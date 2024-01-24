New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in February 2024

As it continues to check off a few final additions from its January 2024 content list, Netflix is getting ready for the new month. On Wednesday, the streamer unveiled the complete list of TV series and movies arriving in February 2024, and next month, subscribers will be treated to 45 new Netflix original series, films, and specials. Headlining the streamer's February arrivals is Netflix's live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Starring Gordon Cormieras Aang, the eight-episode debut season drops on Feb. 22. Elsewhere in the month, Netflix will celebrate the season of love by dropping several romantic titles on Valentine's Day, including the Netflix original films The Heartbreak Agency and A Soweto Love Story, as well as Season 6 of the streamer's hit original reality series Love Is Blind. Meanwhile, the streamer will serve up plenty of laughs with new comedy specials from the likes of Taylor Tomlin and Mike Epps and treat documentary lovers to everything from Season 6 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive to the new documentary Lover, Stalker, Killer. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in February 2024.

Feb. 1 - Feb. 5 Detective Forst (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES (TBD)

When a detective's maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law. The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (IN) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (TBD)

Featuring new revelations and unprecedented access, this docuseries digs into the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora and the shocking aftermath. ¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES (Feb. 1)

After 14 successful years on Spanish TV, the biggest personalities of "Sálvame" look for new job opportunities across America in this reality series. Let's Talk About CHU (TW) – NETFLIX SERIES (Feb. 2)

Part-time vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to speak candidly about sex. But in real life, she finds that subject to be so much trickier. Orion and the Dark – NETFLIX FAMILY (Feb. 2)

A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark. Dee & Friends in Oz – NETFLIX FAMILY (Feb. 5)

Feb. 6 - Feb. 10 Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES (Feb. 7)

Six couples put their love on the line by living together in a villa, where, for a few weeks straight, their truthfulness is tested by a modern lie detector. Participants of Love Never Lies Polska lose money for every lie, while telling the truth adds to the total cash prize. The couple that is most honest with each other will win the program. Luz: The Light of the Heart (BZ) – NETFLIX FAMILY (Feb. 7)

Raised by a kind Kaingang family after a tragedy, adventurous Luz launches a quest with her firefly companion to learn the truth about her roots. Raël: The Alien Prophet (FR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Feb. 7)

Featuring interviews with his followers, critics and Raël himself, this docuseries traces how a UFO-inspired religion spiraled into a controversial cult. One Day (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES (Feb. 8)

After spending graduation night together, Emma and Dexter go their separate ways – but their lives remain intertwined. Based on David Nicholls' novel. A Killer Paradox (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Feb. 9)

When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective. Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES (Feb. 9)

Nothing changes overnight. No matter how hard the four pals try to do things right, they always find new ways to mess up in work, family and sex. Ashes (TR) – NETFLIX FILM (Feb. 9)

From an intoxicating fantasy to a dangerous affair, a wealthy married woman finds her life irreversibly shattered after picking up an unpublished novel. Bhakshak (IN) – NETFLIX FILM (Feb. 9)

A struggling local journalist begins a dogged investigation into harrowing cases of abuse being covered up at a shelter for young girls. Lover, Stalker, Killer (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Feb. 9)

Feb. 11 - Feb. 15 Kill Me If You Dare (PL) – NETFLIX FILM (Feb. 13)

When a twist of fate reverses the fortune of their troubled marriage, Piotr and Natalia decide to stay together – but only until death do them part. Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Feb. 13)

With Sunderland desperate for some stability, a new manager is brought in to haul the club out of League One and into the coveted Championship. Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All – NETFLIX COMEDY (Feb. 13)

In her third Netflix original comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson talks about having your dream job, finding your perfect partner, dealing with anxiety and insomnia – all while asking the age-old question, "Can you really have it all?" A Soweto Love Story (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM (Feb. 14)

Desperate for her three single sons to get married, a mother promises her house to the first one to tie the knot, setting off a race to the altar. Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (BZ) – NETFLIX SERIES (Feb. 14)

Verônica forms unlikely alliances and unravels her past as her quest for justice culminates in this heart-stopping final season. The Heartbreak Agency (DE) – NETFLIX FILM (Feb. 14)

When a skeptical journalist reluctantly participates in heartbreak therapy for an article, he ends up opening his heart to his charming therapist. Love Is Blind: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES (Feb. 14)

The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina – all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the contestants leave the pods for the real world. Players – NETFLIX FILM (Feb. 14)

A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps? Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis ("Lucifer") star in this cheeky, fast-paced rom-com. AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) – NETFLIX SERIES (Feb. 15)

A new year means a new class, new rules – and new rulers – at the prestigious AlRawabi School for Girls. House of Ninjas (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES (Feb. 15)

Years after retiring from their formidable ninja lives, a dysfunctional family must return to shadowy missions to counteract a string of looming threats. Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Feb. 15)

As a teen, Little Nicolás managed to sneak between politicians, millionaires and even royals. In this docuseries, he tells his side of the scandal. Ready, Set, Love (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES (Feb. 15)

In a world grappling with a dwindling male population, an unassuming woman becomes a contender in a government-sponsored dating competition. The Vince Staples Show – NETFLIX SERIES (Feb. 15)

Feb. 16 - Feb. 20 The Abyss (SE) – NETFLIX FILM (Feb. 16)

As the Swedish town of Kiruna sinks, Frigga finds herself torn between her family and her job as security chief at the world's largest underground mine. Comedy Chaos (ID) – NETFLIX SERIES (Feb. 16)

After getting kicked out of his own company, a hapless man must juggle his delicate marriage and his struggling comedy club. Einstein and the Bomb (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Feb. 16)

What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius. Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) – NETFLIX SERIES (Feb. 19)

In this music competition show, Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain hit the streets of Rome, Naples and Milan to find the next Italian rap superstar. Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out – NETFLIX COMEDY (Feb. 20)

Feb. 21 - Feb. 25 Can I Tell You A Secret? (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Feb. 21)

Three women's lives are changed forever when a prolific stalker infiltrates their social media accounts. And they're only a fraction of his many victims. Avatar: The Last Airbender – NETFLIX FAMILY (Feb. 22)

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony – then everything changed. A live-action reimagining of the popular animated series. Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Feb. 23)

Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane – both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing. Mea Culpa – NETFLIX FILM (Feb. 23)

A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder. Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this seductive romantic thriller starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes. Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) – NETFLIX FILM (Feb. 23)

Raquel and Ares can't forget each other, even while seeing other people. Can they reunite despite family pressure in the final chapter of the trilogy? The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (Feb. 24)

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (Feb. 24)

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be produced by Silent House Productions. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. One of awards season's premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA's robust and diverse membership of 122,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995.