New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in May 2023

May is just around the corner, and Netflix's streaming library is set to grow by dozens of new titles. On Wednesday, the streamer unveiled its complete list of titles set to arrive in May 2023, with Netflix set to expand its library of original content with the addition of 50 new Netflix original series and films. Next month will be a big one for the streamer, and especially exciting for documentary lovers. Throughout May, Netflix is set to release several high-profile documentary, including Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me, McGREGOR FOREVER, and the controversial documentary Queen Cleopatra, which has faced criticisms over its casting. Reality TV lovers won't be left in the dust, though, as Netflix is set to drop everything from Selling Sunset Season 6 to Queer Eye Season 7, the streamer also set to debut The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Netflix's first reality dating show to feature an all-LGBTQ+ cast. Meanwhile, Netflix's list of comedy specials will grow with titles including Hannah Gadsby: Something Special and Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer. Undoubtedly, however, the biggest new addition next month will be Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix's highly-anticipated Queen Charlotte spinoff prequel series that focuses on the Queen. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in May 2023.

May 2 - May 5 Love Village -NETFLIX SERIES (May 2)

Singles 35 and over of various backgrounds relocate to a house in the countryside for another chance at love. Will they find "the one" – or leave alone? The Tailor -NETFLIX SERIES (May 2)

A famous tailor begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend's fiancée – but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives. Jewish Matchmaking -NETFLIX SERIES (May 3)

A new series from the producers of Indian Matchmaking, Jewish Matchmaking features singles in the US and Israel as they turn their dating life over to top Jewish matchmaker, Aleeza Ben Shalom. Will using the traditional practice of shidduch dating help them find their soulmate in today's world? Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 -NETFLIX SERIES (May 3)

A new season brings more tricky Technicals, spectacular Showstoppers and amazingly talented kids to the big white tent. On your marks, get set... bake! Larva Family -NETFLIX FAMILY (May 4)

The Larva family is growing! When Red and Yellow welcome a baby caterpillar into their lives, they get a crash course in parenting and all things putrid. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story -NETFLIX SERIES (May 4)

Young Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this "Bridgerton" universe prequel. Sanctuary -NETFLIX SERIES (May 4)

A tough, desperate kid becomes a sumo wrestler, captivating fans with his cocky attitude – and upsetting an industry steeped in tradition.

May 8 - May 10 Spirit Rangers: Season 2 -NETFLIX FAMILY (May 8)

Eddy, Summer and Kodi are back in action at Xus National Park, learning about nature on exciting adventures with new visitors – and old friends, too! Hannah Gadsby: Something Special -NETFLIX COMEDY (May 9)

Emmy and Peabody Award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby is back for their third Netflix comedy special, Something Special, and it's a feel good show. Seriously. In this smart and dare we say...feel good set, the comedian talks about a wedding (theirs!), more than one traumatic encounter with a bunny and much more. Filmed at the Sydney Opera House, Something Special premieres globally on Netflix on May 9. Dance Brothers -NETFLIX SERIES (May 10)

Two brothers trying to make it as dancers open their own club, but their artistic drive soon clashes with the business, threatening their relationship. Missing: Dead or Alive? -NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (May 10)

Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff's department as they urgently search for individuals who've disappeared under troubling circumstances. Queen Cleopatra -NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (May 10)

From Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. This season will feature Queen Cleopatra, the world's most famous, powerful, and misunderstood woman -a daring queen whose beauty and romances came to overshadow her real asset: her intellect. Cleopatra's heritage has been the subject of much academic debate, which has often been ignored by Hollywood. Now our series re-assesses this fascinating part of her story.

May 11 - May 15 Royalteen: Princess Margrethe -NETFLIX FILM (May 11)

In the wake of her prom scandal, Princess Margrethe longs for normalcy as she struggles to maintain her perfect facade while dealing with family drama. Ultraman: Season 3 -NETFLIX ANIME (May 11)

As public sentiment turns against Ultraman, Shinjiro learns that his inherited powers may come with a heavy price, in this exciting series conclusion. Black Knight -NETFLIX SERIES (May 12)

In a dystopian 2071 devastated by air pollution, the survival of humanity depends on the Black Knights – and they're far from your average deliverymen. The Mother -NETFLIX FILM (May 12)

A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men. Mulligan -NETFLIX SERIES (May 12)

In this satirical comedy, when most of Earth is destroyed by aliens, can a few survivors rebuild what's left of America and form a more perfect union? Queer Eye: Season 7 -NETFLIX SERIES (May 12)

Join the party with the Fab Five in the city of New Orleans for a new season of inspirational heroes – and beautiful before-and-afters.

