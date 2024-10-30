‘Frustrated’ Netflix Star Hints at Wanting Out of Hit Series: ‘Not Fun Anymore’

Actor Lucas Bravo said that playing Gabriel in Netflix’s Emily in Paris “is not fun anymore” in a new interview published on Tuesday. The actor seemed to cast doubt on whether he wanted to return for Season 5 of the show at all, leading some fans to panic. So far nothing is official, but Bravo’s words are pretty clear.

“The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take,” Bravo told IndieWire this week. “As they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimizing and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him.”

Bravo went on to say that it is not just a matter of the script, claiming that even his acting choices are limited on this production. He said, “We don’t get much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply. It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5… because my contract ends at Season 4. I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore. It’s a comedy, everybody is having fun around me, everybody is jumping around, and I’m just slowly sinking into god knows what.”

Still, Bravo emphasized his gratitude to the show for catapulting his career into the mainstream. He said: “I love the show. It started everything for me. I love the show and the people in it. With saying that, I feel like I am not being nice or grateful, but when you love something you want it to be… you want the best version of it. I’m not going to lie, I’ve been frustrated with the direction by character is taking. But we’ll see where it goes. The show is not over.”

Netflix has not commented publicly on Bravo’s interview, despite requests from other news outlets. At the time of this writing, it does not appear that any of the show’s writers or producers have commented publicly. Bravo is a French actor with French-language TV credits going back to 2013, but Emily in Paris became his global breakout role starting in 2020. Since then he has appeared in four feature-length films, with at least two more on the way.

Bravo is currently promoting the new true-crime movie Freedom, which premieres on Friday, Nov. 1. Emily in Paris was renewed for Season 5 back in September, but there’s no word yet on when it will air. Previous seasons are streaming now on Netflix.