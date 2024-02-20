Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Feb. 19)

February may quickly be coming to a close, but not before Netflix makes a few final additions from its February 2024 content list. As this week marks the final full week of the month, the streamer is set to stock 11 new titles in its content catalogue, promising subscribers plenty of new bingeable TV series, movies, and originals. The biggest title headed to any streaming service this week is undoubtedly Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Starring Gordon Cormier as Aang, the 12-year-old airbender who was frozen in ice for 100 years, all eight episodes of the debut season are set to drop on Thursday. The series is one of seven Netflix originals arriving this week, with the others including Can I Tell You A Secret?, the streamer's documentary about the women targeted by serial stalker Matthew Hardy, Mike Epps' new comedy special Ready to Sell Out, and the debut of Rhythm + Flow Italy, among several others. This weeks' lineup of licensed titles, meanwhile, includes Little Angel: Volume 4, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, Southpaw, and the Oscar-winning sci-fi action comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Rhythm + Flow Italy' (Photo: Karim El Maktafi/Netflix) Premiere Date: Monday, Feb. 19

Synopsis: "Netflix reveals with a new trailer that Guè, Madame, Marracash and Noyz Narcos will perform in Rhythm + Flow Italy, the music competition in the world of rap, produced by Fremantle, with Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain, in search of the protagonists that will leave their mark on the Italian rap scene, with a prize for the winner of 100,000 euros. Together with the previously announced special guests, who will help the judges in the first episodes, Guè, Madame, Marracash and Noyz Narcos will be guests on the stage of the rap show for the featuring challenge: the contestants will have to add 16 original bars to iconic songs of these Italian rap stars."

'Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Synopsis: "Mike Epps is back with his fourth hour-long Netflix special, Ready to Sell Out. Despite a thriving career, Epps ponders where all of his money has gone, the trials and tribulations of his relationships, and the plethora of street observations that have become synonymous with the comedic mind of Mike Epps."

'Can I Tell You A Secret?' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21

Synopsis: "Can I Tell You a Secret? tells the story of some of the women targeted by serial stalker, Matthew Hardy, who in early 2022 received the longest custodial sentence in British history for stalking online. The series explores the women's experiences, the police investigation and how Hardy was ultimately brought to justice."

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Premiere Date: Thursday, Feb. 22

Synopsis: "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad – and the last of his kind – reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way. AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER is a live-action reimagining of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Jabbar Raisani (Lost in Space, Stranger Things) and Michael Goi are executive producers and directors alongside directors Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer) and Jet Wilkinson. Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers from Rideback."

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 23

Synopsis: "Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport's biggest names. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is executive-produced by Academy-Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) for Box to Box Films."

What else is being added this week?

Little Angel: Volume 4 Avail. 2/20/24

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Avail. 2/22/24

Southpaw Avail. 2/23/24

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mea Culpa – NETFLIX FILM

Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) – NETFLIX FILM