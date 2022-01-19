Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2022

As the cold days of January start to bleed into February, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles – including holiday shows and movies – will be leaving the streaming giant come February 2022, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.

A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in February, as are a few popular series. After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 2/1 – 2/26

Leaving 2/1/22

Await Further Instructions

Grown Ups

Leaving 2/8/22

Polaroid

Leaving 2/9/22

Hitler – A Career

Leaving 2/19/22

Good Time

Leaving 2/15/22

Studio 54

Leaving 2/16/22

Drunk Parents

Leaving 2/20/22

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

Leaving 2/25/22

No Escape

Leaving 2/26/22

Edge of Seventeen

LEAVING 2/28

Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances with Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool’s Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers

Award-Winning and Award-Nominated Netflix Titles to Add to Your List:

With the 2022 Golden Globes Awards having gone on earlier in January, awards season is officially here! Although the 2022 Oscars aren’t until March 27 and the Emmys not until Sept. 18, now is a good time to start brushing up on some Golden Globe-winning Netflix TV shows and movies, which might give movie buffs a glimpse at what movies could be nominated for Oscars this year. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association overhauled its bylaws this year, addressing concerns about the organization’s ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and more. We’ll also include some Emmy-winning and -nominated Netflix series, as the 2021 Emmys aired just a few months ago in September.

Squid Game: Netflix’s horror series Squid Game took the world by storm upon its release in 202. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about debtors who are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won – the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.

Squid Game earned three 2022 Golden Globe nominations: Best Television Series – Drama; Best Actor in a Drama TV Series (Lee Jung-jae); and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama TV Series (O Yeong-su). Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now, with rumors of a second and even third season on the way.

‘THE POWER OF THE DOG’

Netflix’s latest drama snagged seven Golden Globe nominations for the 2022 awards ceremony, including nods for stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee, as well as a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama. In The Power of the Dog, a domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son – until long-hidden secrets come to light. The Western movie, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, stars Cumberbatch, Dunst, Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons and is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘COBRA KAI’

Netflix’s series Cobra Kai has been nominated for six Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021. Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Season 4 premiered on New Year’s Eve and immediately skyrocketed to the top of Netflix’s charts.

‘THE CROWN’

The Crown, a lavish historical drama, has been nominated for 63 total Emmy Awards throughout its run thus far, and last year took home 11 Emmys – including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles), Outstanding Lead Actress (Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II) and Outstanding Supporting Actor (Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip). The series chronicles the private life of Queen Elizabeth II and her family. Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Netflix with Season 5 expected to premiere in November 2022.