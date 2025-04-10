Scarlett Johansson Action Flick Hits Netflix a Decade After Its Massive $469 Million Box Office Success

Lucy, starring Scarlett Johansson, is currently the No. 7 movie on Netflix. The film originally premiered in 2014.

Lucy earned $469 at the box office. The original film budget was $40 million.

Johannson stars as Lucy, a woman who gains psychokinetic abilities when a nootropic, psychedelic drug is absorbed into her bloodstream. The film received mainly positive reviews and critical acclaim.

A review from The Guardian notes: “The end of the movie goes completely off the rails, but in a way that is charming in its stupidity.” Later in the review, it’s noted: “Even with only 10% of my brain I can see that while this movie isn’t what I’d typically call good, it is, undeniably, enjoyable mindlessness.”

Of the character, Johannson told Vulture, “It was challenging in a different way because the character is in this constant state of transition and struggles to hold onto the nuances of herself and her life that make her who she is — that make her human, in her mind. In comparison to the work that I was doing when we met, it seemed like a totally different challenge. It just fit. I didn’t even know how to do it; I just felt I could.”

She also was intrigued by what overall themes in the film, adding, “The goal is to not make it a story about revenge and not have the performance be monotonous or robotic. It very well might be. I’m not sure that I succeeded in making it anything else.”

Netflix subscribers have been praising the film on social media. One user wrote: “The movie “Lucy” on Netflix crazy good.. make you think what if.”