETFLIX FILM

Framed for murder after uncovering a privacy scandal, an ethical hacker must evade the police while trying to track down the criminals blackmailing her.

Avail. 11/1 The Final Score – NETFLIX SERIES

Based on the Andrés Escobar murder case, this series explores the complex link between pro soccer and drug cartels during the '80s and '90s in Colombia.

Avail. 11/2 Young Royals: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Struggling to accept his newfound royal duties, Wilhelm fears his Crown Prince title will cost him everything he cares about.

Avail. 11/2 Killer Sally – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Interviews with friends, family and Sally McNeil herself chart a bodybuilding couple's rocky marriage – and its shocking end in a Valentine's Day murder.

Avail. 11/2 Blockbuster – NETFLIX SERIES

Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long time crush, Eliza – Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can't: human connection.

Avail. 11/3 The Dragon Prince: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Two years later, as Claudia ventures deeper into the world of dark magic, Callum, Ezran and friends race to stop her from freeing the powerful Aaravos.

Avail. 11/3 Panayotis Pascot: Almost – NETFLIX COMEDY

French television darling Panayotis Pascot opens up about his love life and upbringing in this hilarious and touching comedy special.

Avail. 11/3 Buying Beverly Hills – NETFLIX SERIES

Buying Beverly Hills is a new real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky's The Agency in Beverly Hills, California. Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles.

Avail. 11/4 Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman – NETFLIX FILM

After his king dies, a horseman must sacrifice himself to serve his ruler in the afterlife – but sudden distractions lead to unexpected tragedy.

Avail. 11/4 Enola Holmes 2 – NETFLIX FILM

Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she'll need help from friends – and brother Sherlock.

Avail. 11/4 The Fabulous – NETFLIX SERIES

Four best friends chase their dreams alongside fashion's elite while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town.

Avail. 11/4 Lookism – NETFLIX ANIME

In a society that favors good looks, a high school outcast leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance.

Avail. 11/4 Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES

Amid loss and misfortune, the Stone family and the Flight 828 passengers search for the true meaning behind their Callings as ominous signs linger.

Avail. 11/4 Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sprung from San Francisco's tech bubble and hailed by top health & wellness outlets as a path to fulfillment, OneTaste was a sexual wellness company that gained global notoriety through the teaching of a practice called "orgasmic meditation." This investigative documentary employs access to 15 years of never-before-seen footage and interviews with former members to pull back the curtain on the organization and its controversial, enigmatic leader.

Coming 11/7 - 11/10 Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Check in for another season of fun at Mango Manor! From sensational science experiments to mind-boggling magic tricks, the good times never stop.

Avail. 11/7 Behind Every Star – NETFLIX SERIES

Agents at a talent management firm tackle strong personalities and office politics while keeping their celebrity clients happy and helping them shine.

Avail. 11/8 The Claus Family 2 – NETFLIX FILM

Santa's one job? Deliver presents. But as Jules takes the reins from his Grandpa Noël, he receives a young girl's letter with a special holiday wish.

Avail. 11/8 Neal Brennan: Blocks – NETFLIX COMEDY

From the weird relationship humans have with dogs to how dating a model is like owning a dune buggy, Neal Brennan muses on his life in this stand-up special.

Avail. 11/8 Triviaverse – NETFLIX SPECIAL

Highest score wins! Challenge a friend or beat a mysterious foe by answering random rapid-fire trivia questions on science, art, geography and more.

Avail. 11/8 The Crown: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

Diana and Charles wage a media war. The monarchy's role is up for debate. Welcome to the '90s – and Queen Elizabeth II's biggest challenge to date.

Avail. 11/9 FIFA Uncovered – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From power struggles to global politics, an exploration of FIFA reveals the organization's checkered history – and what it takes to host a World Cup.

Avail. 11/9 The Soccer Football Movie – NETFLIX FILM

Four young soccer superfans team up to help their idols regain their abilities after a scheming evil scientist steals their talent.

Avail. 11/9 Falling for Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

After losing her memory in a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress lands in the cozy care of a down-on-his-luck widower and his daughter at Christmastime.

Avail. 11/10 Lost Bullet 2 – NETFLIX FILM

Having cleared his name, genius mechanic Lino has only one goal in mind: getting revenge on the corrupt cops who killed his brother and his mentor.

Avail. 11/10 Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia – NETFLIX SERIES

A new group of supposedly solid couples put their relationships to the test. In their pursuit of love and money, will the truth hurt or heal?

Avail. 11/10 State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary tells the harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama's Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her.

Avail. 11/10 Warrior Nun: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Alongside new allies, Ava and the sisters of the Order band together and set out to take down a false prophet hell-bent on world domination.

Coming 11/11 - 11/15 Ancient Apocalypse – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Journalist Graham Hancock travels the globe hunting for evidence of mysterious, lost civilizations dating back to the last Ice Age.

