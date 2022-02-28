Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in March 2022

March is almost here, and streaming platforms are getting ready to welcome the new month with long lists of new titles headed to their libraries. After stocking their already impressive content catalogues full with hundreds of titles throughout August, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – are ready to bulk up their libraries with new titles coming in March 2022.

Again vowing to put an increased focus on original content in 2022, March at Netflix will see plenty of big titles stocked in the streaming library, including the starring ’80s-style family adventure The Adam Project and the Season 2 premiere of the streamer’s hit drama Bridgerton. Netflix is not alone in treating subscribers to hotly-anticipated titles, though, with Disney+ set to host the exclusive world premiere of Turning Red and also debut new titles including Moon Knight and Cheaper By the Dozen. Fellow streamer Hulu, meanwhile, will see additions like The Dropout, its original limited series starring Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes. Over at HBO Max, subscribers will be able to press play on everything from Taika Waititi’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death to several Best Picture nominees, like Drive My Car and West Side Story.

March 1

NETFLIX

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie RichThe Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

The Guardians of Justice – NETFLIX SERIES

Worst Roommate Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

The Aviator, 2004

Adaptation, 2002

All the Pretty Horses, 2000

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Around the World in 80 Days, 1956

Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary

Boyz n the Hood, 1991

Cameraperson, Documentary

Diner, 1982

Fireboys, Documentary

Fly Away Home, 1996

Gigi, 1958

Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)

Mogul Mowgli, 2020

One Tree Hill, 2003

Resident Evil, 1996

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004

Starship Troopers, 1997

Starsky & Hutch, 1975

The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947

The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary

The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary

Urban Legend, 1998

Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Proposal (2009)

Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)

Prometheus (2012)

Chronicle (2012)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Flightplan (2005)

The Tooth Fairy (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Lawless (2012)

Crash (2005)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Blackfish (2013)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Coffy (1973)

Blacula (1972)

Spaceballs (1987)

Be Cool (2005)

Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Baby Sheba (1975)

Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Puss In Boots (2012)

Takers (2010)

