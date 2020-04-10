Netflix Guide: 10+ TV Shows and Movies You Have to Watch This Weekend

Netflix's streaming library is filled with hundreds of titles, making picking something to watch a difficult task. With new additions being made practically every day – this week alone will see a total of nine new additions, joining dozens of others already made this month – our Netflix guide will help you pinpoint the perfect movie or TV series for you to binge. Currently, millions of people across the country are hunkering down indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. With both schools and work moving online, streaming has become a go-to form of entertainment, businesses shuttering their doors and even some parks closing in compliance with social distancing guidelines. Thankfully, Netflix has more than enough options for subscribers to choose from, and below you can find some of the best. Keep scrolling to see what should be added to the top of your must-watch list for this weekend. And don't forget to check out everything set to be added to the streamer this month.

The Crown (Photo: Netflix) For those hoping for a period drama, The Crown is a go-to series. A Netflix original, the drama depicts the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. With each season spanning a decade of her reign, viewers get the chance to witness historic moments in the queen’s life, including some of her rare broadcasts. The queen recently gave one of those rare speeches this month when she addressed the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic. "A young Princess Elizabeth marries Prince Philip. As King George VI's health worsens, Winston Churchill is elected prime minister for the second time," a synopsis for the series reads. The Crown, whose cast changes every two seasons, has won a number of awards, including Best Drama at the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards for stars Claire Foy and John Lithgow. Grey's Anatomy (Photo: ABC) With Season 16 having just come to an early end, fans can still get their fill of Grey's Anatomy on Netflix. Currently, the first 15 seasons of the popular ABC medical drama are available for streaming on Netflix, meaning that fans can relieve even the earliest moments in a re-watch that can span days. If 15 seasons isn’t enough, the spinoff series Private Practice is also available for streaming. "Guided by a skillful team of dedicated doctors, Meredith Grey and her fellow interns struggle with life-and-death decisions at Seattle Grace Hospital," Netflix's synopsis reads. Described as "emotional" and "romantic" by the streamer, the series stars Ellen Pompeo in the lead role, with other cast members including Sandra Oh, Chandra Wilson, and Justin Chambers. As fans of the series know, many of the cast members have come and gone.

The Hangover In these trying times, everyone needs a good laugh. Thankfully, Netflix has more than just one option for that. With a library filled with stand-up comedy specials and dozens of comedy series and films, the streamer also has one gem available for streaming that can be watched over and over again: The Hangover. "When three friends finally wake up after a wild bachelor party, they can't locate their best friend, who's supposed to be tying the knot," the official synopsis reads. Original premiering in theaters in 2009, the film has become a classic. It stars Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Heather Graham, Justin Bartha, Ken Jeong, and Jeffrey Tambor. Unfortunately, the sequels are not currently available for streaming on Netflix. Orange Is the New Black (Photo: Netflix) With the series having just come to an end over the summer, now is a perfect time to revisit Orange Is the New Black. The critically acclaimed series is oftentimes said to be the one that set the groundwork for Netflix's original programming. "Piper Chapman doesn't deserve her prison sentence. Of course, every one of her fellow inmates thinks the same thing," the synopsis reads. Created by Jenji Kohan, the series spans seven seasons and racked up numerous awards during its run. There is even talk of a potential sequel.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Photo: Netflix) Although you’ve most likely already binged through this, why not give Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness another go? The docuseries is currently the most-talked about thing on social media, and has become one the streamer’s most-binged series, drawing in 34 million viewers within its first 10 days of streaming. A brand new episode is set to be added on Sunday. "A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding," the synopsis reads. The seven-part docuseries depicts the feud in the world of big cats between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin and the murder-for-hire plot that landed Exotic a 22-year jail sentence. Our Planet "Experience our planet's natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope," the synopsis for Netflix's nature documentary Our Planet reads. The docuseries is narrated by David Attenborough and produced by Silverback Films. It can be followed by Our Planet – Behind the Scenes, which documents the making of the docuseries. The film offers behind-the-scenes footage of Our Planet, which took years to produce as filmmakers traveled the world to record footage of creatures from every corner of the globe.

Moonlight Among the many Academy Award-winning films on Netflix is Moonlight. The coming-of-age tale, spanning a 1 hour, 55 minute runtime, initially debuted in 2016. It is by Barry Jenkins and stars Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome, Naomie Harris, and Mahershala Ali. "In this acclaimed coming-of-age drama, a young man who grows up poor, black and gay in a rough Miami neighborhood tries to find his place in the world," the streamer’s synopsis for the film reads. Netflix also notes that Moonlight is the winner of three Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Ali’s performance. The Secret Life of Pets 2 There are also plenty of family-friendly options for subscribers of all ages, including The Secret Life of Pets 2. Although the first film is not currently available for streaming on Netflix, the sequel can still prove to be the perfect film for all members of the family. "On a farm outside New York, Max aims to boost his confidence while in the city, Snowball attempts to rescue a tiger cub and Gidget pretends to be a cat," the synopsis reads. The animated fimdirected by Chris Renaud, co-directed by Jonathan del Val, and written by Brian Lynch. It features the voices of Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Eric Stonestreet, Jenny Slate, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell, Nick Kroll, Dana Carvey, Ellie Kemper, Chris Renaud, Tara Strong, Michael Beattie, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, and Harrison Ford.

Nailed It! (Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix) For those hoping to get a little baking inspiration, but perhaps lacking many skills in the kitchen, Nailed It! is the perfect weekend-binge. The series, which celebrates baking fails, is hosted by Nicole Byer and features famed pastry chef Jacques Torres as a judge. Guest judges join each episode. "Crushed cupcakes. Deformed doughnuts. When it comes to high-stakes baking fails, nobody tops these amateur cooks," an official synopsis reads. Nailed It! currently has four seasons. Once you binge through those, you can move on to one of the many spinoffs, including Nailed It! Holiday, Nailed It! Mexico, Nailed It! France, and Nailed It! Germany.

Hush Prefer something that will get the adrenaline pumping? Your go-to film this weekend should be Hush. Directed by Mike Flanagan, who also directs the streamer’s hit horror series The Haunting of Hill House, the film has a 91 percent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. "A deaf writer who retreated into the woods to live a solitary life must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears in her window," the synopsis reads. The film stars Haunting of Hill House actress Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan, and Emilia "Emma" Graves.