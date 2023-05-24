Everything New Coming to Netflix in June 2023

By Libby Birk

The full list of titles coming to Netflix in June 2023 is here! Netflix just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month. While some new titles will premiere on June 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in June are the fourth and final season of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever, The Witcher Season 3, Black Mirror Season 6, and a new season of Is It Cake?! Some oldies but goodies hitting Netflix are Seasons 1-8 of the Meghan Markle-starring Suits, as well as Dunkirk, We're the Millers and Magic Mike.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in June, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in June 2023.

COMING 6/1

THE DAYS

A Beautiful Life

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf's Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We're the Millers

June 2

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2

Missed Connections

Rich in Love 2

Scoop

Valeria: Season 3

COMING 6/5 - 6/9

June 5

Barracuda Queens

Ben 10: Seasons 1-4

Living

June 6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4

June 7

Arnold

Love is Blind: Brazil: Season 3

June 8

Never Have I Ever: Season 4

Tour de France: Unchained

June 9

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds

Human Resources: Season 2

The Playing Card Killer

Tex Mex Motors

The World Can't Tear Me Down

The Wonder Weeks

You Do You

COMING 6/12 - 6/20

June 12

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Season 1-2

June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Our Planet II

The Surrogacy

June 15

Cold Case Files: Season 2

June 16

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Extraction 2

June 17

Grey's Anatomy Season 19

King the Land

See You in My 19th Life

Suits: Seasons 1-8

June 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

Not Quite Narwhal

Take Care of Maya

June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends

June 21

Break Point: Part 2

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2

COMING 6/22 - 6/30

June 22

Devil's Advocate

Glamorous

Let's Get Divorced

Skull Island

Sleeping Dog

June 23

Catching Killers: Season 3

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

King of Clones

Make Me Believe

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

The Perfect Find

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3

Through My Window: Across the Sea

June 26

The Imitation Game

June 28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Run Rabbit Run

June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1

June 30

Alone: Season 9

Is It Cake, Too?!

Nimona

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the June 2023 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

bridgerton-queen-charlotte-spinoff-20108021.jpg

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Bridgerton fans who can't wait for the new season should check out its new spinoff, Queen Charlotte. Young Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this Bridgerton universe prequel.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is available to stream on Netflix now.

THE MOTHER -NETFLIX FILM

jennifer-lopez.jpg
(Photo: Ana Carballosa/Netflix)

A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men. Jennifer Lopez stars in this high-octane action movie that is available to stream on Netflix starting May 12.

Beef - NETFLIX SERIES

beef-ali-wong.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

A road rage incident between two strangers – a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur – sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses. Debuting high atop the Netflix charts, Beef has fans clamoring for a second season and praising it as Ali Wong's funniest, most heartfelt performance yet.

Beef is streaming now on Netflix.

Selling Sunset: Season 6 -NETFLIX SERIES

selling-sunset.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

The stakes and stilettos are as high as they've ever been at the brokerage, as longtime agents make big changes and two new team members bring the heat.

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix starting May 19.

