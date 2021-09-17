‘WandaVision’ Makes Emmy Awards History for Marvel Studios

WandaVision is making history for Marvel Studios as its first television series to win an Emmy. While the Disney+ series is up for Marvel’s first acting Emmys at Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards, it already earned two trophies last weekend at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

WandaVision already won Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes for Mayes C. Rubeo, Joseph Feltus, Daniel Selon, and Virginia Burton’s work on the episode “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”; and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) for Mark Worthington, Sharon Davis, and Kathy Orlando’s work on the series. WandaVision did much better than The Falcon and the Winter Soldier at the Creative Arts Emmys, which was only up for five awards at this year’s ceremony.

On Sunday, WandaVision could become one of the first Marvel projects to win a major award for acting performances. Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, and Kathryn Hahn all scored nominations for their performances in the show. The series is also up for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, facing off against I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit, and The Underground Railroad. WandaVision scored 23 Emmy nominations in total.

WandaVision is the first Marvel Television series to score major Emmy nominations, as past projects have only attracted Creative Arts Emmy nods. During its entire seven-season run, Agents of SHIELD only scored Outstanding Special Visual Effects nominations in 2014 and 2015. Daredevil earned five nominations, all stunt coordination, sound editing, visual effects, and its title design, but none for its actors’ acclaimed performances. Luke Cage won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie in 2017. Luke Cage was produced before Marvel Television projects were transferred to Kevin Feige’s oversight at Marvel Studios.

WandaVision fans will hopefully get to see Olsen or Bettany walk off with an award during the main Primetime Emmys ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Neighborhood is hosting. Meanwhile, all episodes of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are available on Disney+. Loki, which premiered over the summer, will be eligible for next year’s Emmys.