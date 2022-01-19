New Netflix Original Content Coming in February 2022

February is just around the corner, and it’s going to be a big one for Netflix! As the streaming giant continues to roll out its January 2022 titles, Netflix on Wednesday released its full list of titles coming and going in February 2022, and the list of incoming additions includes a total of 68 Netflix original series, films, and documentaries, that large number exemplifying the push to bring subscribers new original content, which is believed to be credited for the recent price hike.

February’s roundup of original titles will have something for just about everyone. Along with several new true crime documentaries, like Season 2 of Catching Killers, February will also see the streamer putting an increased focus on its reality TV lineup. Next month, the streamer will not only be premiering the second season of Love Is Blind, but will also be taking the series overseas for Live Is Blind Japan. Meanwhile, comedy fans will be treated to the second season of Space Force, with Netflix also debuting Part 4 of its adult animated show Disenchantment. The streamer also has something in store for fans of History’s Vikings, with Netflix’s spinoff Vikings: Valhalla set to premiere during the latter half of the month.

While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in February 2022.

Coming TBD – 2/1

Business Proposal – NETFLIX SERIES

A blind date leads to misunderstandings and mishaps in this workplace rom-com.

Avail. TBD

Juvenile Justice – NETFLIX SERIES

A tough judge balances her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases inside a juvenile court.

Avail. TBD

Love, Life & Everything in Between – NETFLIX SERIES

An ode to Valentine’s Day in various Arab cities, this anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large – and relationships up close.

Avail. TBD

My Best Friend Anne Frank – NETFLIX FILM

Based on the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, from Nazi-occupied Amsterdam to their harrowing reunion in a concentration camp.

Avail. 2/1

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

New lessons, new surprises, same adorable kitties – including Floyd! Gabby leads the way with Pandy, CatRat, Cakey, Baby Box and other beloved pals.

Avail. 2/1

Raising Dion: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Nicole continues to raise a son who has much to learn about his superpowers. But with Dion growing stronger, danger may be closer than they think.

Avail. 2/1

Coming 2/2 – 2/4

Dark Desire: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

As Alma tries to rebuild her life, a reunion with Darío rekindles their doomed affair and brings his more sinister side to the surface.

Avail. 2/2

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Steven’s travels take him to New Mexico for big game and an exotic import, as well as Hawaii, where he hunts feral goats and takes up spearfishing.

Avail. 2/2

The Tinder Swindler – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims plan for payback.

Avail. 2/2

Finding Ola – NETFLIX SERIES

After a life-altering event, Ola embarks on a journey of self-discovery while dealing with the challenges of raising two children and making ends meet.

Avail. 2/3

Kid Cosmic: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Kid’s superhero dreams come true as the Local Heroes become Earth’s greatest champions. But is something amiss with this ridiculously awesome adventure?

Avail. 2/3

Murderville – NETFLIX SERIES

Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett), Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville. The six-episode procedural crime comedy premieres globally on Netflix on February 3. Based off the BAFTA award winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville by Tiger Aspect Productions and Shiny Button Productions. Celebrity Guest Stars: Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone

Avail. 2/3

Looop Lapeta – NETFLIX FILM

When her boyfriend loses a mobster’s cash, Savi races against the clock to save the day – if only she can break out of a curious cycle of dead ends.

Avail. 2/4

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Together, the Magnolias work through new relationships, old wounds and town politics as the sweet parts of life blend with the salty and the sour.

Avail. 2/4

Through My Window – NETFLIX FILM

Raquel’s longtime crush on her next-door neighbor turns into something more when he starts developing feelings for her, despite his family’s objections.

Avail. 2/4

Coming 2/8 – 2/9

Child of Kamiari Month – NETFLIX ANIME

A year after losing her mother, a young girl learns that she must journey across Japan to the annual gathering of gods in the sacred land of Izumo.

Avail. 2/8

Love is Blind Japan – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

In this reality dating series, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged – before ever setting eyes on each other.

Avail. 2/8

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? – NETFLIX COMEDY

Y’all wanna hear something crazy? Then tune into Comedian Ms. Pat’s first hour-long Netflix special, directed by the legendary Robert Townsend. Ms. Pat recalls growing up poor in Atlanta during the Reagan era, what she learned spending five days in juvenile detention, how her mom made her get baptized at local churches to get money, and much much more. Ms Pat: Y’All Wanna Hear Something Crazy? is produced by award winning producers Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions and Reg Tigerman. It launches globally on Netflix on February 8, 2022.

