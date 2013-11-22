✖

Murphy's American Idol journey might have come to an end Sunday night after judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan decided not to include him in the Top 24, but it seems he's got a bright future ahead if Josh Gad's offer is any indication. The Tony Award-nominated actor best known for his role as Frozen's Olaf, reached out to Murphy on Twitter following the elimination, saying he was "robbed" on Idol and asking him to "honor" the team behind his series Central Park by writing a song for the Apple TV+ show.

Gad co-created the animated series with Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard and executive producer Nora Smith, and stars like Daveed Diggs, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Stanley Tucci all lend their voices to the main cast. Murphy seemed thrilled at the opportunity Gad presented him, responding, "I'd be honored. [smiley face emoticon] DMing you now."

I'd be honored. :) Dming you now — Blindboymusic (@Blindboy_music) March 30, 2021

During Sunday's Showstoppers performance, Murphy performed a touching original song called "Am I Still Mine?" which came after he opened up about his degenerative eye condition, which doctors have told him will likely leave him blind by the time he's in his 30s. Despite the stunning song and the fact it was his birthday, the judges felt Murphy needed more experience as a musician and decided not to push him through to the next round.

Murphy shared his thoughts on the elimination on Instagram alongside a photo of a sunset. "Thank you for everyone that showed faith in me. Though my journey is over on #AmericanIdol, I'll still be singing," he wrote. "Tomorrow is a new day and the horizon looks very inviting. #Murphyonidol See you soon. [smiley face emoticon]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philip Murphy (@blindboymusic)

Murphy's fans sounded off on the elimination in the comments, with one person saying they were "very surprised at the outcome, but glad the show introduced us to you!" Another person assured him, "I was shocked, but this HAS to mean that something way better is coming. You are in a lane all of your own. Your music brings me such peace." A third added of the response to his elimination, "I’ve honestly never seen a social media outcry like this. You have so many fans who are behind you; just hope you know that! You’re incredible!" American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu and FuboTV.

