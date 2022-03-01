Disney+’s Latest Cancellation Was Costly and Caused ‘Screaming Matches’

There has been a lot of speculation about Disney+, its place in the ongoing streaming wars, and why more of Its projects aren’t working. They have had a few projects like The Mandalorian and WandaVision that make waves, but there haven’t been as many break-out hits as expected despite the deep catalog of IP. In a new report from Puck, the recently canceled Beauty and the Beast prequel series that was set to star Josh Gad and Luke Evans caused quite a few headaches behind the scenes, even leading to “screaming matches.”

According to the report, the Beauty and the Beast prequel ended up being a wildly expensive waste. “There was a time, not that long ago actually, when it would be major news that a studio poured almost three years and tens of millions of dollars into a TV project that never shot a day of film,” the report reads. “We’d all debate what went wrong and speculate about the fallout for the talent and executives involved. But in this overheated market, where similar $150 million projects are routinely greenlit and rushed to streaming to juice those quarterly subscriber numbers, the Beast implosion kinda came and went—just an expensive vase that fell off a packed conveyor belt.”

Although those involved with the project declined to comment on the implosion and cancelation, Disney apparently wasn’t happy with the first three scripts that Gad, Eddy Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz had written for the intended 6-episode musical miniseries. Alan Menken was also set to create new music for the project. This caused some friction between the executives and the creative side of the production, with some feeling “inexperienced execs” shouldn’t be dictating if a project is ready or the direction it should be going. Before its cancellation, though, the series was already building sets in London, the cast was secured with some being added only days before, and Gad’s schedule had been pushed to make room for the series. The show’s creators were only made more upset by the decisions up through the cancellation, with “shouting matches” happening behind the scenes. It is also the creative trio’s second series to have the rug pulled out from under it, with The Muppets planned Disney+ series falling to the same fate in 2019.

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the show had been “delayed indefinitely,” with Gad and Evans confirming the news on Twitter and blaming schedules. “Sadly, ‘Tis true,” Gad and Evans both wrote in separate statements. “We tried to make it all work but under the gun, it wasn’t meant to be… for now. These characters and this story will live on, but sometimes the best intentions & reality collide & nothing can be done. But… we truly hope we get to make it when our schedules allow.” Evans wrote, “This is a very sad message for us to tweet. We are devastated. Goodbye, for now, from Gaston and Le fou.”