Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 4)

Even more titles are springing up in Netflix's streaming library this week. After kicking off the month with dozens of new additions, including titles like Dumb & Dumber and the Adam Sandler-starring sci-fi drama Spaceman, the streamer is expanding its catalog this week with 12 new additions, and all but two of them are Netflix original series, films, and specials.

Following Monday's debut of Hot Wheels Let's Race, Netflix is set to keep the good things coming on Tuesday when the streamer serves up plenty of laughs with Hannah Gadsby's latest comedy special, Gender Agenda. Later in the week, the streamer will add yet another title to its documentary library when The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping, a documentary exposing the horror experienced by those who attended the Academy at Ivy Ridge, is added. Meanwhile, The Resident Seasons 1-6 and I Am Woman will join the streamer's catalog of licensed content.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!