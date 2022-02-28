Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in March 2022

March is almost here, and streaming platforms are getting ready to welcome the new month with long lists of new titles headed to their libraries. After stocking their already impressive content catalogues full with hundreds of titles throughout August, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – are ready to bulk up their libraries with new titles coming in March 2022.
Again vowing to put an increased focus on original content in 2022, March at Netflix will see plenty of big titles stocked in the streaming library, including the starring ’80s-style family adventure The Adam Project and the Season 2 premiere of the streamer’s hit drama Bridgerton. Netflix is not alone in treating subscribers to hotly-anticipated titles, though, with Disney+ set to host the exclusive world premiere of Turning Red and also debut new titles including Moon Knight and Cheaper By the Dozen. Fellow streamer Hulu, meanwhile, will see additions like The Dropout, its original limited series starring Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes. Over at HBO Max, subscribers will be able to press play on everything from Taika Waititi’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death to several Best Picture nominees, like Drive My Car and West Side Story.
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription.
March 1
NETFLIX
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
The Green Mile
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Public Enemies
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie RichThe Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander
The Guardians of Justice – NETFLIX SERIES
Worst Roommate Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
The Aviator, 2004
Adaptation, 2002
All the Pretty Horses, 2000
Are We Done Yet?, 2007
Around the World in 80 Days, 1956
Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary
Boyz n the Hood, 1991
Cameraperson, Documentary
Diner, 1982
Fireboys, Documentary
Fly Away Home, 1996
Gigi, 1958
Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)
Mogul Mowgli, 2020
One Tree Hill, 2003
Resident Evil, 1996
Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021
Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
Starship Troopers, 1997
Starsky & Hutch, 1975
The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947
The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary
The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary
Urban Legend, 1998
Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
The Proposal (2009)
Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)
Prometheus (2012)
Chronicle (2012)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
Flightplan (2005)
The Tooth Fairy (2010)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Lawless (2012)
Crash (2005)
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)
Blackfish (2013)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Coffy (1973)
Blacula (1972)
Spaceballs (1987)
Be Cool (2005)
Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)
Foxy Brown (1974)
Baby Sheba (1975)
Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Puss In Boots (2012)
Takers (2010)
HULU
Better Things: Season 5 Premiere
Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1
2 Days in the Valley
8MM
A Madea Christmas
Another Earth
Baby Mama
The Banger Sisters
Beaches
Benny & Joon
The Big Scary S Word
Blue Chips
Blue Velvet
Bringing Down the House
Brothers
Can’t Buy Me Love
Casualties of War
Center Stage
Charlie Wilson’s War
The Choice
Crash
Dance Flick
Dangerous Beauty
Deficit
Demolition Man
The Descendants
Deuces Wild
Devil in a Blue Dress
Disaster Movie
Downhill Racer
Drinking Buddies
The Edge
Edward Scissorhands
Evan Almighty
Feel the Noise
The Firm
Flatliners
Forever My Girl
Freedomland
Fright Night
G
Garden State
Ghoulies
The Gift
Gigli
Glory
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Green Zone
Guarding Tess
Guess Who
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hardball
Heaven Can Wait
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Insider
Juno
Kiss the Girls
L.A. Confidential
Land of the Dead
The Last Waltz
Lawless
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Looks Who’s Talking
Margin Call
The Meddler
Moby Doc
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
The Omen
Peggy Sue Got Married
People Like Us
The Perfect Holiday
Platoon Leader
Predators
The Princess Bride
The Raid 2
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Roxanne
The Royal Tenenbaums
Sahara
The Saint
Savior for Sale
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
Sense and Sensibility
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Shit & Champagne
Show Me the Picture
Single White Female
Spaced Invaders
The Square
St. Elmo’s fire
Starship Troopers
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
To Catch a Thief
Transcendence
Trapped
Unstoppable
Vertical Limit
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black
PEACOCK
17 Again, 2009
The A-Team, 2010
All Is Lost, 2013
American Graffiti, 1973
American Pie, 1999
American Pie 2, 2001
American Reunion, 2012
American Wedding, 2003
Away We Go, 2009
Backdraft, 1991
Being John Malkovich, 1999
The Big Lebowski, 1998
The Birds, 1963
Blue Streak, 1999
Bring It On Again, 2004 –
Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006
Brokeback Mountain, 2005
Brown Sugar, 2002
Cape Fear, 1991
Casino, 1995
Cats, 2019
Concussion, 2015
The Constant Gardener, 2005
Crank, 2006
Dallas Buyers Club, 2013
The Darkest Hour, 2011
Dazed and Confused, 1993
Drive Angry 3D, 2011
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
Fool’s Gold, 2008
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991
Hancock, 2008
Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much, 1956
Hitchcock: Rear Window, 1954
Hitchcock: Rope, 1948
Hitchcock: Vertigo, 1958
Honey, 2003
Honey 2, 2011
Hot Fuzz, 2007
Hours, 2013
How to Train Your Dragon, 2010
Howard the Duck, 1986
The Hurt Locker, 2009
In Bruges, 2008
Knocked Up, 2007
A League of their Own, 1992
Leprechaun, 1993
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997
Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Lucy, 2014
Made of Honor, 2008
Mamma Mia!, 2008
Marnie, 1964
My Girl, 1991
Notting Hill, 1999
Pompeii, 2014
Precious: Based on the Novel by Sapphire, 2009
The Producers, 2009
Psycho, 1960
The Punisher, 2004
The Road to El Dorado, 2000
Saboteur, 1942
Scarface, 1983
Scent of a Woman, 1992
Seven, 1995
Shadow of a Doubt, 1943
Silent Running, 1943
Sinister, 2012
Step Brothers, 2008
Taken, 2008
Taken 3, 2015
Traffic, 2001
Trainwreck, 2015
Transporter 3, 2008
Twelve Monkeys, 1996
Underworld, 2003
Underworld Awakening, 2012
