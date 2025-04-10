Netflix Actor Dies Suddenly of Heart Attack While Working Out: Vittorio Pirbazari Was 44

A popular bodybuilder and actor who starred in the Netflix original series Dogs of Berlin has died.

Vittorio Pirbazari, who appeared as Daher Tarik in the 2018 series, passed away after collapsing while running on a treadmill at a gym. He was 44.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pirbazari’s cause of death has not been confirmed at this time, but announcing his passing in an Tuesday, April 1 Instagram post, his friend Said Ibrahim said it is believed the star may have died from a heart attack. Pirbazari underwent surgery three months ago to reattach a torn pectoral muscle, The Sun reported. In what would become his final Instagram post on Sunday, March 30, the actor shared an update on his health as he returned to the gym.

“Here’s my current shape after 12 weeks without exercise or major physical activity. Of course, it’s no comparison to before, but I’m on the right track given the circumstances,” he wrote in the translated post. “I haven’t been able to do much exercise-wise in the last 3 months, but I’ve stuck to my diet rigidly. Unfortunately, I’ve lost a lot of muscle, but it will all come back when I can get back on track in the fall.”

Pirbazari added that he was “happy to be back in the gym” and said he was “putting all my focus on leg training and cardio. I’m currently trying intervals on the treadmill, but since my legs aren’t fully healed yet, I’m taking it slow. The only thing that’s important to me right now is not to give up and let go, and to get better day by day, week by week.”

In addition to being a popular bodybuilder and a member of the popular YouTube group known as the Hardgainer Crew, Pirbazari was also an actor. He is best known for his starring role in the Netflix series Dogs of Berlin. Premiering in 2018 as he second German series produced for Netflix, the show centered around two cops as they investigate the murder of a famous Turkish-German soccer player. His other acting credits he German crime series Tatort, the 2018 short Lion’s Return, and the 2025 film Haps – Crime Doesn’t Pay, per his IMDb profile.

“The entire HAPS team deeply mourns the loss of Vittorio Pirbazari. Our thoughts are with his family. We will keep you in loving memory,” members of the Haps – Crime Doesn’t Pay team said following Pirbazari’s passing. “Thank you for your warmth, your creative spirit and for being a part of our journey. R.I.P.”

According to the German newspaper Bild, Pirbazari is survived by a son.