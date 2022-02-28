Streaming

Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in March 2022

March is almost here, and streaming platforms are getting ready to welcome the new month with long lists of new titles headed to their libraries. After stocking their already impressive content catalogues full with hundreds of titles throughout August, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – are ready to bulk up their libraries with new titles coming in March 2022.

Again vowing to put an increased focus on original content in 2022, March at Netflix will see plenty of big titles stocked in the streaming library, including the starring ’80s-style family adventure The Adam Project and the Season 2 premiere of the streamer’s hit drama Bridgerton. Netflix is not alone in treating subscribers to hotly-anticipated titles, though, with Disney+ set to host the exclusive world premiere of Turning Red and also debut new titles including Moon Knight and Cheaper By the Dozen. Fellow streamer Hulu, meanwhile, will see additions like The Dropout, its original limited series starring Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes. Over at HBO Max, subscribers will be able to press play on everything from Taika Waititi’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death to several Best Picture nominees, like Drive My Car and West Side Story.

To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a “Netflix Free Section.” Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the streaming services in March 2022.

March 1

NETFLIX
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
The Green Mile
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Public Enemies
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie RichThe Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander
The Guardians of Justice – NETFLIX SERIES
Worst Roommate Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX
The Aviator, 2004
Adaptation, 2002
All the Pretty Horses, 2000
Are We Done Yet?, 2007
Around the World in 80 Days, 1956
Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary
Boyz n the Hood, 1991
Cameraperson, Documentary
Diner, 1982
Fireboys, Documentary
Fly Away Home, 1996
Gigi, 1958
Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)
Mogul Mowgli, 2020
One Tree Hill, 2003
Resident Evil, 1996
Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021
Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
Starship Troopers, 1997
Starsky & Hutch, 1975
The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947
The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary
The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary
Urban Legend, 1998
Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
The Proposal (2009)
Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)
Prometheus (2012)
Chronicle (2012)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
Flightplan (2005)
The Tooth Fairy (2010)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Lawless (2012)
Crash (2005)
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)
Blackfish (2013)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Coffy (1973)
Blacula (1972)
Spaceballs (1987)
Be Cool (2005)
Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)
Foxy Brown (1974)
Baby Sheba (1975)
Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Puss In Boots (2012)
Takers (2010)

HULU
Better Things: Season 5 Premiere
Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1
2 Days in the Valley
8MM
A Madea Christmas
Another Earth
Baby Mama
The Banger Sisters
Beaches
Benny & Joon
The Big Scary S Word
Blue Chips
Blue Velvet
Bringing Down the House
Brothers
Can’t Buy Me Love
Casualties of War
Center Stage
Charlie Wilson’s War
The Choice
Crash
Dance Flick
Dangerous Beauty
Deficit
Demolition Man
The Descendants
Deuces Wild
Devil in a Blue Dress
Disaster Movie
Downhill Racer
Drinking Buddies
The Edge
Edward Scissorhands
Evan Almighty
Feel the Noise
The Firm
Flatliners
Forever My Girl
Freedomland
Fright Night
G
Garden State
Ghoulies
The Gift
Gigli
Glory
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Green Zone
Guarding Tess
Guess Who
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hardball
Heaven Can Wait
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Insider
Juno
Kiss the Girls
L.A. Confidential
Land of the Dead
The Last Waltz
Lawless
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Looks Who’s Talking
Margin Call
The Meddler
Moby Doc
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
The Omen
Peggy Sue Got Married
People Like Us
The Perfect Holiday
Platoon Leader
Predators
The Princess Bride
The Raid 2
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Roxanne
The Royal Tenenbaums
Sahara
The Saint
Savior for Sale
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
Sense and Sensibility
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Shit & Champagne
Show Me the Picture
Single White Female
Spaced Invaders
The Square
St. Elmo’s fire
Starship Troopers
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
To Catch a Thief
Transcendence
Trapped
Unstoppable
Vertical Limit
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black

