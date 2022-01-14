Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 14)

If the winter chill is keeping you inside, there will be plenty of new titles to stream on Netflix! This weekend, the streaming giant adds eight new titles to its content catalogue, including four Netflix originals. Joining the already-debuted January 2022 titles will be the third season of the Ricky Gervais-starring comedy-drama series After Life, the stop-motion anthology series The House, and an all-new animated film perfect for the entire family! The new titles will join other titles that have already been added to the library this month, such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Stand by Me, and Season 2 of Johnny Test.

Unfortunately for subscribers, viewing this weekend’s new titles, as well as all future titles, will cost a little more money. On Jan. 14, the streamer announced a $1 to $2 price hike affecting all three of its subscription plans. Under the price hike, the standard plan now costs $10 per month, the standard plan costs $15.50 per month, and the premium plan, allowing for streaming on four devices at once, costs $20 per month. The price hike went into effect immediately for new subscribers and is set to roll out to existing subscribers in the coming weeks. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

‘After Life: Season 3’

Ricky Gervais is back as local newspaper writer Tony in Season 3 of the comedy-drama series After Life. The Netflix original series follows Tony, whose life is upturned for the worse following the death of his wife. At first contemplating taking his own life, he ultimately decides to live as long as he can in order to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he wants, though his plan turns out to be more difficult than he thought when everyone around him attempts to save the nice guy they used to know. In Season 3, Tony will continue to struggle to fill the void left behind by his late wife. After Life Season 3 premieres on Friday, Jan. 14.

‘The House’

Netflix’s stop-motion anthology series The House premieres on Friday. The new Netflix original series, described as an “eccentric dark comedy anthology,” is composed of three unconnected stories that center around a single house in three realities, and those who live there. Chapter One is directed by Belgian auteurs Emma de Swaef and Marc James Roels, with wedish director Niki Lindroth von Bahr cirecting Chapter Two, and Paloma Baeza serving as director for Chapter Three. The series features the voice talents of Mia Goth, Matthew Goode, Claudie Blakley, Mark Heap, Joshua McGuire, Stephanie Cole, Miranda Richardson, Jarvis Cocker, Sven Wollter, Yvonne Lombard, Bimini Bon Boulash, Susan Wokoma, Helena Bonham-Carter, Paul Kaye, and Will Sharpe.

‘Riverdance: The Animated Adventure’

Two kids will learn to dance through danger and despair, with the help of a magical friend, in Netflix’s animated film Riverdance: The Animated Adventure. Set to premiere on the platform on Friday, the Netflix Family title follows Irish-born Keegan and his Spanish-born friend Moya. After Keegan suffers a heartbreaking loss, the two friends venture into the mythical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus and are taught to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life. The film is inspired by the dance show Riverdance.

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 1/14/22:

Archive 81 – NETFLIX SERIES

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

This Is Not a Comedy – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/16/22:

Phantom Thread

What’s leaving this weekend?

Although Netflix typically tries to keep its outgoing titles light, the Netflix streaming library will lose a fan-favorite film collection this weekend. On Saturday, Jan. 15, all five films in the Twilight franchise – Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 – will leave. The films arrived on the platform over the summer, with their departure coming just six months after they were made available for streaming. Following their exit from Netflix, all five films will be available for streaming on Peacock.

What was added this week?

Avail. 1/10/22:

Undercover: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/11/22:

Dear Mother – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/12/22:

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/13/22:

Brazen – NETFLIX FILM (NEW trailer HERE)

Chosen – NETFLIX SERIES

The Journalist – NETFLIX SERIES

Photocopier – NETFLIX FILM