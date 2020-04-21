Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix is kicking off a new week with a round of new additions to its streaming library. Beginning on Monday, the streamer will be rolling out a total of 17 new titles for subscribers to watch. The new additions include 13 Netflix original movies, series, and specials that range across a variety of genres. Of course, the new titles join hundreds of others that have already become mainstays at the streamer. With a streaming library that is continuously growing, choosing what to stream next can be difficult. For a little help on that front, check out PopCulture.com's guide to what to stream next by clicking here. If you need a little something to boost your spirit amid the coronavirus lockdowns, check out a list of movies featuring adorable dogs by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Cooked with Cannabis' The "most fun-filled, fascinating and mouth-watering cooking competition series" is slated for a Monday, April 20 premiere on Netflix. Cooked With Canabis, the latest series to join the world of cooking competitions, sees three professional chefs competing to create a three-course meal based around themes with the added ingredient of cannabis. Food & Wine reports that the six-episode first season is hosted by singer and chef Kelis and Portland-based chef Leather Storrs. Kelis and Storrs are joined by a number of guest judges, including former talk show host Ricki Lake, actress Mary Lynn Rajskub, and rappers Too $hort, and El-P.

'Middleditch & Schwartz' Comedians Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz are bringing their two-person comedy show off the road and to the small screen in Middleditch & Schwartz. The live performances were filmed at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, April 21. Middleditch & Schwartz consists of three separate performances that were completely improvised and based entirely on a random audience suggestion – "Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job," "Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic," and "Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding."

'Absurd Planet' After showing subscribers the marvelous creatures of the world and how the earth is brought to life at night in the docuseries Our Planet and Night on Earth, Netflix is inviting viewers to take a look at the more absurd creatures that inhabit our planet. Humorous science series Absurd Planet sees quirky critters and Mother Nature herself narrating as the series offers glimpses into the lives of Earth's most incredible animals. Set to debut on Wednesday, April 22, Afi Ekulona lends her voice as a peppy and upbeat Mother Nature. Ekulona has voiced characters in the series Ugly Dolls as well as a number of video games. She has also worked on Grey's Anatomy and Miami Medical, among several others.

'After Life: Season 2 ' Ricky Gervais is back as local newspaper writer Tony in Season 2 of the comedy-drama series After Life. Initially debuting on the streamer in March of last year, the series follows Tony, whose life is upturned for the worse following the death of his wife. At first contemplating taking his own life, he ultimately decides to live as long as he can in order to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he wants, though his plan turns out to be more difficult than he thought when everyone around him attempts to save the nice guy they used to know. Although still struggling with guilt over the death of his wife, Season 2 will find Tony attempting to better himself by becoming a better friend to those around him, such as his co-workers who are dealing with their own struggles and the threat of the local newspaper being shut down. Season 2 will be available for streaming on Friday, April 24.

'Hello Ninja: Season 2' Netflix is stocking the second season of its animated Netflix Family series Hello Ninja on Friday. Based on a rhyming picture book by writer N.D. Wilson and illustrator Forrest Dickison, the series follows best friend Wesley and Georgie and their cat sidekick Pretzel. Although normal in appearances, they transform into ninjas and enter a secret magic world where they solve problems and save the day. Season 2 will see the trio going on brand new adventures, from Treasure Castle to taming the wild wild west. It features the voices of Lukas Engel as Wesley, Zoey Siewert as Georgie, and Sam Vincent as Pretzel.

What else is being added this week? The five titles mention above will be joined by 12 others. That means that Netflix subscribers will have a total of 17 new titles to choose from for their next binge, giving them plenty of entertainment to keep them occupied indoors. Avail. 4/20/20:

The Midnight Gospel – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Vatican Tapes Avail. 4/21/20:

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount Avail. 4/22/20:

Circus of Books – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

El silencio del pantano – NETFLIX FILM

The Plagues of Breslau – NETFLIX FILM

The Willoughbys – NETFLIX FILM

Win the Wilderness – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 4/23/20:

The House of Flowers : Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 4/24/20:

Extraction – NETFLIX FILM

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL