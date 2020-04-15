Netflix Movies: 7 Adorable Dog Movies to Stream and Distract Yourself While Quarantined

With the current social distancing guidelines set to remain in effect across the U.S. through April, streaming services have been a crucial part of encouraging people to stay home in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. From extended free trials to hundreds of hours of free content, it seems there are more choices than ever when it comes to what to watch.

Although there are times when all someone wants to do is unwind and watch a canine steal the show. Fortunately, Netflix offers plenty of choices for those that are looking for the warm-hearted comfort that comes with watching a movie that allows its four-legged protagonists to take center stage. From live-action adventures to over-the-top animated romps, to eye-opening documentaries, there’s no shortage of dog content.

For those who aren’t already subscribers, Netflix happens to be one of the streaming services that’s currently offering a 30-day free trial, which is just another reason to stay home and make the most of the quarantine. While the streamer also offers a number of series on the role canines play in our lives, including Dogs and The Healing Powers of Dude, here’s a rundown of the best dog-centric movies available to stream on Netflix right now.

‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’

As the title might indicate, this 2019 sequel The Secret Life of Pets 2 focuses on a number of pets and the adventures they get into while their owners are away. Although a number of them happen to be dogs, including Patton Oswalt as the voice of the terrier, Max, Harrison Ford as the sheepdog named Rooster and Daisy the Shih Tzu, voiced by Tiffany Haddish.

‘Benji’

Two school kids strike up a friendship with an orphaned puppy named Benji. When danger befalls them and they end up kidnapped by robbers who are in over their heads, Benji and his scruffy sidekick come to the rescue.

‘White Fang’

Jack London’s 1906 novel White Fang has been adapted into a number of projects for the big and small screen. This 2018 animated rendition features a star-studded cast, including Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones and Paul Giamatti.

‘Life in the Doghouse’

The documentary Life in the Doghouse explores the work that’s being done at Danny & Ron’s Rescue, which has helped 10,000 dogs over the course of 10 years while exploring the role that man’s best friend plays in many people’s lives.

‘Bolt’

This 2008 animated feature from Disney centers on Bolt (voiced by John Travolta), a dog who stars on a sci-fi series whose been awarded fame and fortune — as well as the belief that his fictional powers are real. When one of his co-stars is in trouble, he sets out on a perilous journey to save them from a very real threat.

‘Patrick’

One of the streamer’s live-action offerings, Patrick, otherwise known as Patrick the Pug, is a British comedy about a woman named Sarah (Beattie Edmondson) who inherits a very spoiled pug from her grandmother. Despite the fact that her personal life is already in shambles.

‘To Be of Service’

Another documentary that’s both informative and heartwarming, To Be of Service explores the increasingly visible role of therapy dogs, and how they’ve been used to help veterans returning from combat cope with their PTSD.