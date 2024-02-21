Everything Coming to Netflix in March 2024
Netflix released its full list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in March!
As March approaches, bringing with it hopes of spring, Netflix is preparing to release plenty of new titles throughout the month. While some new content will premiere on March 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make its way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in March are Girls5eva Season 3, Irish Wish, and Young Royals Season 3. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are Step Brothers, Dumb & Dumber, and Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2!
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in March, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in March 2024.
COMING 3/1
Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Furies (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Maamla Legal Hai (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Spaceman -- NETFLIX FILM
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
2012
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
21 Bridges
A Madea Family Funeral
Beverly Hills Ninja
Bonnie & Clyde
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Disaster Artist
Dumb and Dumber
Fear
The Gift
Godzilla (2014)
The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
Love & Basketball
National Lampoon's Animal House
Out of Africa
Step Brothers
Tammy
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
Vampires
Vampires

Yesterday
COMING 3/3 - 3/9
Avail. 3/3/24
The Netflix Slam -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Avail. 3/4/24
Hot Wheels Let's Race -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Resident: Seasons 1-6
Avail. 3/5/24
Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 3/6/24
Full Swing: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Supersex (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/7/24
The Gentlemen (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
I Am Woman
Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Signal (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/8/24
Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Damsel -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/9/24
Queen of Tears (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
COMING 3/11 - 3/20
Avail. 3/11/24
CoComelon: Season 10
Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/12/24
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
Steve Treviño: Simple Man -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 3/13/24
Bandits (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/14/24
24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM
Art of Love (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2
Girls5eva: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 3/15/24
Chicken Nugget (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Irish Wish -- NETFLIX FILM
Iron Reign (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Murder Mubarak (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 3/17/24
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
30 for 30: Survive and Advance
30 for 30: The Fab Five
Avail. 3/18/24
Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2
Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
Young Royals Forever (SE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 3/19/24
Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/20/24
Bodies Bodies Bodies
COMING 3/21 - 3/31
Avail. 3/21/24
3 Body Problem -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/22/24
Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Casagrandes Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY
El Paseo 7
On The Line
SHIRLEY -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/25/24
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/26/24
Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 3/27/24
The Believers (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Conners: Seasons 1-5
No Pressure (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Rest In Peace (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Testament: The Story of Moses -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 3/29/24
The Beautiful Game -- NETFLIX FILM
Heart of the Hunter (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Is It Cake?: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Wages of Fear (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/30/24
Vikings: Seasons 1-6
Avail. 3/31/24
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Martin: Seasons 1-5
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
