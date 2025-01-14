Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 13)

Netflix’s streaming library is getting a little more crowded this week. Amid a month that has already seen new additions like Selling The City, American Primeval, and The Upshaws Season 6, 10 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals are set to join the streaming catalogue this week.

This week will bring some big-name licensed titles to the streamer. On Monday, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, a Michonne and Rick Grimes-centered Walking Dead follow-up, was added to Netflix. It is set to be followed by two more licensed titles this week – Season 1 of Fox’s animated sitcom Krapopolis and 2018’s critically acclaimed horror movie Hereditary, both of which are scheduled to drop Wednesday. This week will also bring with it seven Netflix originals, including the fourth season of Single’s Inferno, XO, Kitty Season 2, and the Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz-starring action comedy movie Back in Action.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Jan. 14

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “Whether it’s the joys of stereotyping or the beauty of drug addiction, Ari Shaffir focuses on the positive in this darkly uplifting special.”

Single’s Inferno: Season 4

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Jan. 14

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “In Single’s Inferno, the hottest and most flirty singles search for love on a deserted island. The only way to escape? To match for a romantic night in ‘paradise.’”

Public Disorder

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “A night of ferocious clashes in Val di Susa. A team from the Mobile Unit of Rome loses their chief, who is seriously injured. Mazinga, Marta and Salvatore’s team, however, is not like the others, it’s a team from Rome, which had to learn to contrast chaos and troubles with extreme methods as well as with the harmony of a tribe, almost like a family. A family that the new commander, Michele, part of the reformist police, will have to deal with. For such police, teams like that are the symbol of an old school that must be refounded. As if the chaos that hits the new squad at the moment of maximum internal fragility wasn’t enough, there’s also a new wave of people’s discontent with institutions.

Among rising tensions, the team members are called to take sides and forced to question the deeper meaning of their work and their own membership of the Department.”

XO, Kitty: Season 2

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 16

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey is back in Seoul for a new semester at KISS. She’s single for the first time in a long time, and ready for a fresh start: no more meddling, no more drama. Maybe just some casual dating. Emphasis on casual. But she has more to worry about than her love life, as a letter from her mother’s past sets her on a wild journey, and new faces at KISS bring change. As secrets unravel and bonds are tested, Kitty will learn that life, family and love are more complicated than she ever imagined.”

Back in Action

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 17

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 1/13/25

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season 1

Avail. 1/15/25

Hereditary

Krapopolis: Season 1

Avail. 1/17/25

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Young, Famous & African: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

The Netflix streaming library will take a bit of a hit this week as five titles depart.

Leaving 1/14/25

The Magicians: Seasons 1-5

Monk: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 1/15/25

Cats

New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5

Selma