Underworld: Blood Wars, 2016
Unlocked, 2022
Van Helsing, 2004
The Waterboy, 1998
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Wedding Date, 2005
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
Zombieland, 2009
March 2
NETFLIX
Against The Ice – NETFLIX FILM
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – NETFLIX FILM
Savage Rhythm – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Blade I, 2002
Drive My Car, 2021
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5
West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)
DISNEY+
Brain Games: On The Road (S1)
Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)
West Side Story
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 3 “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”
March 3
NETFLIX
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Midnight at the Pera Palace – NETFLIX SERIES
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Weekend Away – NETFLIX FILM
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! – NETFLIX COMEDY
HBO MAX
Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Before Midnight
Oculus
PEACOCK
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 4x6km Relay
JOE vs CAROLE, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 1 (Peacock Original)
March 4
NETFLIX
The Invisible Thread – NETFLIX FILM
Lies and Deceit – NETFLIX SERIES
Making Fun – NETFLIX SERIES
Meskina – NETFLIX FILM
Pieces of Her – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)
F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)
Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)
DISNEY+
Russia’s Wild Tiger
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Lucy and Desi (Amazon Original Movie)
The Boys Presents: Diabolical – Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)
HULU
Fresh (Hulu Original)
Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere
Benedetta
Lantern’s Lane
PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 4×7.5km Relay
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Newcastle Falcons
Winter Paralympics
March 5
NETFLIX
Beirut
HULU
Stronger
PEACOCK
Arnold Palmer Invitational
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 10km Sprint
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 7.5km Spring
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Northampton Saints
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Worcester Warriors
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Leicester Tigers
Premier League – TBD
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC)
Supercross – Daytona, FL
Winter Paralympics
March 6
HBO MAX
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Mark, Mary, & Some Other People
PEACOCK
Arnold Palmer Invitational
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 10km Pursuit
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit
Paris-Nice Cycling
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sale Sharks
Winter Paralympics
March 7
NETFLIX
Good Girls: Season 4
HBO MAX
Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere
PEACOCK
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
Paris-Nice Cycling
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
Winter Paralympics
March 8
NETFLIX
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Autumn Girl – NETFLIX FILM
Chip and Potato: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Last One Standing – NETFLIX SERIES
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You – NETFLIX COMEDY
HBO MAX
Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8
HULU
India Sweets & Spices
PEACOCK
Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic, 2021
Paris-Nice Cycling
Perfect World: A Deadly Game, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)
Winter Paralympics
March 9
NETFLIX
The Andy Warhol Diaries – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Bombardment – NETFLIX FILM
Byron Baes – NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye Germany – NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Kingdom: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Weekend Family (S1)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 4 “Father Figures”
HULU
The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
Paris-Nice Cycling
The Thing About Pam, Episode 1 (NBC)
Winter Paralympics
March 10
NETFLIX
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Kotaro Lives Alone – NETFLIX ANIME
Love, Life & Everything in Between – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Dune, 2021 (HBO) (available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices)
Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Harina (Amazon Original)
HULU
The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere
Domino Masters: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere
American Refugee
PEACOCK
Bust Down, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 10km Sprint
Paris-Nice Cycling
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 2 (Peacock Original)
Winter Paralympics
March 11
NETFLIX
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
Life After Death with Tyler Henry – NETFLIX SERIES
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After – NETFLIX SERIES
The Adam Project – NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Turning Red – Premiere
Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red – Premiere
APPLE TV+
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Pete the Cat – Season 2 Part 4 (Amazon Original)
Upload – Season 2 (Amazon Original)
PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 7.5km Sprint
Paris-Nice Cycling
Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. Wales
Winter Paralympics
March 12
NETFLIX
Dunkirk
HBO MAX
Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere
HULU
Multiverse
PEACOCK
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 15km Mass Start
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start
Paris-Nice Cycling
THE PLAYERS Championship
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Exeter Chiefs
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. London Irish
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Saracens
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Gloucester Rugby
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 15 (NBC)
Six Nations Rugby – England v. France
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland
Winter Paralympics
March 13
NETFLIX
London Has Fallen
HBO MAX
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
PEACOCK
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Mixed Relay
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Single Mixed Relay
Paris-Nice Cycling
The Players Championship
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Harlequins
Premiership Rugby – Northamption Saints v. Wasps
Supercross – Detroit, MI