HULU

Better Things: Season 5 Premiere

Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1

2 Days in the Valley

8MM

A Madea Christmas

Another Earth

Baby Mama

The Banger Sisters

Beaches

Benny & Joon

The Big Scary S Word

Blue Chips

Blue Velvet

Bringing Down the House

Brothers

Can’t Buy Me Love

Casualties of War

Center Stage

Charlie Wilson’s War

The Choice

Crash

Dance Flick

Dangerous Beauty

Deficit

Demolition Man

The Descendants

Deuces Wild

Devil in a Blue Dress

Disaster Movie

Downhill Racer

Drinking Buddies

The Edge

Edward Scissorhands

Evan Almighty

Feel the Noise

The Firm

Flatliners

Forever My Girl

Freedomland

Fright Night

G

Garden State

Ghoulies

The Gift

Gigli

Glory

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Green Zone

Guarding Tess

Guess Who

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hardball

Heaven Can Wait

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Insider

Juno

Kiss the Girls

L.A. Confidential

Land of the Dead

The Last Waltz

Lawless

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Looks Who’s Talking

Margin Call

The Meddler

Moby Doc

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

The Omen

Peggy Sue Got Married

People Like Us

The Perfect Holiday

Platoon Leader

Predators

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Roxanne

The Royal Tenenbaums

Sahara

The Saint

Savior for Sale

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Sense and Sensibility

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Shit & Champagne

Show Me the Picture

Single White Female

Spaced Invaders

The Square

St. Elmo’s fire

Starship Troopers

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

To Catch a Thief

Transcendence

Trapped

Unstoppable

Vertical Limit

The Virgin Suicides

The Woman in Black

PEACOCK

17 Again, 2009

The A-Team, 2010

All Is Lost, 2013

American Graffiti, 1973

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Reunion, 2012

American Wedding, 2003

Away We Go, 2009

Backdraft, 1991

Being John Malkovich, 1999

The Big Lebowski, 1998

The Birds, 1963

Blue Streak, 1999

Bring It On Again, 2004 –

Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

Brown Sugar, 2002

Cape Fear, 1991

Casino, 1995

Cats, 2019

Concussion, 2015

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Crank, 2006

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

The Darkest Hour, 2011

Dazed and Confused, 1993

Drive Angry 3D, 2011

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991

Hancock, 2008

Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much, 1956

Hitchcock: Rear Window, 1954

Hitchcock: Rope, 1948

Hitchcock: Vertigo, 1958

Honey, 2003

Honey 2, 2011

Hot Fuzz, 2007

Hours, 2013

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010

Howard the Duck, 1986

The Hurt Locker, 2009

In Bruges, 2008

Knocked Up, 2007

A League of their Own, 1992

Leprechaun, 1993

Leprechaun II, 1994

Leprechaun III, 1995

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997

Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003

Lucy, 2014

Made of Honor, 2008

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Marnie, 1964

My Girl, 1991

Notting Hill, 1999

Pompeii, 2014

Precious: Based on the Novel by Sapphire, 2009

The Producers, 2009

Psycho, 1960

The Punisher, 2004

The Road to El Dorado, 2000

Saboteur, 1942

Scarface, 1983

Scent of a Woman, 1992

Seven, 1995

Shadow of a Doubt, 1943

Silent Running, 1943

Sinister, 2012

Step Brothers, 2008

Taken, 2008

Taken 3, 2015

Traffic, 2001

Trainwreck, 2015

Transporter 3, 2008

Twelve Monkeys, 1996

Underworld, 2003

Underworld Awakening, 2012

Underworld: Blood Wars, 2016

Unlocked, 2022

Van Helsing, 2004

The Waterboy, 1998

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Date, 2005

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008

Zombieland, 2009

March 2

NETFLIX

Against The Ice – NETFLIX FILM

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – NETFLIX FILM

Savage Rhythm – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Blade I, 2002

Drive My Car, 2021

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5

West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)

DISNEY+

Brain Games: On The Road (S1)

Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)

West Side Story

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 3 “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”

March 3

NETFLIX

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Midnight at the Pera Palace – NETFLIX SERIES

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Weekend Away – NETFLIX FILM

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! – NETFLIX COMEDY

HBO MAX

Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

HULU

The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Before Midnight

Oculus

PEACOCK

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 4x6km Relay

JOE vs CAROLE, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 1 (Peacock Original)

March 4

NETFLIX

The Invisible Thread – NETFLIX FILM

Lies and Deceit – NETFLIX SERIES

Making Fun – NETFLIX SERIES

Meskina – NETFLIX FILM

Pieces of Her – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)

F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)

Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)

DISNEY+

Russia’s Wild Tiger

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Lucy and Desi (Amazon Original Movie)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical – Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

HULU

Fresh (Hulu Original)

Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere

Benedetta

Lantern’s Lane

PEACOCK

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 4×7.5km Relay

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Newcastle Falcons

Winter Paralympics

March 5

NETFLIX

Beirut

HULU

Stronger

PEACOCK

Arnold Palmer Invitational

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 10km Sprint

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 7.5km Spring

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Bristol Bears

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Northampton Saints

Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Worcester Warriors

Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Leicester Tigers

Premier League – TBD

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC)

Supercross – Daytona, FL

Winter Paralympics

March 6

HBO MAX

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Mark, Mary, & Some Other People

PEACOCK

Arnold Palmer Invitational

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 10km Pursuit

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

Paris-Nice Cycling

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sale Sharks

Winter Paralympics

March 7

NETFLIX

Good Girls: Season 4

HBO MAX

Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere

PEACOCK

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Paris-Nice Cycling

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

Winter Paralympics

March 8

NETFLIX

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Autumn Girl – NETFLIX FILM

Chip and Potato: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Last One Standing – NETFLIX SERIES

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You – NETFLIX COMEDY

HBO MAX

Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8

HULU

India Sweets & Spices

PEACOCK

Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic, 2021

Paris-Nice Cycling

Perfect World: A Deadly Game, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)

Winter Paralympics

March 9

NETFLIX

The Andy Warhol Diaries – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Bombardment – NETFLIX FILM

Byron Baes – NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye Germany – NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Kingdom: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Weekend Family (S1)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 4 “Father Figures”

HULU

The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere

PEACOCK

Paris-Nice Cycling

The Thing About Pam, Episode 1 (NBC)

Winter Paralympics

March 10

NETFLIX

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma’s World: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Kotaro Lives Alone – NETFLIX ANIME

Love, Life & Everything in Between – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Dune, 2021 (HBO) (available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices)

Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Harina (Amazon Original)

HULU

The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere

Domino Masters: Series Premiere

Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere

American Refugee

PEACOCK

Bust Down, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 10km Sprint

Paris-Nice Cycling

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 2 (Peacock Original)

Winter Paralympics

March 11

NETFLIX

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Life After Death with Tyler Henry – NETFLIX SERIES

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After – NETFLIX SERIES

The Adam Project – NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Turning Red – Premiere

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red – Premiere

APPLE TV+

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Pete the Cat – Season 2 Part 4 (Amazon Original)

Upload – Season 2 (Amazon Original)

