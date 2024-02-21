New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in March 2024

As winter comes to a close, new titles are blooming at Netflix. On Wednesday, the streaming giant unveiled its complete list of TV series and movies joining the Netflix streaming library in March 2024, a long-list of titles that includes more than 50 new and returning Netflix original series, movies, and special. Headlining Netflix's March 2024 additions is a fan-favorite series that originally aired on Peacock: Girls5eva. The Tina Fey-produced musical comedy is heading to Netflix with six all-new episodes, with Season 3 marking the show's first since its cancellation at the NBCUniversal streamer. Another big title headed to Netflix next month is 3 Body Problem, the streamer's long-in-the-works mystery series from creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo. March will also see Netflix's latest live event, The Netflix Slam, a "live tennis exhibition match between the legend Rafael Nadal and the prodigy Carlos Alcaraz." Other original additions in March include Is It Cake? Season 3, The Casagrandes Movie, and a string of comedy specials from Steve Treviño, Hannah Gadsby, and Brian Simpson. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in March 2024.

March 1 - March 5 Bad Dinosaurs (GB) – NETFLIX FAMILY (TBD)

A lovably mischievous Tyrannosaurus family explores their amazing prehistoric world while having slapstick fun with the silly dinosaurs who live there. Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) – NETFLIX SERIES (March 1)

In a race against time to avoid a dismal fate, traveler Saro returns to the Oyo Kingdom with orders to complete a nearly impossible task. Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES (March 1)

Puleng and Fiks try to move on during their senior year, but the past pits them against each other when they discover that they're still being targeted. Furies (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (March 1)

Seeking to avenge her father's death, a young woman becomes entangled in the web of the Fury, peacekeeper of the Paris criminal underworld. Maamla Legal Hai (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES (March 1)

Chaos collides with the letter of the law at District Court Patparganj, where quirky employees work to uphold justice – but not without a few objections. My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) – NETFLIX FILM (March 1)

After defecting from North Korea, Loh Kiwan struggles to obtain refugee status in Belgium, where he encounters a dejected woman who has lost all hope. Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES (March 1)

Globe-trotting gourmand Phil Rosenthal samples and savors culinary delights from Dubai, Edinburgh, Kyoto and more in this warmly humorous series. Spaceman – NETFLIX FILM (March 1)

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini. You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) – NETFLIX FILM (March 1)

Through key testimonies, this documentary looks at a gang rape that took place during the 2016 San Fermín festival and sparked protests worldwide. The Netflix Slam – NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (March 3)

A live tennis exhibition match between the legend Rafael Nadal and the prodigy Carlos Alcaraz. Hot Wheels Let's Race – NETFLIX FAMILY (March 4)

Six young hopefuls at the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp learn the skills they need to become the next generation of amazing racers. Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (GB) – NETFLIX COMEDY (March 5)

Award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby hosts an extraordinary global comedy special. Curated by Gadsby, the show brings together a line-up of the world's absolute funniest genderqueer comedians. Recorded at London's iconic Alexandra Palace Theatre, the special features ALOK, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Asha Ward, Jes Tom, Mx. Dahlia Belle, and Krishna Istha.

March 6 - March 10 Full Swing: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (March 6)

A shocking merger shakes up the golf world as the players prepare for the biennial Ryder Cup competition in Rome – and another tense year on the course. The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (March 6)

Years after being sent to a disciplinary school, a woman still haunted by her experiences exposes the corruption and abuse of the troubled teen industry. Supersex (IT) – NETFLIX SERIES (March 6)

Inspired by true events, this is the story of how Rocco Siffredi escaped a humble life and emerged as the world's greatest porn star. The Gentlemen (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES (March 7)

When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it's home to an enormous weed empire – and its proprietors aren't going anywhere. Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY (March 7)

Two young adventurers on a thrilling quest visit new lands, unravel ancient mysteries and encounter Pokémon – and Poké Balls – they've never seen before! The Signal (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES (March 7)

A missing astronaut sets her family on a frantic hunt for answers. But the more they uncover, the greater the threat becomes to them – and the world. Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) – NETFLIX SERIES (March 8)

Bigger, bolder, hotter. Ten glassblowers turn up the heat for a grueling competition in North America's largest hot shop for a chance to win a prize package worth $100,000. Damsel – NETFLIX FILM (March 8)

A young woman's marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she's offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon. Queen of Tears (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (March 9)

The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis – until love miraculously begins to bloom again.