Avail. 11/11 Capturing the Killer Nurse – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary reveals how investigators proved ICU nurse Charles Cullen was killing patients – and how close he came to getting away with murder.

Avail. 11/11 Don't Leave – NETFLIX FILM

Semih's girlfriend suddenly breaks up with him. In search of answers about their relationship, he must soon confront what he had long ignored.

Avail. 11/11 Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under – NETFLIX SERIES

Zac and Darin take an eye-opening adventure across Australia, delving into its rich biodiversity and culture – and the efforts to protect both.

Avail. 11/11 Is That Black Enough for You?!? – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Culture critic and historian Elvis Mitchell traces the evolution – and revolution – of Black cinema from its origins to the impactful films of the 1970s.

Avail. 11/11 Monica, O My Darling – NETFLIX FILM

A slick robotics expert joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn, but nothing – not even death – is what it seems to be.

Avail. 11/11 My Father's Dragon – NETFLIX FILM

A young boy leaves the city of Nevergreen and journeys to the mysterious Wild Island, where he finds ferocious beasts – and the friendship of a lifetime.

Avail. 11/11 Stutz – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In candid conversations with actor Jonah Hill, leading psychiatrist Phil Stutz explores his early life experiences and unique, visual model of therapy.

Avail. 11/14 Teletubbies – NETFLIX FAMILY

Join friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this colorful refresh of the classic series.

Avail. 11/14 Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy – NETFLIX COMEDY

Getting old may be the goal, but the road there is comically difficult. In his second Netflix original comedy special, which is dedicated to his late mother, Deon Cole hilariously shares his advice on how to navigate life and dating in today's society.

Avail. 11/15 Johanna Nordström: Call the Police – NETFLIX COMEDY

The comedian and podcast host sounds off on sexual escapades, TikTok police and how she became Sweden's pandemic poster girl.

Avail. 11/15 Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure – NETFLIX FAMILY

After a big storm, food is scarce – and hungry dinos are everywhere. It's up to you to help the Camp Fam survive in this thrilling interactive special.

Avail. 11/15 Run for the Money – NETFLIX SERIES

In a race with time, celebrity contestants desperately try to outmaneuver black-clad Hunters in pursuit, for a chance to win a growing cash prize.

Coming 11/16 - 11/18 In Her Hands – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Filmed across two turbulent years, In Her Hands tells the story of Zarifa Ghafari, who at 26 became one of Afghanistan's first female mayors and the youngest to ever hold the position. The film documents her fight for survival against the backdrop of her country's accelerated unraveling. As Western forces announce their retreat and the Taliban start their sweep back to power, Zarifa and women across the country face a new reality. Amid these tectonic changes, Zarifa must make the most difficult decision of her life.

Avail. 11/16 The Lost Lotteries – NETFLIX FILM

Five down-on-their-luck strangers must band together to steal back winning lottery tickets worth millions from a wicked mafia boss.

Avail. 11/16 Mind Your Manners – NETFLIX SERIES

Have you ever wondered how to elegantly cut... a banana? Mind Your Manners follows world-renowned etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho as she helps her students become their best selves and put others at ease, using the language of manners and etiquette. Get ready to laugh, cry, and learn a thing or two as Sara transforms her students' lives and helps them acquire the confidence to shine in any situation – starting with a sensible spot of afternoon tea. Pinkies in or out?

Avail. 11/16 Off Track – NETFLIX FILM

In a fit of desperation, a down-and-out single mother suits up and attempts to ski Vasaloppet with her (not-so-perfect) perfectionist brother.

Avail. 11/16 Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Armed with music – and a message, influential hip-hop group Racionais MC's turned their street poetry into a powerful movement in Brazil and beyond.

Avail. 11/16 The Wonder – NETFLIX FILM

Haunted by her past, a nurse travels from England to a remote Irish village in 1862 to investigate a young girl's supposedly miraculous fast.

Avail. 11/16 1899 – NETFLIX SERIES

Full of hope for a better future, passengers aboard a ship to the New World sail into a nightmare when they find a second vessel adrift on the open sea.

Avail. 11/17 Christmas with You – NETFLIX FILM

Seeking inspiration for a hit holiday song, a pop star grants a young fan's Christmas wish to meet her – and finds a shot at true love along the way.

Avail. 11/17 Dead to Me: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

A hit-and-run started it all for Jen and Judy. Now another shocking crash alters the future of their ride-or-die friendship. All roads have led to this.

Avail. 11/17 I Am Vanessa Guillen – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Vanessa Guillen was 20 years old went she was found murdered at a US Army base. Rather than submit to silence, her family fought for justice and change.