PEACOCK

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Paris-Nice Cycling

Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. Wales

Winter Paralympics

March 12

NETFLIX

Dunkirk

HBO MAX

Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere

HULU

Multiverse

PEACOCK

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 15km Mass Start

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start

Paris-Nice Cycling

THE PLAYERS Championship

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Exeter Chiefs

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. London Irish

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Saracens

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Gloucester Rugby

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 15 (NBC)

Six Nations Rugby – England v. France

Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland

Winter Paralympics

March 13

NETFLIX

London Has Fallen

HBO MAX

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

PEACOCK

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Mixed Relay

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Single Mixed Relay

Paris-Nice Cycling

The Players Championship

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Harlequins

Premiership Rugby – Northamption Saints v. Wasps

Supercross – Detroit, MI

Winter Paralympics

March 14

HBO MAX

Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1

HULU

Claws: Complete Season 4

Hell Hath No Fury

PEACOCK

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 15

NETFLIX

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation – NETFLIX ANIME

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. – NETFLIX COMEDY

Marilyn’s Eyes – NETFLIX FILM

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU

All Good Things

Nature Calls

You Can’t Kill Me

PEACOCK

Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen)

My Son, 2021

March 16

NETFLIX

Pedal to Metal – NETFLIX SERIES

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A Walk Among the Tombstones

DISNEY+

Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)

Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 5 “Snackland”

HULU

Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere

Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere

Step

PEACOCK

Big Daddy, 1999

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

The Thing About Pam, Episode 2 (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

March 17

NETFLIX

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued by Ruby – NETFLIX FILM

Soil – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

HULU

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

PEACOCK

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 1 (USA)

March 18

NETFLIX

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question – NETFLIX SERIES

Animal: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Black Crab – NETFLIX FILM

Cracow Monsters – NETFLIX SERIES

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love – NETFLIX SERIES

Human Resources – NETFLIX SERIES

Is It Cake? – NETFLIX SERIES

Light the Night: Part 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Standing Up – NETFLIX SERIES

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Windfall – NETFLIX FILM

Without Saying Goodbye – NETFLIX FILM

Young, Famous & African – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere

Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)

Vlad & Niki, 2018

DISNEY+

Step

Cheaper by the Dozen – Premiere

More Than Robots – Premiere

APPLE TV+

WeCrashed

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Master (Amazon Original)

HULU

Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Deep Water (Hulu Original)

Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere

Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20

PEACOCK

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 10km Sprint

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 20

World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 19

HULU

Captains of Za’atari

I Know Who Killed Me

My Little Pony

PEACOCK

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 10km Pursuit

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring

Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland

Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. England

Six Nations Rugby – France v. Wales

Supercross – Indianapolis, IN

Valspar Championship

World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 20

HBO MAX

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

PEACOCK

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 15km Mass Start

IndyCar – Texas

Valspar Championship

World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 21

NETFLIX

Call the Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands – NETFLIX FILM

PEACOCK

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

El Señor De Los Cielos, Seasons 1-3

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

March 22

NETFLIX

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days – NETFLIX COMEDY

The Principles of Pleasure – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)

HULU

American Song Contest: Series Premiere

PEACOCK

American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 23

HBO MAX

Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999

DISNEY+

Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)

The Doc Files (S1)

Parallels – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 6 “Get In”

HULU

Bloods: Season 2A

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

PEACOCK

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

The Thing About Pam, Episode 3 (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 24

NETFLIX

Love Like the Falling Petals – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

King Richard, 2021 (available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices)

One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

PEACOCK

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 2 (USA)

March 25

NETFLIX

Bridgerton: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Transformers: BotBots – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001

Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere

DISNEY+

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u – Premiere

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

APPLE TV+

Pachinko

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

HULU

Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere

American Siege

March 26

NETFLIX

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

HULU

Mass

PEACOCK

Supercross – Seattle, WA

World Figure Skating Championships

World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play

March 27

PEACOCK

World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play

March 28

NETFLIX

The Imitation Game

HULU

The Oscars

Monsters and Men

PEACOCK

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

March 29

NETFLIX

Thermae Romae Novae – NETFLIX ANIME

Mighty Express: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike – NETFLIX COMEDY

HULU

The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

PEACOCK

American Song Contest, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)

New York Homicide, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 30

NETFLIX

All Hail – NETFLIX FILM

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Moon Knight – Premiere

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 7 “When You Wish Upon a Roker”

HULU

Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere

Killing Them Softly

PEACOCK

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

The Thing About Pam, Episode 4 (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

March 31

NETFLIX

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Moonshot, 2022 (available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices)

HULU

First Day: Complete Season 2

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

PEACOCK

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

The Last Exorcism, 2010

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 3 (USA)