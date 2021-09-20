‘The Mandalorian’ Fans Noted the 2021 Emmys Used Major Spoiler in Best Drama Awards Video

The Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian had another Primetime Emmys night without a win, but enough fans were still watching that many noticed the Television Academy included a surprising clip during its montage of Outstanding Drama Series nominees. The clip was a major spoiler for those who had not watched the show’s second season. The Mandalorian was nominated for several other major awards Sunday night, but went home empty-handed.

The Mandalorian lost Outstanding Drama Series to Netflix’s The Crown. Giancarlo Esposito was also up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Moff Gideon. Jon Favreau was a nominee for Outstanding Directing for “Chapter 9: The Marshal” and Dave Filoni was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for “Chapter 13: The Jedi.”

The show did much better earlier this month at the Creative Arts Emmys. It won seven awards to add to the seven the show won for Season 1. Its big wins came for stunt coordination, cinematography, sound mixing, special effects, stunt performance, prosthetic makeup, and music composition.

The Mandalorian is set in the years after Return of the Jedi, and follows the titular bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal. In Season 1, Din Djardin met “The Child,” a 50-year-old alien from the same species as Yoda, which led to him being dubbed “Baby Yoda.” However, in Season 2, we learned that his real name is Grogu.

The season finale ended in stunning fashion, with a surprise appearance from an Original Trilogy character. Unfortunately for those who still didn’t know this, the Emmys spoiled that revelation. Favreau created The Mandalorian, although the show drew heavily from the Star Wars animated shows Feloni created, especially with Rosario Dawson joining the cast as Ahsoka Tano.

A third season is already in production, but Star Wars fans will get other live-action shows first. The Book of Boba Fett, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, will premiere in December. Ahsoka and Lando are also in development. Andor, a series following Diego Luna’s character from Rogue One, is set to be released in 2022, the same year Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be released. Another project called The Acolyte, set hundreds of years before the Star Wars films, is also in the works.