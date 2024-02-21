Everything Leaving Netflix in March 2024

With March getting ready to rear its lion-like head, Netflix is kicking some of its content to the curb. The streaming service just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in March 2024. Fans of Lady Bird, John Wick and Wonder Woman will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return! While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in February 2024. Even with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved, it still could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production – which means now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.

LEAVING 3/1 - 3/30 Leaving 3/1/24 Bee Movie This Is Where I Leave You Leaving 3/2/24 Lady Bird Leaving 3/12/24 Miracle in Cell No. 7 Leaving 3/14/24 The Giver Leaving 3/15/24 Get on Up Savages Leaving 3/17/24 The Cursed Leaving 3/19/24 Carol Leaving 3/29/24 Spy Kids: All the Time in the World Leaving 3/30/24 Jackie Brown John Wick John Wick: Chapter 2 John Wick: Chapter 3

LEAVING 3/31 Leaving 3/31/24 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Black Adam Community: Seasons 1-6 Hoarders: Season 12 It's Complicated Justice League Little Fockers Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3 Man of Steel Meet the Fockers Meet the Parents My Best Friend's Wedding Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind Shazam! Shazam! Fury of the Gods Suicide Squad The Suicide Squad Wonder Woman Wonder Woman 1984

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the March 2024 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix) Griselda (Netflix series): Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as "the Godmother." Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series Griselda is created by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, who comes to the title alongside Narcos director Andrés Baiz, who directs all six episodes. In addition to Vergara, the series stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and, making her on screen debut, Carolina Giraldo (aka Karol G). Griselda is available to stream on Netflix now.

'Queer Eye' Season 8 - NETFLIX SERIES (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images) The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes – one emotional makeover at a time. Season 8 will be the final season with the Fab Five as fans know them, as designer Bobby Berk announced last year that he will not return to the series following Season 8. Queer Eye Season 8 is available to stream on Netflix now.

'Love Is Blind' Season 6 - NETFLIX SERIES (Photo: Netflix) The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina – all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the contestants leave the pods for the real world. Love Is Blind Season 6 is available to stream on the most romantic day of all, Feb. 14, with new episodes airing weekly.