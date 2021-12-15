Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don’t forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in January, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in January 2022.

COMING 1/1

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — NETFLIX FILM

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

COMING 1/4 – 1/13

Avail. 1/4/22:

Action Pack — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/5/22:

Four to Dinner — NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/6/22:

The Club: Part 2– NETFLIX SERIES

The Wasteland — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/7/22:

Hype House — NETFLIX SERIES

Johnny Test: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/10/22:

Undercover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/11/22:

Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/12/22:

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/13/22:

Brazen — NETFLIX FILM (NEW trailer HERE)

Chosen — NETFLIX SERIES

The Journalist — NETFLIX SERIES

Photocopier — NETFLIX FILM

COMING 1/14 – 1/20

Avail. 1/14/22:

After Life: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Archive 81 — NETFLIX SERIES

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

The House — NETFLIX SERIES

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY

This Is Not a Comedy — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/16/22:

Phantom Thread

Avail. 1/17/22:

After We Fell

Avail. 1/18/22:

Mighty Express: Train Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/19/22:

El marginal: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Heavenly Bites: Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Juanpis González – The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/20/22:

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Royal Treatment — NETFLIX FILM

COMING 1/21 – 1/27

Avail. 1/21/22:

American Boogeywoman

Munich – The Edge of War — NETFLIX FILM

My Father’s Violin — NETFLIX FILM

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Summer Heat — NETFLIX SERIES

That Girl Lay Lay

Avail. 1/24/22:

Three Songs for Benazir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 1/25/22:

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 1/27/22:

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — NETFLIX SERIES

Angry Birds: Summer Madness — NETFLIX FAMILY

Feria: The Darkest Light — NETFLIX SERIES

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — NETFLIX SERIES

Home Team — NETFLIX FILM

In From the Cold — NETFLIX SERIES

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — NETFLIX SERIES

COMING SOON:

All of Us Are Dead — NETFLIX SERIES

I Am Georgina — NETFLIX SERIES

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — NETFLIX SERIES

Award-Winning and Award-Nominated Netflix Titles to Add to Your List:

With the 2022 Golden Globes Awards set for Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, awards season is officially kicking off! Although the 2022 Oscars aren’t until March 27 and the Emmys not until Sept. 18, now is a good time to start brushing up on some Golden Globe-nominated Netflix TV shows and movies, which might give movie buffs a glimpse at what movies could be nominated for Oscars this year. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association overhauled its bylaws this year, addressing concerns about the organization’s ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and more. We’ll also include some Emmy-winning and -nominated Netflix series, as the 2021 Emmys aired just a few months ago in September.

The Power of the Dog: Netflix’s latest drama snagged seven Golden Globe nominations for the 2022 awards ceremony, including nods for stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee, as well as a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama. In The Power of the Dog, a domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son — until long-hidden secrets come to light. The Western movie, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, stars Cumberbatch, Dunst, Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons and is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘SQUID GAME’

Netflix’s horror series Squid Game took the world by storm upon its release earlier this year. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about debtors who are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won — the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.

Squid Game earned three Golden Globe nominations for the 2022 awards ceremony: Best Television Series – Drama; Best Actor in a Drama TV Series (Lee Jung-jae); and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama TV Series (O Yeong-su). Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘COBRA KAI’

Netflix’s series Cobra Kai has been nominated for six Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021. Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now-successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Season 3 premiered a full week early on Netflix in January 2021, finding everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition.

Season 4 of is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, with the other three seasons available to stream now.

‘THE CROWN’

The Crown, a lavish historical drama, has been nominated for 63 total Emmy Awards throughout its run thus far, and last year took home 11 Emmys – including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles), Outstanding Lead Actress (Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II) and Outstanding Supporting Actor (Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip). The series chronicles the private life of Queen Elizabeth II and her family. Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Netflix with Season 5 expected to premiere in November 2022.

‘BRIDGERTON’

Bridgerton took home one Emmy Award in 2021 (Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling) but was nominated for a whopping 12. However, it’s hard to compete in a category widely dominated by The Crown. Co-created by TV legend Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

Season 1 of Bridgerton is available to stream now, with not one, not two, but three more seasons on their way. Filming for Season 2 wrapped in November and is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2022.

‘EMILY IN PARIS’

TV critics were surprised to see Emily in Paris make the list of 2021 Golden Globes nominations, especially considering the series’ criticisms from everything from the titular character Emily Cooper’s age to its clichés and accusations that it portrays a one-dimensional vision of Paris. The series received a nomination for best television series as well as best actress for Lily Collins’ work. Despite the criticism, the series has a strong following and Season 2 is set to debut on Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 22, with Season 1 available to stream now.