Avail. 11/17 Pepsi, Where's My Jet? – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The year was 1996, and the cola wars were raging. Despite Pepsi's celeb-soaked advertisements, Coke still held the bigger market share, so the second-place brand decided to roll out their biggest campaign ever: Called "Pepsi Stuff," it featured a soon-to-be infamous commercial implying that if you just bought enough of their products, you could use "Pepsi Points" to purchase sunglasses, leather jackets... and maybe a Harrier jet? Pepsi execs assumed the astronomical "price" of the military plane was set high enough to indicate it was a joke, but college student John Leonard saw it as a challenge, and decided to call their bluff. Enlisting the help (and funding) of mountaineering buddy Todd Hoffman, Leonard hashed out a plan to score the grandest prize of all – even if it never existed in the first place. Shot in a rollicking, irreverent style and soaked in the music and culture of the mid-'90s, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? sits down with Leonard, Hoffman, the commercial's creative team, and a truly unexpected cast of tangentially-involved public figures to tell the legendary tale of the kid who sued Pepsi for a fighter jet, and became the hero of a new generation.

Avail. 11/17 The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

From hijinks and heebie-jeebies to holiday cheer: This season's got it all as the boys go big to trick the Devil – and stir up trouble all over town!

Avail. 11/18 Elite: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES

Everybody's looking for something this year at Las Encinas, whether it's love, revenge or millions of followers. But will they all make it out alive?

Avail. 11/18 The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

Special guests and familiar faces stir up sweet holiday magic as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood name the best Yuletide bakers.

Avail. 11/18 Inside Job: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

For employees of Cognito Inc., conspiracies aren't just theories, they're a full time grind. Inside Job is a peek inside the actual Deep State, as one woman manages the chaotic office of lovable morons secretly controlling the world.

Avail. 11/18 Reign Supreme – NETFLIX SERIES

From the projects to the largest venues in Paris, this series follows two teenage friends for life as they forge the birth and rise of French hip-hop.

Avail. 11/18 Slumberland – NETFLIX FILM

Joined by a larger-than-life outlaw, a daring young orphan journeys through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish.

Avail. 11/18 Somebody – NETFLIX SERIES

A developer builds a dating app, hoping for connection. Soon, she gets caught in the web of a serial killer who uses the platform to lure victims.

Avail. 11/18 The Violence Action – NETFLIX FILM

She's just a regular, sweet-looking college student by day. But by night, she's a part-time assassin – and she's about to face her toughest target yet.

Coming 11/21 - 11/25 My Little Pony: Winter Wishday – NETFLIX FAMILY

It's Winter Wishday! Can the Mane 5 celebrate their holiday traditions and still make it back in time to exchange gifts under the Wishing Star for Sunny?

Avail. 11/21 StoryBots: Answer Time – NETFLIX FAMILY

Got a question? The StoryBots have an answer! Join curious friends Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo on fun adventures to find facts for real kids like you.

Avail. 11/21 Blood, Sex & Royalty – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A modern take on the British royal drama, this steamy series offers a window into the lives of history's deadliest, sexiest and most iconic monarchs.

Avail. 11/23 Christmas on Mistletoe Farm – NETFLIX FILM

After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life – while his kids hatch a plan to stay there forever.

Avail. 11/23 Lesson Plan – NETFLIX FILM

After a teacher dies, his best friend – a former cop – takes a job at the school where he worked to confront the gang he thinks was responsible.

Avail. 11/23 The Swimmers – NETFLIX FILM

From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, two young sisters embark on a risky voyage, putting their hearts and their swimming skills to heroic use.

Avail. 11/23 Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The taco leaves Mexico, but Mexico doesn't leave the taco. Across the US border, Mexican cooks keep the tradition alive and experiment with new flavors.

Avail. 11/23 The Unbroken Voice – NETFLIX SERIES

Despite humble origins and sexism, a young Arelys Henao chases her singing dream in this music-packed drama inspired by the Colombian icon's early life.

Avail. 11/23 Wednesday – NETFLIX SERIES

Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends – and foes – at Nevermore Academy.

Avail. 11/23 Who's a Good Boy? – NETFLIX FILM

Chema has a mission: date Claudia, the new girl at his school, so he can lose his virginity to her before the end of the school year. Will he fulfill his dream before graduation?

Avail. 11/23 First Love – NETFLIX SERIES

Young, free and madly in love. As teenagers, the world was their oyster – but as adults, their lives seem dimmer, like a very important piece is missing.

Avail. 11/24 The Noel Diary – NETFLIX FILM

Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist meets a woman searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts – and hearts?

Avail. 11/24 Blood & Water: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

As another year begins at Parkhurst, Puleng and Fiks search for a lost loved one – but their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger.

Avail. 11/25 Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich goes beyond the headlines of the Ghislaine Maxwell case to tell the definitive story of Epstein's mysterious accomplice, illuminating how her class and privilege concealed her predatory nature.

