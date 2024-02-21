Everything Coming to Netflix in March 2024

Netflix released its full list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in March!

By Libby Birk

As March approaches, bringing with it hopes of spring, Netflix is preparing to release plenty of new titles throughout the month. While some new content will premiere on March 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make its way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in March are Girls5eva Season 3, Irish Wish, and Young Royals Season 3. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are Step Brothers, Dumb & Dumber, and Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2!

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in March, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in March 2024.

COMING 3/1

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Furies (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Maamla Legal Hai (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES

My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Spaceman -- NETFLIX FILM

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

COMING 3/3 - 3/9

Avail. 3/3/24

The Netflix Slam -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Avail. 3/4/24

Hot Wheels Let's Race -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Resident: Seasons 1-6

Avail. 3/5/24

Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 3/6/24

Full Swing: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Supersex (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/7/24

The Gentlemen (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

I Am Woman

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Signal (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/8/24

Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Damsel -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/9/24

Queen of Tears (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

COMING 3/11 - 3/20

Avail. 3/11/24

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/12/24

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 3/13/24

Bandits (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/14/24

24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM

Art of Love (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girls5eva: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 3/15/24

Chicken Nugget (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Irish Wish -- NETFLIX FILM

Iron Reign (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Murder Mubarak (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 3/17/24

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

Avail. 3/18/24

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2

Young Royals Forever (SE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 3/19/24

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/20/24

Bodies Bodies Bodies

COMING 3/21 - 3/31

Avail. 3/21/24

3 Body Problem -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/22/24

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Casagrandes Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY

El Paseo 7

On The Line

SHIRLEY -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/25/24

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/26/24

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 3/27/24

The Believers (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Rest In Peace (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Testament: The Story of Moses -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 3/29/24

The Beautiful Game -- NETFLIX FILM

Heart of the Hunter (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Is It Cake?: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Wages of Fear (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/30/24

Vikings: Seasons 1-6

Avail. 3/31/24

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the new titles coming in March, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

sophia-vergara-griselda-netflix.jpg
(Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

Griselda (Netflix series): Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as "the Godmother."

Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series Griselda is created by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, who comes to the title alongside Narcos director Andrés Baiz, who directs all six episodes. In addition to Vergara, the series stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and, making her on-screen debut, Carolina Giraldo (aka Karol G).

Griselda is available to stream on Netflix now.

'Queer Eye' Season 8 - NETFLIX SERIES

#NETFLIXFYSEE Event For "Queer Eye" – Arrivals
(Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes – one emotional makeover at a time. Season 8 will be the final season with the Fab Five as fans know them, as designer Bobby Berk announced last year that he will not return to the series following Season 8. Queer Eye Season 8 is available to stream on Netflix now.

'Love Is Blind' Season 6 - NETFLIX SERIES

netflix-love-is-blind-season-4.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina – all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the contestants leave the pods for the real world.

Love Is Blind Season 6 is available to stream on the most romantic day of all, Feb. 14.

'Players' - NETFLIX FILM

gina-rodriguez-tom-ellis-players-netflix.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps? Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis (Lucifer) star in this cheeky, fast-paced rom-com.

Players is available to stream on Netflix on Feb. 14.