PEACOCK
17 Again, 2009 
The A-Team, 2010 
All Is Lost, 2013 
American Graffiti, 1973 
American Pie, 1999 
American Pie 2, 2001 
American Reunion, 2012 
American Wedding, 2003 
Away We Go, 2009 
Backdraft, 1991 
Being John Malkovich, 1999 
The Big Lebowski, 1998 
The Birds, 1963 
Blue Streak, 1999 
Bring It On Again, 2004 –
Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006 
Brokeback Mountain, 2005 
Brown Sugar, 2002 
Cape Fear, 1991 
Casino, 1995 
Cats, 2019 
Concussion, 2015 
The Constant Gardener, 2005 
Crank, 2006 
Dallas Buyers Club, 2013 
The Darkest Hour, 2011 
Dazed and Confused, 1993 
Drive Angry 3D, 2011 
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004 
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 
Fool’s Gold, 2008 
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008 
Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991 
Hancock, 2008 
Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much, 1956 
Hitchcock: Rear Window, 1954 
Hitchcock: Rope, 1948 
Hitchcock: Vertigo, 1958 
Honey, 2003 
Honey 2, 2011 
Hot Fuzz, 2007 
Hours, 2013 
How to Train Your Dragon, 2010 
Howard the Duck, 1986 
The Hurt Locker, 2009 
In Bruges, 2008 
Knocked Up, 2007 
A League of their Own, 1992 
Leprechaun, 1993 
Leprechaun II, 1994 
Leprechaun III, 1995 
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997 
Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000 
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003 
Lucy, 2014 
Made of Honor, 2008 
Mamma Mia!, 2008 
Marnie, 1964 
My Girl, 1991 
Notting Hill, 1999 
Pompeii, 2014 
Precious: Based on the Novel by Sapphire, 2009 
The Producers, 2009 
Psycho, 1960 
The Punisher, 2004 
The Road to El Dorado, 2000 
Saboteur, 1942 
Scarface, 1983 
Scent of a Woman, 1992 
Seven, 1995 
Shadow of a Doubt, 1943 
Silent Running, 1943 
Sinister, 2012 
Step Brothers, 2008 
Taken, 2008 
Taken 3, 2015 
Traffic, 2001 
Trainwreck, 2015 
Transporter 3, 2008 
Twelve Monkeys, 1996 
Underworld, 2003 
Underworld Awakening, 2012 
Underworld: Blood Wars, 2016 
Unlocked, 2022 
Van Helsing, 2004 
The Waterboy, 1998 
Wedding Crashers, 2005 
The Wedding Date, 2005 
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008 
Zombieland, 2009

March 2

NETFLIX
Against The Ice – NETFLIX FILM
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – NETFLIX FILM
Savage Rhythm – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX
Blade I, 2002
Drive My Car, 2021 
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5
West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)

DISNEY+
Brain Games: On The Road (S1)
Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)
West Side Story
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 3 “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”

March 3

NETFLIX
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Midnight at the Pera Palace – NETFLIX SERIES
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Weekend Away – NETFLIX FILM
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! – NETFLIX COMEDY

HBO MAX
Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

HULU
The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Before Midnight
Oculus

PEACOCK
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 4x6km Relay 
JOE vs CAROLE, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original) 
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 1 (Peacock Original)

March 4

NETFLIX
The Invisible Thread – NETFLIX FILM
Lies and Deceit – NETFLIX SERIES
Making Fun – NETFLIX SERIES
Meskina – NETFLIX FILM
Pieces of Her – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX
El Planeta, 2021 (HBO) 
F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)
Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)

DISNEY+
Russia’s Wild Tiger

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Lucy and Desi (Amazon Original Movie)
The Boys Presents: Diabolical – Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

HULU
Fresh (Hulu Original)
Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere
Benedetta
Lantern’s Lane

PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original) 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 4×7.5km Relay 
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Newcastle Falcons 
Winter Paralympics

March 5

NETFLIX
Beirut

HULU
Stronger

PEACOCK
Arnold Palmer Invitational  
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 10km Sprint 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 7.5km Spring 
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Bristol Bears 
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Northampton Saints 
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Worcester Warriors 
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Leicester Tigers 
Premier League – TBD 
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC) 
Supercross – Daytona, FL 
Winter Paralympics

March 6

HBO MAX
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU
Mark, Mary, & Some Other People

PEACOCK
Arnold Palmer Invitational  
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 10km Pursuit 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit 
Paris-Nice Cycling 
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sale Sharks 
Winter Paralympics

March 7

NETFLIX
Good Girls: Season 4

HBO MAX
Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere

PEACOCK
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC) 
Paris-Nice Cycling 
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)  
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC) 
Winter Paralympics

March 8

NETFLIX
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Autumn Girl – NETFLIX FILM
Chip and Potato: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Last One Standing – NETFLIX SERIES
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You – NETFLIX COMEDY

HBO MAX
Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8

HULU
India Sweets & Spices

PEACOCK
Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic, 2021 
Paris-Nice Cycling 
Perfect World: A Deadly Game, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original) 
Winter Paralympics

March 9

NETFLIX
The Andy Warhol Diaries – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Bombardment – NETFLIX FILM
Byron Baes – NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye Germany – NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Kingdom: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+
Weekend Family (S1)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 4 “Father Figures”

HULU
The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere

PEACOCK
Paris-Nice Cycling 
The Thing About Pam, Episode 1 (NBC) 
Winter Paralympics

March 10

NETFLIX
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Kotaro Lives Alone – NETFLIX ANIME
Love, Life & Everything in Between – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX
Dune, 2021 (HBO) (available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices)
Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Harina (Amazon Original)

HULU
The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere
Domino Masters: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere
American Refugee

PEACOCK
Bust Down, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original) 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 10km Sprint 
Paris-Nice Cycling 
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 2 (Peacock Original)  
Winter Paralympics

March 11

NETFLIX
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
Life After Death with Tyler Henry – NETFLIX SERIES
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After – NETFLIX SERIES
The Adam Project – NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+
Turning Red – Premiere
Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red – Premiere

APPLE TV+
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Pete the Cat – Season 2 Part 4 (Amazon Original)
Upload – Season 2 (Amazon Original)

PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original) 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 7.5km Sprint 
Paris-Nice Cycling 
Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. Wales 
Winter Paralympics

