Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 26)

Before Netflix starts dropping new titles from its expansive June 2023 content list, it has a few final additions to make for May. This weekend, the streamer is treating subscribers to five all-new titles, marking some of the final additions of the month. This weekend's additions, four of which are Netflix original series and films, include everything from a new season of the hit cooking competition Barbecue Showdown to the premiere of the original film Blood & Gold. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Barbecue Showdown: Season 2' Premiere Date: Friday, May 26

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "American Barbecue Showdown is an eight episode food competition series that follows the country's best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion. The series is hosted by Rutledge Wood and Lyric Lewis, with judging duties falling on barbecue legends Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston. Each episode, Kevin and Melissa will task the cookers with a challenge that will test their barbecue skills in ways they couldn't possibly imagine. From unique meats to old school techniques, they will have to prove they have the skills to smoke another day."

'Blood & Gold' Premiere Date: Friday, May 26

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Spring 1945. Blood & Gold is set in the final days of the Second World War, telling the story of the German deserter Heinrich (Robert Maaser), the young and courageous farmer Elsa (Marie Hacke) – and a whole host of Nazis. On his way home from the front to his daughter, Heinrich stumbles into the clutches of a marauding SS troop. Their leader (Alexander Scheer) leaves him hanging in a tree. But he is saved at the last minute by Elsa, who hides him on her farm. Meanwhile, the SS is searching for a Jewish treasure hidden in a nearby village, meeting bitter resistance from the fed-up villagers, who want to keep the treasure for themselves. Soon, Heinrich and Elsa are unwillingly dragged into this action-packed hunt for the gold, culminating in a bloody showdown at the village church."

'Dirty Grandpa' Premiere Date: Friday, May 26

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "As his wedding approaches, a stuffy lawyer endures a road trip with his newly widowed grandfather, who turns out to be a man of surprising appetites."

'Tin & Tina' Premiere Date: Friday, May 26

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family."

'Turn of the Tide' Premiere Date: Friday, May 26

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Nothing happens in the small Azorean village of Rabo de Peixe, until one ton of cocaine arrives on the coast, completely changing the lives of its residents. Eduardo, a young fisherman, and his best friends improvise a business with what arrives from the Atlantic Ocean. But, a ton of cocaine does not go unnoticed and our protagonists will face the owners of this drug, the police and a series of unpredictable characters in a dangerous adventure with no return."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix is keeping things tame this entire week. After not giving any titles the boot throughout the week, there also won't be any departing titles this weekend. With several days still left in the month, however, there are still plenty of exits scheduled. Leaving 5/27/23

Collateral Beauty Leaving 5/29/23

The 2nd Leaving 5/31/23

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

The Boy

Edge of Seventeen

Galaxy Quest

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

Little Boxes

Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3

My Girl

Rango

The Space Between Us

The Stolen

We Die Young