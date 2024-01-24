Everything New Coming to Netflix in February 2024

Netflix released its full list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in February.

By Libby Birk

Now that 2024 is in full swing, Netflix is releasing its full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform in February 2024. While some new content will premiere on February 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make its way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in February are Love Is Blind Season 6, Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6, and The Vince Staples Show. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are Something's Gotta Give, Crossroads and Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 1-4!

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in February, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in February 2024.

COMING 2/1

¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something's Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

COMING 2/2 - 2/10

Avail. 2/2/24

Let's Talk About CHU (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Orion and the Dark -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Plus One

Avail. 2/3/24

Ready Player One

Avail. 2/5/24

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Dee & Friends in Oz -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer

Avail. 2/7/24

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Luz: The Light of the Heart (BZ) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Raël: The Alien Prophet (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 2/8/24

One Day (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/9/24

A Killer Paradox (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ashes (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Bhakshak (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Lover, Stalker, Killer (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 2/10/24

Horrible Bosses 2

COMING 2/11 - 2/20

Avail. 2/11/24

The Blacklist: Season 10

Avail. 2/13/24

Kill Me If You Dare (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 2/14/24

A Soweto Love Story (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Heartbreak Agency (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Players -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/15/24

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ready, Set, Love (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Vince Staples Show -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/16/24

The Abyss (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Comedy Chaos (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Einstein and the Bomb (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

Avail. 2/19/24

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/20/24

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

COMING 2/21 - 2/29

Avail. 2/21/24

Can I Tell You A Secret? (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 2/22/24

Avatar: The Last Airbender -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Southpaw

Avail. 2/23/24

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mea Culpa -- NETFLIX FILM

Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/24/24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

Avail. 2/26/24

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Avail. 2/28/24

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mire: Millennium (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Code 8 Part II -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/29/24

A Round of Applause (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Tourist: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the new titles coming in February, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

good-grief-dan-levy.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Good Grief: Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc's world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy's debut as a feature film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures. Good Grief premiered on Netflix on Jan. 5.

'Love on the Spectrum: U.S.' Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES

love-on-the-spectrum-us.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Single people with autism – including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces – search for the perfect partner in this dating docuseries. Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum: US will be available to stream on Jan. 19.

'Queer Eye' Season 8

queer-eye-fab-5-karamo-brown-jonathan-van-ness-bobby-berk-antoni-20110673.jpg

The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes – one emotional makeover at a time. Season 8 will be the final season with the Fab Five as fans know them, as designer Bobby Berk announced last year that he will not return to the series following Season 8. Stream Queer Eye Season 8 on Jan. 24.

'Griselda' - NETFLIX SERIES

sophia-vergara-griselda-netflix.jpg
(Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as "the Godmother."

Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series Griselda is created by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, who comes to the title alongside Narcos director Andrés Baiz, who directs all six episodes. The series is co-created by Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda & Carlo Bernard and Executive Produced by Newman, Baiz, Miro, Escajeda, Bernard, along with Vergara and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment. In addition to Vergara, the series stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and, making her on-screen debut, Carolina Giraldo (a.k.a Karol G).

Griselda will be available to stream on Netflix starting Jan. 25.

'Maestro' - NETFLIX FILM

maestro-bradley-cooper-carey-mulligan.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan). A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

Maestro is available to stream on Netflix now.