March 12

NETFLIX
Dunkirk

HBO MAX
Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere

HULU
Multiverse

PEACOCK
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 15km Mass Start 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start 
Paris-Nice Cycling 
THE PLAYERS Championship 
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Exeter Chiefs 
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. London Irish 
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Saracens 
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Gloucester Rugby 
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 15 (NBC) 
Six Nations Rugby – England v. France 
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland 
Winter Paralympics

March 13

NETFLIX
London Has Fallen

HBO MAX
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

PEACOCK
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Mixed Relay 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Single Mixed Relay 
Paris-Nice Cycling 
The Players Championship 
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Harlequins 
Premiership Rugby – Northamption Saints v. Wasps 
Supercross – Detroit, MI 
Winter Paralympics

March 14

HBO MAX
Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1

HULU
Claws: Complete Season 4
Hell Hath No Fury

PEACOCK
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC) 
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC) 
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 15

NETFLIX
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation – NETFLIX ANIME
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. – NETFLIX COMEDY
Marilyn’s Eyes – NETFLIX FILM
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX
Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU
All Good Things
Nature Calls
You Can’t Kill Me

PEACOCK
Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen) 
My Son, 2021

March 16

NETFLIX
Pedal to Metal – NETFLIX SERIES
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A Walk Among the Tombstones

DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)
Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)
Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 5 “Snackland”

HULU
Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere
Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere
Step

PEACOCK
Big Daddy, 1999 
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC) 
The Thing About Pam, Episode 2 (NBC) 
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

March 17

NETFLIX
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Rescued by Ruby – NETFLIX FILM
Soil – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX
DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

HULU
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

PEACOCK
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original) 
Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)  
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 7.5km Sprint 
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 1 (USA)

March 18

NETFLIX
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question – NETFLIX SERIES
Animal: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Black Crab – NETFLIX FILM
Cracow Monsters – NETFLIX SERIES
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love – NETFLIX SERIES
Human Resources – NETFLIX SERIES
Is It Cake? – NETFLIX SERIES
Light the Night: Part 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Standing Up – NETFLIX SERIES
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Windfall – NETFLIX FILM
Without Saying Goodbye – NETFLIX FILM
Young, Famous & African – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX
Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO) 
Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere
Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)
Vlad & Niki, 2018

DISNEY+
Step
Cheaper by the Dozen – Premiere
More Than Robots – Premiere

APPLE TV+
WeCrashed

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Master (Amazon Original)

HULU
Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Deep Water (Hulu Original)
Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere
Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20

PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original) 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 10km Sprint 
Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 20 
World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 19

HULU
Captains of Za’atari
I Know Who Killed Me
My Little Pony

PEACOCK
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 10km Pursuit 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit 
IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring 
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland 
Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. England 
Six Nations Rugby – France v. Wales 
Supercross – Indianapolis, IN  
Valspar Championship 
World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 20

HBO MAX
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

PEACOCK
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 15km Mass Start 
IndyCar – Texas 
Valspar Championship 
World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 21

NETFLIX
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands – NETFLIX FILM

PEACOCK
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC) 
El Señor De Los Cielos, Seasons 1-3 
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC) 
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

March 22

NETFLIX
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days – NETFLIX COMEDY
The Principles of Pleasure – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)

HULU
American Song Contest: Series Premiere

PEACOCK
American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC) 
Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 23

HBO MAX
Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999

DISNEY+
Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)
The Doc Files (S1)
Parallels – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 6 “Get In”

HULU
Bloods: Season 2A
Summer Days, Summer Nights
Wrath of Man

PEACOCK
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC) 
The Thing About Pam, Episode 3 (NBC) 
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 24

NETFLIX
Love Like the Falling Petals – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX
King Richard, 2021 (available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices)
One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

PEACOCK
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)  
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 2 (USA)

March 25

NETFLIX
Bridgerton: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Transformers: BotBots – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX
Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001
Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere

DISNEY+
OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u – Premiere
The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

APPLE TV+
Pachinko

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

HULU
Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere
American Siege

March 26

NETFLIX
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves

HULU
Mass

PEACOCK
Supercross – Seattle, WA 
World Figure Skating Championships 
World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play

March 27

PEACOCK
World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play

March 28

NETFLIX
The Imitation Game

HULU
The Oscars
Monsters and Men

PEACOCK
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC) 
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC) 
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

March 29

NETFLIX
Thermae Romae Novae – NETFLIX ANIME
Mighty Express: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike – NETFLIX COMEDY

HULU
The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

PEACOCK
American Song Contest, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC) 
New York Homicide, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 30

NETFLIX
All Hail – NETFLIX FILM
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+
I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
Moon Knight – Premiere
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 7 “When You Wish Upon a Roker”

HULU
Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere
Killing Them Softly

PEACOCK
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC) 
The Thing About Pam, Episode 4 (NBC) 
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

March 31

NETFLIX
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Moonshot, 2022 (available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices)

HULU
First Day: Complete Season 2
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

PEACOCK
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)  
The Last Exorcism, 2010 
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 3 (USA)

