Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 24)

Christmas Eve is officially here, and as Santa Claus and his reindeer prepare to start delivering gifts, Netflix is getting in the spirit of giving, too. This Christmas weekend, the streaming giant is gifting subscribers a total of 11 new additions, which will begin arriving in the streaming library on Friday and continue to rollout through Sunday. The new additions include 10 Netflix originals.

This weekend’s roundup includes the debut of the star-studded comedy film Don’t Look Up, which features the talents of everyone from Meryl Streep to Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyler Perry, and many more. The Adam McKay-directed film is one of two space-themed titles headed to the streaming library this weekend, as the South Korean thriller The Silent Sea is also set to premiere. The streamer will also be adding 1000 Miles from Christmas, one of the final additions from its 2021 Here for the Holidays streaming lineup. You can view that full lineup, which includes series and films perfect for the holiday season, by clicking here.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘1000 Miles from Christmas’

Christmas may be just around the corner, but it might as well by 1,000 miles away for Raul, the thirty-something who has suffered all the misfortunes of his life during Christmas time in Netflix’s new comedy 1000 Miles from Christmas (A mil kilómetros de la Navidad). Directed by Álvaro Fernández Armero and slated for a Friday, Dec. 24 Netflix release, the film follows Raul, a “Madrilian Grinch” who not only hates everything to do with Christmas, but actively avoids the holiday by escaping to a far away beach. A kink is thrown into his annual plans, however, when Raul’s boss says he has to attend a business trip to audit a “turrones de Valverde” factory, the most typical Christmas sweet in a town that lives for and loves Christmas. Making matters worse, Raul must share accommodations with local teacher Paula, whose dream is beating the world record of the largest real live nativity scene ever created.

‘Don’t Look Up’

After beginning with a limited theatrical run earlier this month, Netflix’s highly-anticipated star-studded comedy film Don’t Look Up is finally making its way to the streaming library on Friday. Written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay, the film follows two relatively low-level astronomers who are the first to discover that a comet is on a collision course with earth. As the two embark on a media tour to warn humankind of the incoming danger, they are met with an underwhelming response. Don’t Look Up stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, and Chris Evans.

‘The Silent Sea’

Netflix is doubling down on space-related titles. On Friday, the streamer is set to debut its latest original series, The Silent Sea. An adaptation the Choi Hang-yong-directed 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility, the new South Korean thriller series is set in a future Earth that has undergone desertification. The series follows a group of space explorers on a perilous mission to to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon. It stars Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, and Lee Joon.

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 12/24/21:

Minnal Murali – NETFLIX FILM

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 – NETFLIX FILM

Vicky and Her Mystery – NETFLIX FILM

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Avail. 12/25/21:

Single’s Inferno – NETFLIX SERIES

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material – NETFLIX COMEDY

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/26/21:

Lulli – NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this weekend?

Netflix may be gifting subscribers more than just a few presents this Christmas weekend, but there will also unfortunately be a lump of coal. This weekend, the streaming library will be losing the film Captain Fantastic. The 2016 comedy-drama is set to depart on Christmas Day and will be followed by several others before the end of the month.

Leaving 12/30/21:

Winchester

Leaving 12/31/21:

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac

What was added this week?

Avail. 12/20/21:

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/21/21:

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster – NETFLIX COMEDY

Grumpy Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/22/21:

Emily in Paris: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/23/21:

Elite Short Stories: Patrick – NETFLIX SERIES