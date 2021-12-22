‘Twilight’ Leaving Netflix: Where to Watch All 5 Movies After Netflix Exit

The Twilight Saga film series’ time on Netflix is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean fans of the hit five-film series are out of luck. When the complete Twilight film collection exits Netflix on Saturday, Jan. 15, they will quickly be making their way to Peacock, which will be their exclusive new streaming home beginning on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Based on author n Stephenie Meyer’s book series of the same name, Twilight fever began in 2008 with the release of Twilight, the first installment in what would become a five-film franchise. The franchise centers on the love story of Bella and Edward. After relocating from Arizona to Forks, Washington, Bella’s life is turned upside down when she meets Edward, whom she soon discovers is a vampire. The two quickly fall in love, but their relationship faces challenges not only from other supernatural forces but also from a love triangle including Jacob Black. In addition to the original 2008 film, the franchise includes four other titles – The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). The series is lead by Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner, with Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Nikki Reed, and Kellan Lutz also starring.

The switch to Peacock marks just the latest move for the franchise. Prior to the films being available for streaming on Netflix, the complete Twilight Saga film collection was available on Amazon Prime until they were removed on Aug. 31, 2020. They were then briefly streamable on Hulu before being removed on Oct. 31, 2020.

The franchise’s latest move will likely be met with great success for Peacock. When the films were added to Netflix in July, they earned a weeks-long stay on the streamer’s Top 10 charts, and top 10 hourly data revealed some impressive viewing figures. That data, according to What’s on Netflix, showed that Twilight was viewed 25.03 million hours from July 11 to Aug. 1. Between July 18 to July 25, The Twilight Saga: New Moon enjoyed 14.86 million hours. During that same time period, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse received 8.96 million hours, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 earned 7.99 million hours, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 received 13.90 million hours.

Twilight fans have until Saturday, Jan. 15 to watch the films on Netflix. They will then make the move to Peacock on Sunday, Jan. 16. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month.