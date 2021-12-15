Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2022

As the new year inches closer, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles – including holiday shows and movies – will be leaving the streaming giant come January 2022, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.

A few fan-favorite movies (like the Twilight franchise) are leaving Netflix in January, as are a few popular series. After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 1/1 – 1/15

Leaving 1/1/22:

Snowpiercer

Leaving 1/5/22:

Episodes: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/6/22:

A Ghost Story

Ballerina

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Leaving 1/10/22:

Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/11/22:

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Leaving 1/15/22:

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

LEAVING 1/17 – 1/31

Leaving 1/17/22:

The Bling Ring

Homefront

Leaving 1/21/22:

The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 1/31/22:

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General’s Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8

Mystic River

Shutter Island

Award-Winning and Award-Nominated Netflix Titles to Add to Your List:

With the 2022 Golden Globes Awards set for Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, awards season is officially kicking off! Although the 2022 Oscars aren’t until March 27 and the Emmys not until Sept. 18, now is a good time to start brushing up on some Golden Globe-nominated Netflix TV shows and movies, which might give movie buffs a glimpse at what movies could be nominated for Oscars this year. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association overhauled its bylaws this year, addressing concerns about the organizations ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and more. We’ll also include some Emmy-winning and -nominated Netflix series, as the 2021 Emmys aired just a few months ago in September.

Squid Game: Netflix’s horror series Squid Game took the world by storm upon its release earlier this year. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about debtors who are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won – the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.

Squid Game earned three Golden Globe nominations: Best Television Series – Drama; Best Actor in a Drama TV Series (Lee Jung-jae); and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama TV Series (O Yeong-su). Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘THE POWER OF THE DOG’

Netflix’s latest drama snagged seven Golden Globe nominations for the 2022 awards ceremony, including nods for stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee, as well as a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama. In The Power of the Dog, a domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son – until long-hidden secrets come to light. The Western movie, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, stars Cumberbatch, Dunst, Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons and is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘COBRA KAI’

Netflix’s series Cobra Kai has been nominated for six Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021. Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now-successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Season 3 premiered a full week early on Netflix in January 2021, finding everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition.

Season 4 of is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, with the other three seasons available to stream now.

‘THE CROWN’

The Crown, a lavish historical drama, has been nominated for 63 total Emmy Awards throughout its run thus far, and last year took home 11 Emmys – including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles), Outstanding Lead Actress (Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II) and Outstanding Supporting Actor (Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip). The series chronicles the private life of Queen Elizabeth II and her family. Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Netflix with Season 5 expected to premiere in November 2022.

‘BRIDGERTON’

Bridgerton took home one Emmy Award in 2021 (Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling) but was nominated for a whopping 12. However, it’s hard to compete in a category widely dominated by The Crown. Co-created by TV legend Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

Season 1 of Bridgerton is available to stream now, with not one, not two, but three more seasons on their way. Filming for Season 2 wrapped in November and is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2022.

‘EMILY IN PARIS’

TV critics were surprised to see Emily in Paris make the list of 2021 Golden Globes nominations, especially considering the series’ criticisms from everything from the titular character Emily Cooper’s age to its clichés and accusations that it portrays a one-dimensional vision of Paris. The series received a nomination for best television series as well as best actress for Lily Collins’ work. Despite the criticism, the series has a strong following and Season 2 is set to debut on Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 22, with Season 1 available to stream now.