Everything Coming to Netflix in March 2024

As March approaches, bringing with it hopes of spring, Netflix is preparing to release plenty of new titles throughout the month. While some new content will premiere on March 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make its way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in March are Girls5eva Season 3, Irish Wish, and Young Royals Season 3. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are Step Brothers, Dumb & Dumber, and Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2! Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in March, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in March 2024.

COMING 3/1 Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) -- NETFLIX SERIES Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES Furies (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES Maamla Legal Hai (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES Spaceman -- NETFLIX FILM You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man The Amazing Spider-Man 2 21 Bridges A Madea Family Funeral Beverly Hills Ninja Bonnie & Clyde Devil in a Blue Dress The Disaster Artist Dumb and Dumber Fear The Gift Godzilla (2014) The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5 Love & Basketball National Lampoon's Animal House Out of Africa Step Brothers Tammy Think Like a Man Think Like a Man Too Vampires Yesterday prevnext

COMING 3/3 - 3/9 Avail. 3/3/24 The Netflix Slam -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT Avail. 3/4/24 Hot Wheels Let's Race -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Resident: Seasons 1-6 Avail. 3/5/24 Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 3/6/24 Full Swing: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Supersex (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 3/7/24 The Gentlemen (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES I Am Woman Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Signal (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 3/8/24 Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) -- NETFLIX SERIES Damsel -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 3/9/24 Queen of Tears (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES prevnext

COMING 3/11 - 3/20 Avail. 3/11/24 CoComelon: Season 10 Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 3/12/24 Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4 Steve Treviño: Simple Man -- NETFLIX COMEDY Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 3/13/24 Bandits (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 3/14/24 24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM Art of Love (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2 Girls5eva: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 3/15/24 Chicken Nugget (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES Irish Wish -- NETFLIX FILM Iron Reign (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES Murder Mubarak (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 3/17/24 30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner 30 for 30: Survive and Advance 30 for 30: The Fab Five Avail. 3/18/24 Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2 Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episode) Young Royals Forever (SE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 3/19/24 Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership -- NETFLIX COMEDY Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 3/20/24 Bodies Bodies Bodies prevnext

COMING 3/21 - 3/31 Avail. 3/21/24 3 Body Problem -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 3/22/24 Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES The Casagrandes Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY El Paseo 7 On The Line SHIRLEY -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 3/25/24 Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 3/26/24 Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 3/27/24 The Believers (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES The Conners: Seasons 1-5 No Pressure (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM Rest In Peace (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM Testament: The Story of Moses -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 3/29/24 The Beautiful Game -- NETFLIX FILM Heart of the Hunter (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM Is It Cake?: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES The Wages of Fear (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 3/30/24 Vikings: Seasons 1-6 Avail. 3/31/24 Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Kill Bill: Vol. 2 Martin: Seasons 1-5 The Hunger Games The Hunger Games: Catching Fire The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 prevnext

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the new titles coming in March, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix) Griselda (Netflix series): Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as "the Godmother." Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series Griselda is created by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, who comes to the title alongside Narcos director Andrés Baiz, who directs all six episodes. In addition to Vergara, the series stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and, making her on-screen debut, Carolina Giraldo (aka Karol G). Griselda is available to stream on Netflix now. prevnext

'Queer Eye' Season 8 - NETFLIX SERIES (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images) The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes – one emotional makeover at a time. Season 8 will be the final season with the Fab Five as fans know them, as designer Bobby Berk announced last year that he will not return to the series following Season 8. Queer Eye Season 8 is available to stream on Netflix now. prevnext

'Love Is Blind' Season 6 - NETFLIX SERIES (Photo: Netflix) The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina – all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the contestants leave the pods for the real world. Love Is Blind Season 6 is available to stream on the most romantic day of all, Feb. 14. prevnext