Netflix Officially Picks up Another Canceled Max Series

Netflix may be known for canceling shows, but it's officially picked one up. According to Polygon, the streaming giant has made all three seasons of martial arts crime drama Warrior available to stream. Created by Jonathan Tropper, the series is based on an original concept by the late Bruce Lee and is executive produced by his daughter, Shannon Lee. It follows a martial arts prodigy who emigrates to China in search of his sister.

Warrior originally premiered on Cinemax in 2019, where it ran for two seasons. In 2021, when the series was renewed for Season 3, it was announced that it would be moved to HBO Max. The third season premiered over the summer but was canceled in December. Now that the series is streaming in full on Netflix, there have been hopes for a fourth season. It wouldn't be the first time that Netflix has saved a series, and it certainly wouldn't be the first time Warrior has switched homes.

The historical drama stars an ensemble cast that includes Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, Kieran Bew, Dean Jagger, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Hoon Lee. Along with Shannon Lee, Tropper, Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow, Andrew Schneider, and Richard Sharkey. Warrior currently has a 93 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 96 percent audience score. The cancellation was surprising, but with all three seasons on Netflix, that will hopefully help bring in more fans.

As of now, there's nothing concrete that Netflix would renew Warrior for a fourth season, but it is always possible. When Manifest was canceled by NBC, the first two seasons hit the streamer and immediately shot to the top of the charts and stayed there for almost an entire summer. By the time Season 3 dropped on Netflix, it was announced that it would be renewed for a fourth and final season. There's also the other shows that Netflix has saved, such as Lucifer and Designated Survivor, among others. Who knows what could happen.

Hopefully, Warrior gets another chance at life, but at least there's a place where fans can stream all three seasons of the action series. Even though Netflix canceled a lot of shows in 2023, 2024 is a new year. Fingers crossed that something more happens with Warrior, but fans old and new will want to watch it on Netflix and hope for the best.