Netflix in Talks for Spinoff of Hit Show

Netflix seems to have gotten their hands on another spinoff from a popular property. According to Deadline, the streaming platform is in the running for Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett's potential spin-off.

As the outlet notes, Bennett released the info while speaking with BBC reporter Nihal Arthanayake and noted that the spinoff would focus on Jaq Lawrence, played in the series by Jasmine Jobson. "We are talking to Netflix about a spin-off, which will be around Jaq," he said, joking that Netflix might be unhappy he's mentioned it. "I've learned through bitter experience not to talk too much about shows that are in the future. You just never know if they're going to get made.

"And in fact, most shows that are developed actually don't get made. You can write the script and, for whatever reason, they don't get made. So you end up looking like a bit of a fool for mentioning it. But I have hopes that this will work," he continued.

He adds that there has also been plenty of talk about a possible Top Boy movie or musical, and a potential prequel. It was stressed that these projects are all in the early stages.

"I think that the world of Top Boy, the world that we jointly created, is so rich, it's so deep, and it has that fanatical following that it's something that still has life in it," he added. "Some shows reach their end, and you kind of go, 'Thank god they've ended, I love that show, but they've run out of steam'. But I do feel that there's more juice to squeeze from Top Boy."

Top Boy has become one of Netflix's most successful British imports for the streamer, brought back to life after U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 canceled it after its first two seasons. The show has continued on for three more seasons, with Jaq playing a major role in those revived seasons.