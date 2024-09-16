'Emily in Paris' Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix

Emily in Paris Season 5 is officially a go! Just days after Part 2 of the hit Lily Collins-starring series dropped on Sept. 12, Netflix announced Monday that Emily in Paris has been renewed for a fifth season. Reacting to the news, series creator Darren Star told Tudum, "we're thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily's adventures in Rome and Paris!"

Premiering on Netflix in 2020, Emily in Paris stars Collins as Emily Cooper, a Chicago marketing executive who moves to Paris to provide an American point of view to a French marketing firm. The series also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie.

After Season 4 (warning: spoilers ahead!) ended with Emily heading to Rome after sparking romance with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) following her split from chef Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo), Star teased that "Emily's going to have a presence in Rome" in Season 5. He added that "it doesn't mean she's not going to be in Paris, but she's going to have a presence in Rome." Although it will still be a while before Season 5 drops, and while plot details for the upcoming season haven't been released, Star teased that Emily's relationship with Marcello will be explored, as "I feel like they have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that's going to continue to play out next season."

"Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance," Collins shared. "We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."

The Season 5 renewal comes just four days after Season 4 of Emily in Paris wrapped. The season debuted in two parts. Part 1 debuted on Aug. 12 in the No. 1 slot in Netflix Global Top 10 with 19.9 million views in its first four days on release. That first batch of episodes reached the Top 10 in 93 countries. The consensus on Part 2, which debuted on Sept. 12, isn't yet in, but the show currently ranks No. 2 in the U.S.

Emily in Paris is created by Star, who is also behind Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Sex and the City, Younger, and And Just Like That... The first four seasons are available to stream on Netflix. Season 5 doesn't have a premiere date.