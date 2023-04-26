Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2023

As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in May 2023, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come May, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in May, as are a few popular series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 5/4 - 5/29 Leaving 5/4/23 Pup Star: World Tour Leaving 5/10/23 Bordertown: Seasons 1-3 Leaving 5/13/23 Weed the People Leaving 5/14/23 Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1 Leaving 5/16/23 Side Effects Leaving 5/18/23 The Last Days Leaving 5/27/23 Collateral Beauty Leaving 5/29/23 The 2nd

LEAVING 5/31 Barbershop 2: Back in Business The Boy Edge of Seventeen Galaxy Quest Hachi: A Dog's Tale Little Boxes Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3 My Girl Rango The Space Between Us The Stolen We Die Young

