Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2023
As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in May 2023, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come May, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in May, as are a few popular series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.
LEAVING 5/4 - 5/29
Leaving 5/4/23
Pup Star: World Tour
Leaving 5/10/23
Bordertown: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 5/13/23
Weed the People
Leaving 5/14/23
Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1
Leaving 5/16/23
Side Effects
Leaving 5/18/23
The Last Days
Leaving 5/27/23
Collateral Beauty
Leaving 5/29/23
The 2ndprevnext
LEAVING 5/31
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
The Boy
Edge of Seventeen
Galaxy Quest
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Little Boxes
Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3
My Girl
Rango
The Space Between Us
The Stolen
We Die Youngprevnext
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the new April Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Beef – NETFLIX SERIES: A road rage incident between two strangers – a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur – sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses. Already sitting high atop the Netflix charts, Beef has fans clamoring for a second season and praising it as Ali Wong's funniest, most heartfelt performance yet.
Beef is streaming now on Netflix.prevnext
Love Is Blind: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
More single people who are ready to prioritize love overlooks hit the pods to flirt, fall, and – if they're lucky – find someone they want to marry. Season 4 of Love Is Blind, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, premieres Friday, March 24 with new episodes debuting weekly after that.prevnext
Shadow and Bone Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES
On the run after the showdown with Kirigan, Alina, and Mal find new allies – and face heartrending choices – in their quest for more mythical amplifiers. Season 2 of Shadow and Bone is streaming now on Netflix.prevnext
You Season 4: Part 2 - NETFLIX SERIES
Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold. Part 1 of Season 4 of You premiered on Netflix in February, while Part 2 premiered on March 9.prev