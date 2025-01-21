Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 20)

January is winding to a close, and so are the number of new additions to Netflix’s content catalogue this month. After giving subscribers dozens of new streaming options this month – American Primeval, Back in Action, and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, to name a few – Netflix is taking things slow this week, only dropping five new titles.

This week’s roundup features a mix of licensed titles and Netflix originals. Joining the streamer’s licensed library will be a new installment of The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits, this edition for the week of Jan. 10. The first five season of CBS’ hit police procedural NCIS will also drop.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On the Netflix originals front, subscribers will be treated to three new and returning titles, including W.A.G.s to Riches and The Sand Castle. This week will also bring the highly-anticipated second season of the Gabriel Basso-starring action thriller series The Night Agent.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: “The biggest film TV and music stars join Graham Norton for a chat on the sofa in his under-15-minute compilation of standout moments.”

W.A.G.s to Riches

Play video

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “W.A.G.s to Riches takes you inside the high-stakes world of ambitious women in Miami, connected to the city’s most elite athletes, musicians, and power players. This docu-soap follows a bold group of women who are breaking the mold and building empires of their own, balancing thriving careers, motherhood, and high-profile relationships—all while dealing with the glamour and drama that come with their affluent lives. From battling blog-fueled gossip to competing in a city where connections are everything, these women are out to prove they’re more than just the trophies behind the men, with some even out-earning their famous male counterparts. With fierce ambition, rivalries, and jaw-dropping moments, W.A.G.s to Riches pulls back the curtain on their world like never before. Produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios with Rasheed J. Daniel, Liz Fine and Gardner Reed serving as executive producers.”

NCIS: Seasons 1-5

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 23

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: “Follow the agents of the NCIS — the Naval Criminal Investigative Service — as they track down terrorists and other high-profile criminals.”

The Night Agent: Season 2

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 23

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

The Sand Castle

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 24

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Stranded on a deserted island, a family of four scavenges for survival as their past unravels, sending them into a downward spiral of painful events.”

What’s leaving this week?

Only a single title will exit Netflix this week, with The Gift having exited the platform on Monday. With only a few days left in the month, Netflix will be making room for February’s upcoming titles by giving others the ax in the coming days.

Leaving 1/25/25

The Babadook

The Rental

Leaving 1/26/25

FullMetal Alchemist

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Leaving 1/31/25

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Project X

White Chicks

White House Down

Whitney

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty