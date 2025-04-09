Woody Harrelson Explains Why He Backed out of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

Another big Hollywood name almost checked into the luxury Thai resort at the center of The White Lotus Season 3: Woody Harrelson.

The actor, known for his roles in films like The Hunger Games, Kingpin, Natural Born Killers, and more, was reportedly signed on to star in the hit HBO show’s third season, which wrapped Sunday, but was forced to back out of the show due to scheduling conflicts.

“I was set to do White Lotus and very excited,” Harrelson told The Hollywood Reporter. “Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision.”

Sources originally told THR in the outlet’s oral history of the show published last week that Harrelson was eyed to play Rick Hatchett, a role that went to Walton Goggins, but initial money issues arose that prompted conversations with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. However, the actor’s lack of involvement in the series was “not about money,” Harrelson’s reps told The Daily Beast.

Although Harrelson was unable to negotiate a higher salary – every member of the cast is said to be “paid the same,” roughly $40,000 per episode – he allegedly still signed on to star in the show, but in the role of Rick’s friend Frank. Fans of the series know, though, that Harrelson never checked into the resort, his reps explaining that scheduling conflicts prevented the actor from flying to Thailand, where Season 3 was filmed.

“He was set to do the show and they moved the date. And because they moved to date, he was no longer available so they recast,” they revealed.

The role of Frank, Rick’s old friend whom he reunites with in Bangkok amid his quest for revenge, ultimately went to Sam Rockwell, whom Harrelson had nothing but praise for. The actor told The Daily Beast, “things must be meant to be though, because I couldn’t have done as fantastic a job as Sam, who is killing it.”

Along with Goggins and Rockwell, The White Lotus Season 3 starred Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood.

The third season wrapped Sunday and is now available to stream in full on Max alongside the first two seasons, which are set at the respective fictional White Lotus resorts in Maui and Sicily. The White Lotus has already been renewed for Season 4.