Avail. 2/8

Catching Killers: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The detectives who captured the BTK Killer and other notoriously brutal murderers recount the brave actions and burdens behind their investigations.

Avail. 2/9

Disenchantment: Part 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci return and deepen in Part IV of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment.

The mystery of Dreamland’s origins – and the stakes for its future – become ever clearer as our trio – and King Zøg – find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom’s fate. Separated at the end of Part III, our heroes race to reunite in this sweeping series of ten episodes. They’ll find themselves everywhere from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape and more. All the while, puzzle pieces both canonical and personal will reveal themselves to eager fans.

Avail. 2/9

Ideias à Venda – NETFLIX SERIES

Brazilian entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to an audience and celebrity judges. But to win R$200,000, they’ll also have to navigate tough challenges.

Avail. 2/9

Only Jokes Allowed – NETFLIX COMEDY

Six of South Africa’s top comedians take center stage and showcase their talent in this collection of short stand-up sets.

Avail. 2/9

The Privilege – NETFLIX FILM

A wealthy teen and his friends attending an elite private school uncover a dark conspiracy while looking into a series of strange supernatural events.

Avail. 2/9

Coming 2/10 – 2/11

Into the Wind – NETFLIX FILM

While vacationing at a seaside resort, a hopeful medical student experiences first love with a local kitesurfer, but their friends and family disapprove.

Avail. 2/10

Until Life Do Us Part – NETFLIX SERIES

Three generations of a family living together in an idyllic villa juggle the demands of their wedding planning business and their own personal crises.

Avail. 2/10

Anne+: The Film – NETFLIX FILM

Under pressure to finish her novel and move to Montreal for her relationship, a queer 20-something in Amsterdam searches for what she wants in life.

Avail. 2/11

Love Tactics – NETFLIX FILM

An ad executive and a fashion designer-blogger don’t believe in love, so they place a bet to make the other fall head over heels – with unusual tactics.

Avail. 2/11

Bigbug – NETFLIX FILM

Android chefs. Drone security. Robot overlords. The future looks bright until the cracks show and the AI uprising begins in this sci-fi comedy.

Avail. 2/11

Inventing Anna – NETFLIX SERIES

Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A reporter digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress. Based on a true story.

Avail. 2/11

Love and Leashes – NETFLIX FILM

Love never hurt so good for two co-workers who enter a contractual relationship as partners in consensual play, pleasure and pain.

Avail. 2/11

Love Is Blind: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love – sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak?

Avail. 2/11

Tall Girl 2 – NETFLIX FILM

Landing the lead in the school musical is a dream come true for Jodi, until the pressure sends her confidence – and her relationship – into a tailspin.

Avail. 2/11

Toy Boy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

As Hugo investigates the bombing, he and his friends deal with a new pair of adversaries and a fresh set of challenges at work.

Avail. 2/11

Coming 2/12 – 2/16

Forecasting Love and Weather – NETFLIX SERIES

Inside a national weather service, love proves just as difficult to predict as rain or shine for a diligent forecaster and her free-spirited co-worker.

Avail. 2/12

Twenty Five Twenty One – NETFLIX SERIES

In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teen fencer pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.

Avail. 2/12

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire – NETFLIX SERIES

A seemingly happy marriage begins to dissolve when the husband’s faithfulness is called into question, and both spouses become tempted by other people.

Avail. 2/14

Fishbowl Wives – NETFLIX SERIES

In a luxury apartment tower, six different women in unhappy marriages end up crossing the line into infidelity. Based on the manga series by Kurosawa R.

Avail. 2/14

Love is Blind Japan – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

In this reality dating series, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged – before ever setting eyes on each other.

Avail. 2/15

Ridley Jones: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Outer space adventures, treasure hunting and new friends keep Ridley and crew busy as they protect the museum from magical mishaps – and Mr. Peabody.

Avail. 2/15

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

The lives of an emerging superstar and a filmmaker intertwine in this intense, intimate three-part documentary charting rapper Kanye West’s career.

Avail. 2/16

Secrets of Summer – NETFLIX FAMILY

A remote Argentine resort revives its wakeboarding competition, drawing in Mexican athlete Steffi, who is determined to uncover a family secret.

Avail. 2/16

Swap Shop: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

One person’s junk is another person’s profit. Seasoned collectors venture out across Tennessee in search of bargains they can sell for big money.

Avail. 2/16

Coming 2/17 – 2/18

Erax – NETFLIX FILM

During a sleepover, Auntie Opal and her niece Nina accidentally release the mythical and dangerous Erax creatures that must be returned to the storybook from which they escaped. A short film from the Emerging Filmmaker Initiative.

