Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2021

As December inches closer, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles — including holiday shows and movies — will be leaving the streaming giant come December 2021, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.

A few fan-favorite movies (like Charlie’s Angels and Ghost)are leaving Netflix in December, as are a few popular series (like Private Practice and Forensic Files). After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 12/3 – 12/30

Leaving 12/3/21:

The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 12/4/21:

The Guest

Leaving 12/7/21:

Before I Fall

Leaving 12/8/21:

It Comes at Night

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Leaving 12/13/21:

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 12/13/21:

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/15/21:

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Maps to the Stars

The Theory of Everything

Leaving 12/21/21:

Jacob’s Ladder

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/25/21:

Captain Fantastic

Leaving 12/30/21:

Winchester

LEAVING 12/31

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac

