Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2023

By Libby Birk

As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in May 2023, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come May, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.

A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in May, as are a few popular series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 5/4 - 5/29

Leaving 5/4/23

Pup Star: World Tour

Leaving 5/10/23

Bordertown: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 5/13/23

Weed the People

Leaving 5/14/23

Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1

Leaving 5/16/23

Side Effects

Leaving 5/18/23

The Last Days

Leaving 5/27/23

Collateral Beauty

Leaving 5/29/23

The 2nd

LEAVING 5/31

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

The Boy

Edge of Seventeen

Galaxy Quest

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

Little Boxes

Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3

My Girl

Rango

The Space Between Us

The Stolen

We Die Young