Avail. 2/17

Fistful of Vengeance – NETFLIX FILM

A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpowered assassin Kai tracks a killer to Bangkok.

Avail. 2/17

Forgive Us Our Trespasses – NETFLIX FILM

In 1939 Germany, a disabled farm boy is pursued by Nazi soldiers after Hitler enacts Aktion T4; a program to euthanize people with disabilities. A short film from the Emerging Filmmaker Initiative.

Avail. 2/17

Heart Shot – NETFLIX FILM

High school seniors Nikki and Samantha are in love and planning their future – until Nikki’s violent past comes back to threaten everything she holds dear. A short film from the Emerging Filmmaker Initiative.

Avail. 2/17

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life – NETFLIX COMEDY

Mo Gilligan breaks down his days as a broke teenager, working in retail, relationship dynamics, annoying talk show producers and more in this special.

Avail. 2/17

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow – NETFLIX SERIES

Kurt investigates a mysterious, grisly death that seems connected to an incendiary national news story that was one of Rask’s first cases in Malmö.

Avail. 2/17

The Cuphead Show! – NETFLIX FAMILY

Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.

Avail. 2/18

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Investigators reveal how Boeing’s alleged priority of profit over safety could have contributed to two catastrophic crashes within months of each other.

Avail. 2/18

Love Is Blind: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love – sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak?

Avail. 2/18

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars – NETFLIX FILM

An unlikely team of Rabbids are on the mission of a lifetime to Mars. It’s up to them to come together and stop the galaxy’s newest threat.

Avail. 2/18

Space Force: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Under a new administration, General Naird and his dysfunctional but endearing crew have four months to prove that Space Force is worth keeping around.

Avail. 2/18

Texas Chainsaw Massacre – NETFLIX FILM

In this sequel, influencers looking to breathe new life into a Texas ghost town encounter Leatherface, an infamous killer who wears a mask of human skin.

Avail. 2/18

Coming 2/20 – 2/23

Don’t Kill Me – NETFLIX FILM

After Mirta dies of a drug overdose with her lover, she resuscitates alone and discovers she’s part of a violent world she never knew existed.

Avail. 2/20

Cat Burglar – NETFLIX SERIES

Classic cartoon craziness meets an interactive quiz in a new series from the creators of “Black Mirror.”

Avail. 2/22

Love is Blind Japan – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

In this reality dating series, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged – before ever setting eyes on each other.

Avail. 2/22

RACE: Bubba Wallace – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Both the personal and professional tracks of race car driver Bubba Wallace’s life are chronicled in this new docuseries. With exclusive access to Wallace during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, his first with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, the six-episode series traces his rise to the elite ranks of NASCAR as the only full-time Black driver and the turbulent aftermath that followed his decision to speak out about racial injustice.

Avail. 2/22

Worst Roommate Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Blumhouse Television, the new five-part documentary series Worst Roommate Ever highlights four harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares for their unsuspecting victims when their malevolent and sometimes violent intentions are revealed. These unsettling true stories chronicle the masked menace that can be lurking right down the hall.

Avail. 2/23

UFO – NETFLIX FILM

When aspiring musician and student Deniz falls for a rough-hewn motorbike racer, tragedy and family opposition obstruct their path to love.

Avail. 2/23

Coming 2/24 – 2/28

Karma’s World Music Videos – NETFLIX FAMILY

Step into Karma’s musical world as she rocks the mic – and her curls – for this fun and funky playlist packed with rhymes and the power of positivity!

Avail. 2/24

Back to 15 – NETFLIX SERIES

Thirty-year-old Anita travels back to age 15 and starts meddling with everybody’s lives – until she realizes the only life that needs fixing is her own.

Avail. 2/25

Love Is Blind: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love – sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak?

Avail. 2/25

Merlí. Sapere Aude – NETFLIX SERIES

Pol is challenged by intimidating professors and a group of new friends when he enrolls in university in pursuit of a philosophy degree.

Avail. 2/25

Restless – NETFLIX FILM

After going to extremes to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop’s life spirals out of control when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness.

Avail. 2/25

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming – NETFLIX FILM

Madea’s back – hallelujer! And she’s not putting up with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.

Avail. 2/25

Vikings: Valhalla – NETFLIX SERIES

In this sequel to “Vikings,” 100 years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny – and make history.

Avail. 2/25

My Wonderful Life – NETFLIX FILM

A blackmail note threatening to reveal a woman’s affair sparks a chain of events that serves as large-scale group therapy for her entire family.

Avail. 2/28