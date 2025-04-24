‘Emily in Paris’ Star Confirms Exit From Netflix Show

Camille Razat is bidding Emily in Paris adieu.

The actress, 31, confirmed that she will not be returning as her character Camille for the Netflix series’ fifth season less than a week after initial reports of her exit.

“After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris,” Razat began an Instagram post featuring photos of her time on the show shared Thursday. “It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories.”

The French actress continued on to thank Emily in Paris creator Darren Star, as well as Netflix and Paramount “for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life” and for leaving “the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of [the] Emily In Paris world.”

“This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end,” Razat wrote. “It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons.”

The actress then shared that she had recently wrapped two other shows — Nero for Netflix and Les Disparues de la Gare for Disney+ — and has launched her own production company Tazar, which is “currently developing our first feature film.”

“I leave the show with nothing but love and admiration for the cast, crew, and fans who have supported us along the way,” Razat concluded. “Thank you for the beautiful ride.”

Razat’s Emily in Paris castmates were quick to wish her well in the comments, with Lily Collins writing, “Love you sister. It’s been a wild ride and an absolute pleasure. You’re a rockstar. So proud of you.” Lucas Bravo similarly said goodbye to “ma sœur” while Ashley Park noted how “proud of” Razat she will always be.

Lucien Laviscount also left an emotional comment on Razat’s farewell message. “From day one you’ve been my rider on this show. Your passion for story telling, your dark sense of humour, your unwavering ability to stay true to yourself, when everything’s pushing you in a different direction,” he wrote. “You’re special Camille and I feel absolutely honoured to of been able to dance with you these past seasons. Keep on shining. I’m going to miss laughing with you. I’m cheering you on in everything you do.”