March 11 - March 15 Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) – NETFLIX SERIES (March 11)

As Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school's history, Wilhelm and Simon navigate heartbreaking revelations and final decisions. Steve Treviño: Simple Man – NETFLIX COMEDY (March 12)

A new stand-up special from comedian Steve Treviño. Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (March 12)

With firsthand accounts and access to prominent figures around the world, this comprehensive docuseries explores the Cold War and its aftermath. Bandits (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES (Macrh 13)

Is ingenuity – and a pinch of good luck – enough to save this band of thieves with an improvised plan? 24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) – NETFLIX FILM (March 14)

With only 24 hours left to live, a private investigator follows a trail of confounding clues to uncover the disappearance of his childhood friend. Art of Love (TR) – NETFLIX FILM (March 14)

After learning that the art thief she has been chasing is her ex-lover, an officer working for Interpol concocts a plan to catch him red-handed. Girls5eva: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (March 14)

Girls5eva kick off their Returnity Tour and meet new friends, fans and foes on the road as they navigate their way back to the big time. Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) – NETFLIX COMEDY (March 14)

In his first major stand-up special, irreverent comedian Red Ollero takes aim at fast food, awkward sex and the trouble with being not-quite-famous. Chicken Nugget (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (March 15)

A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes... a chicken nugget?! Now, it's up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back. Irish Wish – NETFLIX FILM (March 15)

Maddie's dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend when she makes a wish on an ancient stone in Ireland – and wakes up as his bride-to-be. Iron Reign (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES (March 15)

Joaquín Manchado rules his drug empire from Barcelona's seaport with an iron fist – until a new shipment sends business and family spiraling. Murder Mubarak (IN) – NETFLIX FILM (March 15)

When a gym trainer is murdered at an elite Delhi club, a wily investigator unravels the sordid secrets of its ultrarich members to find the killer. The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (March 15)

The true crime docuseries, "The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare," delves into one of France's biggest judicial tragedies. In the early 2000s, in northern France, the young Judge Burgaud is in charge of investigating accusations of pedophilia in a family. But the case becomes increasingly complex as the investigation moves ahead when other inhabitants of the town appear also to be involved. Between accusations and counter-accusations, the legal machine entangles.

March 16 - March 20 Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episode) (March 18)

As Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school's history, Wilhelm and Simon navigate heartbreaking revelations and final decisions. Young Royals Forever (SE) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (March 18)

From casting to the final take, this special shows how the cast and crew of "Young Royals" bring Wilhelm and Simon's heartwarming journey to life. Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership – NETFLIX COMEDY (March 19)

"Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership" is the debut one hour stand-up special from comedian Brian Simpson. Set to premiere globally on March 19, this groundbreaking special marks the first-ever comedy special to be shot at Joe Rogan's club, The Comedy Mothership, in Austin, TX. Brian Simpson brings a fresh and unparalleled perspective to the stage. With a background as a foster child and Marine Corps veteran, Simpson's life experiences have shaped his rugged comedic style, resulting in a rare combination of authenticity, wit and relatability. Simpson's ability to channel his unique journey into a refreshingly original point of view sets him apart as one of the most exciting and original voices in comedy today. Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES (March 19)

Our showbiz queens take the stage once again with three new divas, a new song and a brand new performance. But the drama? That hasn't changed one bit. Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (March 19)

Returning with 100 new contestants to claim the honor of the ultimate physique, this fiery global competition takes the challenges to new heights.

March 21 - March 25 3 Body Problem – NETFLIX SERIES (March 21)

Across continents and decades, five brilliant friends make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential threat emerges. Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (March 22)

Family drama, luxury listings, and fierce competition in the LA market set the stage for this new season of Buying Beverly Hills. This real estate occu-soap follows top agents from Mauricio Umansky's The Agency, including his daughters Farrah, Alexia and Sophia as they navigate the high stakes world of luxury real estate, relationships, and friendships. The Casagrandes Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY (March 22)

A family vacation to Mexico stirs up mythical mayhem in this feature-length animated comedy based on the hit series "The Casagrandes." SHIRLEY – NETFLIX FILM (March 22)

SHIRLEY tells the story of the first Black congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm, and her 1972 trailblazing run for president of the U.S. Academy Award winner Regina King stars as the political icon in this rousing drama. Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9 – NETFLIX FAMILY (March 25)

With a pinch on her left and a pinch on her right, Gabby shrinks down for more kitty adventures in her super-cool dollhouse. Come and play along!