May 16 - May 20 Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me -NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (May 16)

From the heights of her modeling fame to her tragic death, this documentary reveals Anna Nicole Smith through the eyes of the people closest to her. Faithfully Yours -NETFLIX FILM (May 17)

Using each other as alibis, two friends sneak off to indulge in secret affairs – but their elaborate web of lies unravels when one of them goes missing. Fanfic -NETFLIX FILM (May 17)

Two high school students form an intense connection as they navigate the challenges of discovering and expressing their truest selves. McGREGOR FOREVER -NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (May 17)

Conor McGregor embarks on the most important year of his career, fighting three times and trying to climb back to the top of the UFC ladder. This series will be an all-access look at this polarizing superstar, along with the deeper history of what brought him to this point. Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -NETFLIX SERIES (May 17)

A fresh batch of aspiring artists competes for a 100,000 euro prize and the claim to French rap fame in this competition judged by Niska, Shay and SCH. Working: What We Do All Day -NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (May 17)

What brings you joy in work? What gives you purpose? What makes a good job...good? These are the questions at the center of WORKING: WHAT WE DO ALL DAY, a compelling documentary series that explores the ways in which we find meaning in our work and how our experiences and struggles connect us on a human level. Narrated by President Barack Obama, who makes appearances alongside everyday people in their homes and places of work, the series follows individuals at all levels of the workforce – from service jobs all the way up to the C-suite – across the industries of home care, tech, and hospitality. As a college student, Obama was inspired by Studs Terkel's 1974 book Working, which revolutionized the conversation around work by asking ordinary people what they did all day. The series brings this idea into the modern world by offering intimate, behind-the-scenes portraits of people's lives and giving viewers a new understanding of and appreciation for the jobs they do each day. Executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama and directed by Caroline Suh, WORKING: WHAT WE DO ALL DAY is a Higher Ground and Concordia Studio Production. Kitti Katz -NETFLIX FAMILY (May 18)

Three teenage girls transform into fierce feline superheroes to save the world from an evil Egyptian goddess – and still have time for soccer practice. XO, Kitty -NETFLIX SERIES (May 18)

A new love story unfolds when teen matchmaker Kitty reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at the same Seoul high school attended by her late mother. Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune -NETFLIX SERIES (May 18)

With Earth colonized by a superior alien civilization, Akira's only chance at a better future is to enlist as an expendable Yakitori foot soldier. Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom -NETFLIX FILM (May 19)

Gallic heroes and forever friends Asterix and Obelix journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince. Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery -NETFLIX FILM (May 19)

When two prized jackfruits disappear from a politician's garden, a spirited cop's investigation takes an unexpected turn as she digs for the truth. Muted -NETFLIX SERIES (May 19)

Sergio hasn't spoken since he murdered his parents six years ago. Now, a psychiatrist aims to uncover what happened through a twisted investigation. Selling Sunset: Season 6 -NETFLIX SERIES (May 19)

The stakes and stilettos are as high as they've ever been at the brokerage, as longtime agents make big changes and two new team members bring the heat. Young, Famous & African: Season 2 -NETFLIX SERIES (May 19)

The celebrity crew is back – and their claws are out. Join the stars as they return to Johannesburg for another season of fun, fights and drama.

May 21 - May 25 The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 -NETFLIX FAMILY (May 22)

Sam and Kit are back to collect the clues and solve more animal mysteries from around the world with new cases, new rides and new creature pals! MerPeople -NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (May 23)

MerPeople dives into the fascinating world of underwater performers who have turned their love for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers. From putting on dazzling small-town shows in Florida to the crowning of the King and Queen of the Seas in the Bahamas, this series will take you on a journey of passion and perseverance. Get ready to set sail on an unforgettable voyage and immerse yourself in a world where fantasy becomes reality. Victim/Suspect -NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (May 23)

When a journalist digs into a case of a woman charged with falsely reporting a rape, a pattern emerges: authorities turning the tables on victims. Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer -NETFLIX COMEDY (May 23)

Legendary comedian, actress and producer Wanda Sykes returns for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special. From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate, Sykes, renowned for her social commentary, delivers her insightful and ferocious wit and candor audiences have come to know and love. Hard Feelings -NETFLIX FILM (May 24)

Two best friends try to make it through high school while dealing with embarrassing new urges – and their very inconvenient feelings for each other. Mother's Day -NETFLIX FILM (May 24)

When the son she's never known gets kidnapped, former special agent Nina dusts off her deadly skills to bring him home – no matter who gets in her way. Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) (May 24)

A fresh batch of aspiring artists competes for a 100,000 euro prize and the claim to French rap fame in this competition judged by Niska, Shay and SCH. The Ultimatum: Queer Love -NETFLIX SERIES (May 24)

Tie the knot or call it quits? Five long-term couples are put under pressure to get married or move on in this queer-centric spin-off of "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On." FUBAR -NETFLIX SERIES (May 25)

When a father and daughter learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.