Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2020

As we make our way out of March and into April, keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout April 2020 to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer.

With the streaming wars in full effect (looking at you, Disney+), a number of TV shows and movies will be cut from Netflix in April, so make sure you’re squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the axe.

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in April, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 4/4 – 4/29

Leaving 4/4/20:

American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving 4/8/20:

Movie 43

Leaving 4/15/20:

21 & Over

Leaving 4/16/20:

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving 4/17/20:

Big Fat Liar

Leaving 4/19/20:

The Longest Yard

Leaving 4/24/20:

The Ugly Truth

Leaving 4/29/20:

National Treasure

LEAVING 4/30

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit

