Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 25)

There are only a few days left in the month, and this weekend Netflix will be rolling out some of the final titles from its February 2022 content lineup. Subscribers settling in for a weekend of bingeing will be able to press play on a total of six new titles, all of which are Netflix original series and films.

This weekend’s additions kick off on Friday as Netflix continues to seek the answer to whether or not love truly is blind. After debuting earlier in the month, new episodes of the hit dating series Love Is Blind will be stocked in the streaming library. They will be joined by a new addition to the Madea cinematic universe, with Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming arriving on Netflix this weekend. Viewers will also finally get to press play on the hotly anticipated Vikings spinoff, Vikings: Valhalla, which is arriving at Netflix more than two years after the original series concluded.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Love Is Blind: Season 2’

Couples will continue to see if love truly is blind when the final episode of Love is Blind Season 2 hits Netflix on Friday, Feb. 18. The hit series follows a group of singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, as they take on a less conventional approach to modern dating: the singles meet in “pods” and are unable to meet face-to-face until they decided to get married. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.

‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming’

Madea is back, and this time she is hosting a homecoming! Marking the twelfth film in the Madea cinematic universe, and seeing Tyler Perry reviving his iconic role, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming finds Madea welcoming her family who have all come into town to celebrate her great-grandson’s graduation from college, but she’s not putting up with any nonsense as the family drama begins to erupt. Set to be available to stream beginning Friday, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming stars Perry, Cassi Davis-Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Gabrielle Dennis, and Brendan O’Carroll.

‘Vikings: Valhalla’

More than two years after the original show came to an end, the Vikings saga will continue on Friday with the premiere of Netflix’s Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla. Set in the 11th century, more than 100 years after the original Vikings series left off, Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of famous Vikings in history – including explorer Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson – as tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point. The series stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, and David Oakes.

What else is being added this weekend?

Back to 15 – NETFLIX SERIES

“Thirty-year-old Anita travels back to age 15 and starts meddling with everybody’s lives – until she realizes the only life that needs fixing is her own.”

Merlí. Sapere Aude – NETFLIX SERIES

“Pol is challenged by intimidating professors and a group of new friends when he enrolls in university in pursuit of a philosophy degree.”

Restless – NETFLIX FILM

“After going to extremes to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop’s life spirals out of control when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness.”

What’s leaving this weekend?

This weekend, Netflix will be saying goodbye to two titles. On Friday, No Escape is set to exit the streaming library, followed by Edge of Seventeen on Sunday. Both titles will mark some of the final departures of February 2022.

Leaving 2/28/22

Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances with Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool’s Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers

What was added this week?

Avail. 2/21/22

Halloween (2007)

Avail. 2/22/22

Cat Burglar – NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind Japan – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

RACE: Bubba Wallace – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 2/23/22

UFO – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/24/22

Karma’s World Music Videos – NETFLIX FAMILY