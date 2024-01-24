Everything New Coming to Netflix in February 2024
Netflix released its full list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in February.
Now that 2024 is in full swing, Netflix is releasing its full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform in February 2024. While some new content will premiere on February 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make its way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in February are Love Is Blind Season 6, Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6, and The Vince Staples Show. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are Something's Gotta Give, Crossroads and Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 1-4!
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in February, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in February 2024.
COMING 2/1
¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
American Assassin
Anaconda
Enough
Fury
The Great Gatsby (2013)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
It (2017)
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Moneyball
The Other Boleyn Girl
Pacific Rim
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
Shot Caller
Something's Gotta Give
Tom and Jerry (2021)
X
Young Sheldon: Season 6prevnext
COMING 2/2 - 2/10
Avail. 2/2/24
Let's Talk About CHU (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Orion and the Dark -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Plus One
Avail. 2/3/24
Ready Player One
Avail. 2/5/24
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
30 for 30: Nature Boy
Dee & Friends in Oz -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Monk: Seasons 1-8
My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5
The Re-Education of Molly Singer
Avail. 2/7/24
Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Luz: The Light of the Heart (BZ) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Raël: The Alien Prophet (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 2/8/24
One Day (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/9/24
A Killer Paradox (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Ashes (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Bhakshak (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Lover, Stalker, Killer (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 2/10/24
Horrible Bosses 2prevnext
COMING 2/11 - 2/20
Avail. 2/11/24
The Blacklist: Season 10
Avail. 2/13/24
Kill Me If You Dare (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 2/14/24
A Soweto Love Story (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Heartbreak Agency (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Players -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/15/24
AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Catcher Was a Spy
Crossroads
House of Ninjas (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ready, Set, Love (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Vince Staples Show -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/16/24
The Abyss (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Comedy Chaos (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Einstein and the Bomb (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Warrior: Seasons 1-3
Avail. 2/19/24
Little Angel: Volume 4
Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/20/24
Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Krakenprevnext
COMING 2/21 - 2/29
Avail. 2/21/24
Can I Tell You A Secret? (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 2/22/24
Avatar: The Last Airbender -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Southpaw
Avail. 2/23/24
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mea Culpa -- NETFLIX FILM
Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/24/24
The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
The Real World: Season 9
Avail. 2/26/24
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4
Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Avail. 2/28/24
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mire: Millennium (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Code 8 Part II -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/29/24
A Round of Applause (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Tourist: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIESprevnext
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the new titles coming in February, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Good Grief: Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc's world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy's debut as a feature film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures. Good Grief premiered on Netflix on Jan. 5.prevnext
'Love on the Spectrum: U.S.' Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES
Single people with autism – including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces – search for the perfect partner in this dating docuseries. Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum: US will be available to stream on Jan. 19.prevnext
'Queer Eye' Season 8
The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes – one emotional makeover at a time. Season 8 will be the final season with the Fab Five as fans know them, as designer Bobby Berk announced last year that he will not return to the series following Season 8. Stream Queer Eye Season 8 on Jan. 24.prevnext
'Griselda' - NETFLIX SERIES
Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as "the Godmother."
Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series Griselda is created by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, who comes to the title alongside Narcos director Andrés Baiz, who directs all six episodes. The series is co-created by Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda & Carlo Bernard and Executive Produced by Newman, Baiz, Miro, Escajeda, Bernard, along with Vergara and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment. In addition to Vergara, the series stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and, making her on-screen debut, Carolina Giraldo (a.k.a Karol G).
Griselda will be available to stream on Netflix starting Jan. 25.prevnext
'Maestro' - NETFLIX FILM
Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan). A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.
Maestro is available to stream on Netflix now.prev