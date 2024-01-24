Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2024

As February approaches, Netflix is kicking some of its content to the curb. The streaming service just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in February 2024. Fans of American Pickers, Dune and Snowpiercer will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return! While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in February 2024. Even with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved, it still could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production – which means now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.

LEAVING 2/7 - 2/28 Leaving 2/7/24 MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1 Leaving 2/9/24 Prisoners Leaving 2/10/24 Father Stu Goosebumps Leaving 2/14/24 Chicken Run Prometheus Real Steel Leaving 2/19/24 Operation Finale Leaving 2/23/24 Married at First Sight: Season 12 The Real World: Season 12 Leaving 2/26/24 19-2: Seasons 1-3 Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2 Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie Leaving 2/27/24 American Pickers: Season 15 Leaving 2/28/24 Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3 Morbius Snowpiercer The Last Black Man in San Francisco

LEAVING 2/29 The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl Don't Worry Darling Dredd Dune Good Boys Legends of the Fall Lone Survivor Paul Blart: Mall Cop Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 R.I.P.D. She's All That She's the Man Stand by Me

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the February 2024 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Netflix) Good Grief: Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc's world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy's debut as a feature film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures. Good Grief premiered on Netflix on Jan. 5.

'Love on the Spectrum: U.S.' Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES (Photo: Netflix) Single people with autism – including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces – search for the perfect partner in this dating docuseries. Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum: US will be available to stream on Jan. 19.

'Queer Eye' Season 8 - NETFLIX SERIES The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes – one emotional makeover at a time. Season 8 will be the final season with the Fab Five as fans know them, as designer Bobby Berk announced last year that he will not return to the series following Season 8. Stream Queer Eye Season 8 on Jan. 24.

'Griselda' - NETFLIX SERIES (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix) Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as "the Godmother." Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series Griselda is created by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, who comes to the title alongside Narcos director Andrés Baiz, who directs all six episodes. The series is co-created by Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda & Carlo Bernard and Executive Produced by Newman, Baiz, Miro, Escajeda, Bernard, along with Vergara and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment. In addition to Vergara, the series stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and, making her on-screen debut, Carolina Giraldo (a.k.a Karol G). Griselda will be available to stream on Netflix starting Jan. 25.