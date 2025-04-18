‘Emily in Paris’ Loses Key Cast Member Ahead of Season 5

Emily in Paris is saying “au revoir” to Camille!

The hit Netflix show, which is scheduled to begin filming Season 5 in May, will lose its leading villain from the first four seasons, played by Camille Razat, according to multiple outlets.

Season 4 came to a dramatic conclusion after Emily (Lily Collins) began dating Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) after Camille left him at the altar due to his feelings for her former friend. Camille, who had been having an affair with her Greek girlfriend Sofia (Melia Kreiling), also thought she was pregnant with Gabriel’s baby until she learned that the test she had taken gave her a false positive result. After discovering the truth, Camille packed up and left, making her absence from Season 5 relatively unsurprising.

Emily in Paris creator Darren Star had also hinted at Camille’s exit from the show after Season 4. “I think she’s always going to be part of the series — she’s part of their world and I would never rule out the fact that we’re going to see her again. Her story is going to continue,” he told The Wrap. “Characters can come in and out of a series, but you don’t necessarily have to see them. We may or may not. I don’t know how much of Camille we’ll see next season. But again, she’s part of the world of the series. I’m not sure how soon we’ll see her, but it doesn’t mean, again, that we won’t be seeing her.”

Season 5 of Emily in Paris will kick off production in Rome this May, after Season 4 saw Emily making her move to Rome permanent in order to head up the Italian office of Agence Grateau. A return to Paris seems imminent, however, as production is scheduled to return to the French capital later in the summer.

Also returning for Season 5 are the characters Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Julien (Samuel Arnold), Luc (Bruno Gouery), Antoine Lambert (William Abadie) and Mindy Chen (Ashley Park).