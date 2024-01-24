Everything New Coming to Netflix in February 2024

Now that 2024 is in full swing, Netflix is releasing its full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform in February 2024. While some new content will premiere on February 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make its way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in February are Love Is Blind Season 6, Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6, and The Vince Staples Show. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are Something's Gotta Give, Crossroads and Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 1-4! Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in February, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in February 2024.

COMING 2/1 ¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES American Assassin Anaconda Enough Fury The Great Gatsby (2013) How to Train Your Dragon 2 It (2017) Magic Mike's Last Dance Moneyball The Other Boleyn Girl Pacific Rim Resident Evil Resident Evil: Retribution S.W.A.T.: Under Siege Shot Caller Something's Gotta Give Tom and Jerry (2021) X Young Sheldon: Season 6 prevnext

COMING 2/2 - 2/10 Avail. 2/2/24 Let's Talk About CHU (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES Orion and the Dark -- NETFLIX FAMILY Plus One Avail. 2/3/24 Ready Player One Avail. 2/5/24 30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo 30 for 30: Nature Boy Dee & Friends in Oz -- NETFLIX FAMILY Monk: Seasons 1-8 My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5 The Re-Education of Molly Singer Avail. 2/7/24 Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES Luz: The Light of the Heart (BZ) -- NETFLIX FAMILY Raël: The Alien Prophet (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 2/8/24 One Day (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 2/9/24 A Killer Paradox (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES Ashes (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM Bhakshak (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM Lover, Stalker, Killer (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 2/10/24 Horrible Bosses 2 prevnext

COMING 2/11 - 2/20 Avail. 2/11/24 The Blacklist: Season 10 Avail. 2/13/24 Kill Me If You Dare (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 2/14/24 A Soweto Love Story (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES The Heartbreak Agency (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM Love Is Blind: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES Players -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 2/15/24 AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) -- NETFLIX SERIES The Catcher Was a Spy Crossroads House of Ninjas (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Ready, Set, Love (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES The Vince Staples Show -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 2/16/24 The Abyss (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM Comedy Chaos (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES Einstein and the Bomb (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Warrior: Seasons 1-3 Avail. 2/19/24 Little Angel: Volume 4 Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 2/20/24 Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out -- NETFLIX COMEDY Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken prevnext

COMING 2/21 - 2/29 Avail. 2/21/24 Can I Tell You A Secret? (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 2/22/24 Avatar: The Last Airbender -- NETFLIX FAMILY Southpaw Avail. 2/23/24 Everything Everywhere All at Once Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Mea Culpa -- NETFLIX FILM Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 2/24/24 The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT Marcel the Shell with Shoes On The Real World: Season 9 Avail. 2/26/24 Blippi Wonders: Season 3 Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4 Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Avail. 2/28/24 American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Mire: Millennium (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES Code 8 Part II -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 2/29/24 A Round of Applause (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES The Tourist: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES prevnext

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the new titles coming in February, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Netflix) Good Grief: Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc's world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy's debut as a feature film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures. Good Grief premiered on Netflix on Jan. 5. prevnext

'Love on the Spectrum: U.S.' Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES (Photo: Netflix) Single people with autism – including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces – search for the perfect partner in this dating docuseries. Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum: US will be available to stream on Jan. 19. prevnext

'Queer Eye' Season 8 The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes – one emotional makeover at a time. Season 8 will be the final season with the Fab Five as fans know them, as designer Bobby Berk announced last year that he will not return to the series following Season 8. Stream Queer Eye Season 8 on Jan. 24. prevnext

'Griselda' - NETFLIX SERIES (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix) Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as "the Godmother." Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series Griselda is created by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, who comes to the title alongside Narcos director Andrés Baiz, who directs all six episodes. The series is co-created by Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda & Carlo Bernard and Executive Produced by Newman, Baiz, Miro, Escajeda, Bernard, along with Vergara and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment. In addition to Vergara, the series stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and, making her on-screen debut, Carolina Giraldo (a.k.a Karol G). Griselda will be available to stream on Netflix starting Jan. 25. prevnext