Winter Paralympics
March 14
HBO MAX
Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1
HULU
Claws: Complete Season 4
Hell Hath No Fury
PEACOCK
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
March 15
NETFLIX
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation – NETFLIX ANIME
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. – NETFLIX COMEDY
Marilyn’s Eyes – NETFLIX FILM
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go – NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
All Good Things
Nature Calls
You Can’t Kill Me
PEACOCK
Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen)
My Son, 2021
March 16
NETFLIX
Pedal to Metal – NETFLIX SERIES
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A Walk Among the Tombstones
DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)
Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)
Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 5 “Snackland”
HULU
Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere
Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere
Step
PEACOCK
Big Daddy, 1999
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
The Thing About Pam, Episode 2 (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
March 17
NETFLIX
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Rescued by Ruby – NETFLIX FILM
Soil – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
PEACOCK
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 7.5km Sprint
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 1 (USA)
March 18
NETFLIX
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question – NETFLIX SERIES
Animal: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Black Crab – NETFLIX FILM
Cracow Monsters – NETFLIX SERIES
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love – NETFLIX SERIES
Human Resources – NETFLIX SERIES
Is It Cake? – NETFLIX SERIES
Light the Night: Part 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Standing Up – NETFLIX SERIES
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Windfall – NETFLIX FILM
Without Saying Goodbye – NETFLIX FILM
Young, Famous & African – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere
Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)
Vlad & Niki, 2018
DISNEY+
Step
Cheaper by the Dozen – Premiere
More Than Robots – Premiere
APPLE TV+
WeCrashed
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Master (Amazon Original)
HULU
Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Deep Water (Hulu Original)
Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere
Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20
PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 10km Sprint
Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 20
World Athletics Indoor Championships
March 19
HULU
Captains of Za’atari
I Know Who Killed Me
My Little Pony
PEACOCK
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 10km Pursuit
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit
IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland
Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. England
Six Nations Rugby – France v. Wales
Supercross – Indianapolis, IN
Valspar Championship
World Athletics Indoor Championships
March 20
HBO MAX
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
PEACOCK
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 15km Mass Start
IndyCar – Texas
Valspar Championship
World Athletics Indoor Championships
March 21
NETFLIX
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands – NETFLIX FILM
PEACOCK
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
El Señor De Los Cielos, Seasons 1-3
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
March 22
NETFLIX
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days – NETFLIX COMEDY
The Principles of Pleasure – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)
HULU
American Song Contest: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen)
March 23
HBO MAX
Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999
DISNEY+
Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)
The Doc Files (S1)
Parallels – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 6 “Get In”
HULU
Bloods: Season 2A
Summer Days, Summer Nights
Wrath of Man
PEACOCK
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
The Thing About Pam, Episode 3 (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
March 24
NETFLIX
Love Like the Falling Petals – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
King Richard, 2021 (available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices)
One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
PEACOCK
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 2 (USA)
March 25
NETFLIX
Bridgerton: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Transformers: BotBots – NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001
Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere
DISNEY+
OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u – Premiere
The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse – Premiere
APPLE TV+
Pachinko
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls – Season 1 (Amazon Original)
HULU
Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere
American Siege
March 26
NETFLIX
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
HULU
Mass
PEACOCK
Supercross – Seattle, WA
World Figure Skating Championships
World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play
March 27
PEACOCK
World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play
March 28
NETFLIX
The Imitation Game
HULU
The Oscars
Monsters and Men
PEACOCK
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
March 29
NETFLIX
Thermae Romae Novae – NETFLIX ANIME
Mighty Express: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike – NETFLIX COMEDY
HULU
The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
PEACOCK
American Song Contest, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
New York Homicide, Season 1 (Oxygen)
March 30
NETFLIX
All Hail – NETFLIX FILM
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
Moon Knight – Premiere
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 7 “When You Wish Upon a Roker”
HULU
Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere
Killing Them Softly
PEACOCK
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
The Thing About Pam, Episode 4 (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
March 31
NETFLIX
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ – NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Moonshot, 2022 (available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices)
HULU
First Day: Complete Season 2
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
PEACOCK
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
The Last Exorcism, 2010
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 3 (USA)