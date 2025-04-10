Michael B. Jordan’s Movie Co-Written by Taylor Sheridan Hits Hulu’s Top 15 Chart

Michael B. Jordan’s Without Remorse is now available to stream on Hulu. The film currently ranks No. 14 on the streamer.

Released in 2021, the film stars Jordan as an elite Navy SEAL who is on the search for justice for the murder of his pregnant wife who uncovers a covert plot that threatens to engulf the United States and Russia in an all-out war. Lauren London stars as Jordan’s love interest in the film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was London’s first film project following the 2020 murder of her longtime love, rapper and entrepreneur, Nipsey Hussle. He was gunned down outside of his clothing store in the Crenshaw section of Los Angeles.

London says she agreed to the project because she could relate to the grief element of the film. Of her character, Pam, London told Business Insider of the film’s theme: “It’s an awareness that no one really dies. Energy and spirit [living] on are things that I really believe in. And I really loved how after Pam’s fate, she appears throughout the film as a guiding voice and comfort.”

Of relating to Michael’s character, she said: “I really resonated with Michael’s character, his pain, and his loss in this film.” The shoot for her lasted just 11 days.

Her favorite scene was her character’s reappearance near fire, noting she learned “the truth of it.” “Anyone that has ever lost anyone that you can’t physically see, it’s just comforting to know that they’re possibly, always with you,” she said.

The film originally premiered on Prime Video. Jordan hoped it would be a franchise.